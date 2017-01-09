January Pieces Of My Mind #1

Posted by Martin R on January 9, 2017
We built a snow entity. I shall miss Cousin E.

Waiting to blow

  • The introductions to academic paper anthologies often consist of descriptions of the contents. I never read them. That information is in the title to each contribution. Pointless.
  • H.G. Wells became public domain on 1 January!
  • My new project is writing a Latin grammar in Pidgin English.
  • Have you ever been to a Yule Spruce Looting event?
  • The blotter pad at the bottom of a supermarket meat tray would probably work well as a wound dressing or a panty liner.
  • Be it known that I cooked 1/4 of a goose with wine, garlic, onions, celery and carrots for dinner, and that the Rundkvist ladies ate several helpings each.
  • Movie: Stranger Than Fiction. Meta-literary story about a man who finds his life being narrated by an unwitting novelist. Grade: OK.
  • Free academic style tip. Do not write “Ben’s car was quite a large car”. It’s redundant. Write “Ben had a large car”.
  • Most of Kungsträdgården in Stockholm doesn’t deserve to be called a park. It’s a tarmacked surface with many small holes in which trees grow.
  • Told Junior I’d had toast & marmalade for a night snack. “Isn’t that kind of a 50-y-o thing?” “I’m just five years and a few months from 50.” “Really?! You seem more kind of 30ish to me.”
  • Birds need to eat more in the winter to stay warm. Realised recently that they also have way less daylight to find each day’s meals by.
  • “Nervous breakdown” is not a clinically used term in psychiatry or psychology. There is an academic literature about what laypeople might mean by it.
  • Reading a paper about the insertion of large mosques into 1960s council housing projects on Stockholm’s fringes. The author hints that all people want to shop and/or practice religion. And I realise that I am a strange man, whose lifestyle would create strange town planning if more people were like me. I am hostile to shopping and religion. I don’t need public urban spaces. I want to spend my time at home or at my friends’ homes, with occasional trips into the woods or to museums. I want to order minimal quantities of needful stuff on-line.
  • My study debt is down to $3,100 = SEK 28,000. It bought me a PhD of highly questionable market value.
  • I put all the nasty chocolates in the compost bin.
  • Why doesn’t government bailout of failing banks make them public property?
  • Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t “coin spill” a type of archaeological context that has been discovered and named by amateur detectorists? It means small coin hoard.
  • I wish I could avoid all news about the US for four years with a possibility for extension.
  • Always surprises me when fellow Lefties romanticise extralegal action. If we take that direction, then what argument can we advance against neo-Nazis doing likewise?
  • Love the shave and shower at the end of illness.
  • A huge proportion of Sweden’s able-bodied males were culled young in the 17th century because they were conscripted and sent south to die from dysentery or more rarely musket wounds. It’s a typical population bottleneck with an unusual selection mechanism. I wonder what it did to our genetics.
  • I’m becoming increasingly convinced that the only art anyone really needs is @70sscifiart.
  • Received a couple of paper manuscripts to review. Encouraging to feel useful.
  1. #1 Thomas Ivarsson
    Malmö
    January 9, 2017

    The problem with todays internet fact collection was predicted by Monty Python in the 1960-1970s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7GBwO3_czc

  2. #2 Eric Lund
    January 9, 2017

    When I was your daughter’s age, my mother had only recently given up pretending to be 29, and even then only because it was becoming awkward to do so while acknowledging that I am her son. Perhaps your wife has come to a similar realization–she could get away with that in Junior’s case because he was the child of a previous relationship (Mom considered for a while claiming that we were our father’s children from his first marriage, which was true), but now that your daughter is in her teens the pretense is getting too hard to maintain. If your wife has been pretending that she’s 29, it makes sense for Junior to think you are in your 30s–there is something unseemly in many societies about husband and wife being too far apart in age (although it does happen, with the husband almost always being the older partner, and some societies regard this as being normal).