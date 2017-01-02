Best Reads Of 2016

Here are my best reads in English during 2016. My total was 42 books and 13 of them were e-books. Find me at Goodreads!
Dear Reader, what were your best reads of the year?
- The Detective. (Johannes Cabal #2.) Jonathan L. Howard 2010. Sardonically funny Ruritanian detective story.
- Bully for Brontosaurus. Stephen Jay Gould 1991. Essays on natural history.
- Ready Player One. Ernest Cline 2011. Wonderful adventure story for anyone who played video games in the 1980s.
- Murder at the Vicarage. Agatha Christie 1930. Parts of it very funny.
- The Hobbit. J.R.R. Tolkien 1937. There and back again!
- Personal Narrative of a Pilgrimage to Al Madinah and Meccah, Vol 1. Richard Francis Burton 1857. Victorian genius dresses up as a Muslim and enters a forbidden holy city.
- Thud! Terry Pratchett 2005. Inter-ethnic tensions in Ankh-Morpork.
- A Canticle for Leibowitz. Walter M. Miller Jr. 1959. What happens after WW3?
- Swallows and Amazons. Arthur Ransome 1930. Sibling quartet have summer adventures in the Lake District.
- Collected Stories. Lewis Shiner 2009.
- The Cruciform Brooch and Anglo-Saxon England. Toby F. Martin 2015.
- Errantry: Strange Stories. Elizabeth Hand 2012.
- 6 Stories. Kathe Koja.
- The Green Leopard Plague and Other Stories. Walter Jon Williams 2010.
- Borders of Infinity. Lois McMaster Bujold 1989. Miles Vorkosigan stories.
- Wild Things (Short stories.). C.C. Finlay 2005.
- Women Up to No Good: A Collection of Short Stories. Pat Murphy 2013.
- Moving Pictures. Terry Pratchett 1990. Hollywood on Discworld.
