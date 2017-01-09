January Pieces Of My Mind #1

- The introductions to academic paper anthologies often consist of descriptions of the contents. I never read them. That information is in the title to each contribution. Pointless.
- H.G. Wells became public domain on 1 January!
- My new project is writing a Latin grammar in Pidgin English.
- Have you ever been to a Yule Spruce Looting event?
- The blotter pad at the bottom of a supermarket meat tray would probably work well as a wound dressing or a panty liner.
- Be it known that I cooked 1/4 of a goose with wine, garlic, onions, celery and carrots for dinner, and that the Rundkvist ladies ate several helpings each.
- Movie: Stranger Than Fiction. Meta-literary story about a man who finds his life being narrated by an unwitting novelist. Grade: OK.
- Free academic style tip. Do not write “Ben’s car was quite a large car”. It’s redundant. Write “Ben had a large car”.
- Most of Kungsträdgården in Stockholm doesn’t deserve to be called a park. It’s a tarmacked surface with many small holes in which trees grow.
- Told Junior I’d had toast & marmalade for a night snack. “Isn’t that kind of a 50-y-o thing?” “I’m just five years and a few months from 50.” “Really?! You seem more kind of 30ish to me.”
- Birds need to eat more in the winter to stay warm. Realised recently that they also have way less daylight to find each day’s meals by.
- “Nervous breakdown” is not a clinically used term in psychiatry or psychology. There is an academic literature about what laypeople might mean by it.
- Reading a paper about the insertion of large mosques into 1960s council housing projects on Stockholm’s fringes. The author hints that all people want to shop and/or practice religion. And I realise that I am a strange man, whose lifestyle would create strange town planning if more people were like me. I am hostile to shopping and religion. I don’t need public urban spaces. I want to spend my time at home or at my friends’ homes, with occasional trips into the woods or to museums. I want to order minimal quantities of needful stuff on-line.
- My study debt is down to $3,100 = SEK 28,000. It bought me a PhD of highly questionable market value.
- I put all the nasty chocolates in the compost bin.
- Why doesn’t government bailout of failing banks make them public property?
- Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t “coin spill” a type of archaeological context that has been discovered and named by amateur detectorists? It means small coin hoard.
- I wish I could avoid all news about the US for four years with a possibility for extension.
- Always surprises me when fellow Lefties romanticise extralegal action. If we take that direction, then what argument can we advance against neo-Nazis doing likewise?
- Love the shave and shower at the end of illness.
- A huge proportion of Sweden’s able-bodied males were culled young in the 17th century because they were conscripted and sent south to die from dysentery or more rarely musket wounds. It’s a typical population bottleneck with an unusual selection mechanism. I wonder what it did to our genetics.
- I’m becoming increasingly convinced that the only art anyone really needs is @70sscifiart.
- Received a couple of paper manuscripts to review. Encouraging to feel useful.
