Best Reads Of 2016

Posted by Martin R on January 2, 2017
(3)
The Detective: Jonathan L. Howard's second book about Johannes Cabal, the necromancer.

The Detective: Jonathan L. Howard’s second book about Johannes Cabal, the necromancer.

Here are my best reads in English during 2016. My total was 42 books and 13 of them were e-books. Find me at Goodreads!

Dear Reader, what were your best reads of the year?

  • The Detective. (Johannes Cabal #2.) Jonathan L. Howard 2010. Sardonically funny Ruritanian detective story.
  • Bully for Brontosaurus. Stephen Jay Gould 1991. Essays on natural history.
  • Ready Player One. Ernest Cline 2011. Wonderful adventure story for anyone who played video games in the 1980s.
  • Murder at the Vicarage. Agatha Christie 1930. Parts of it very funny.
  • The Hobbit. J.R.R. Tolkien 1937. There and back again!
  • Personal Narrative of a Pilgrimage to Al Madinah and Meccah, Vol 1. Richard Francis Burton 1857. Victorian genius dresses up as a Muslim and enters a forbidden holy city.
  • Thud! Terry Pratchett 2005. Inter-ethnic tensions in Ankh-Morpork.
  • A Canticle for Leibowitz. Walter M. Miller Jr. 1959. What happens after WW3?
  • Swallows and Amazons. Arthur Ransome 1930. Sibling quartet have summer adventures in the Lake District.
  • Collected Stories. Lewis Shiner 2009.
  • The Cruciform Brooch and Anglo-Saxon England. Toby F. Martin 2015.
  • Errantry: Strange Stories. Elizabeth Hand 2012.
  • 6 Stories. Kathe Koja.
  • The Green Leopard Plague and Other Stories. Walter Jon Williams 2010.
  • Borders of Infinity. Lois McMaster Bujold 1989. Miles Vorkosigan stories.
  • Wild Things (Short stories.). C.C. Finlay 2005.
  • Women Up to No Good: A Collection of Short Stories. Pat Murphy 2013.
  • Moving Pictures. Terry Pratchett 1990. Hollywood on Discworld.

Here’s my list for 2015.

(3)
Comments

  1. #1 Phillip Helbig
    Tyskland
    January 2, 2017

    One in common, Bully for Brontosaurus. But I read that one a quarter of a century ago.

    I enjoyed Gould’s books (I’ve read them all, even the technical monographs). However, the fact that he is well known shouldn’t hide the fact that he doesn’t always put forward the consensus view. I’m not sure how often he points out a conflict if there is one. And in one case, The Mismeasure of Man, it seems that he was guilty of the same sort of bias which he was criticizing in the book.

  2. #2 Eric Lund
    January 2, 2017

    I have previously read The Hobbit and the two Pratchett books.

    I think I have also read Murder at the Vicarage, but am not sure. IIRC that was the first novel to feature Miss Marple, who I find a much more believable character than Hercule Poirot. M. Poirot has an annoying tendency to apply logic (if X were the murderer, he would have taken the following precaution to avoid suspicion; since X did not take that precaution, he is not the murderer) in situations where logic is not fully applicable. Miss Marple at least understands that murderers can and do make mistakes.

    I have reached the age where I need reading glasses, so I find I don’t read as much as I used to. But I made it through Carl Hiaasen’s latest, Razor Girl, and a compilation of Doonesbury cartoons on Donald Trump, Yuge!. I’m currently in the middle of a Discworld book, Lords and Ladies (this is the one in which Magrat Garlick gets married to King Verence II of Lancre, but the title does not refer to any of the invited guests).

  3. #3 Thomas Ivarsson
    Malmö
    January 2, 2017

    Since I am a archeology amateur nerd, but have read a lot of novels in my youth, this is my list.
    Gunnar Wetterberg’s “History of Scania 11500 BFC 1575 AD. Reminds me of Jörgens Jensens Danish Old Time but with a fcus of scania and the surroundings.