Opportunity Mars Rover Still Working After Thirteen Years

The Opportunity rover landed on Mars thirteen Earth calendar years ago today, and it still works fine after driving ~44 km! This is the farthest any off-planet vehicle has gone so far. Oppy’s mate Spirit was mobile on the Red Planet for over five years and then functioned as a stationary science platform for another year before getting killed off by a Martian winter it couldn’t avoid. Amazing engineering that keeps working year after year without a technician so much as touching it.

At the moment Oppy continues to explore the western rim of Endeavour crater, where it’s spent several years. Check out the project’s web site and the Red Planet Report for news!