2016 Enlightener & Deceiver Awards

The Swedish Skeptics have announced their annual awards for 2016.

The Enlightener of the Year award is given to the science desk at Dagens Nyheter, a major newspaper. Science editor Maria Gunther and medicine reporter Amina Mansoor have made medicine and other science accessible in an initiated yet comprehensible way. Congrats Maria and Amina, well deserved!

The Deceiver of the Year anti-award is really gutsy and interesting this year. Karolinska Institutet is one of the world’s most prestigious medical universities. The 2016 award will be remembered as the one given to the most respected insiders in Swedish science ever: professor Anders Hamsten, the former Vice-Chancellor of KI, and others among KI’s former directors. They receive the anti-award for their attempts to quiet down the murderous scientific fraud perpetrated at KI by the surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. Dishonourable mention is also handed out to certain leaders at the Karolinska Sjukhuset hospital.