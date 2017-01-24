Fornvännen’s Summer Issue On-Line

Fornvännen 2016:2 is now on-line on Open Access.
- Ola George reports on a Migration Period chamber grave excavated at Björkå in Överlännäs parish, Ångermanland.
- Peter Persson surveys chamber graves in all of Västernorrland county.
- Ny Björn Gustafsson on radiocarbon-dated beeswax and metalworking on Viking Period Gotland.
- Gunnar Andersson et al. on a recent addition to the collection of runestone fragments from the modern village next to Birka, which allowed them to stick all the fragments together into one monument.
- Magnus Lindberg & Maria Lingström on metal detecting in contract archaeology.
- I argue that the 1850 cutoff date made Swedish law in 2014 may work fine for archaeological sites, but that it works catastrophically bad for metal detector finds.
- Anders Söderberg on a find from Sigtuna which is definitely from an early string instrument and may be the oldest piece of a nyckelharpa known to date.
