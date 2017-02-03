January Pieces Of My Mind #3

- Stockholm municipality’s high school authority is running an ad on Fb saying “Do not enrol your kid in the science programme. Consider vocational programmes instead. Like the cook programme.” Wtf?!
- Ads for wristwatches. Guys, I have a mobile phone, OK?
- I’m going to assume for the next few years that most Americans are basically like Ursula K. LeGuin and Jon Stewart.
- I’m reading Dick’s 1964 Three Stigmata. It isn’t great, but it’s exceptionally trippy / psychotic. Was there anything as strange around at that early date? Burroughs’ Naked Lunch is from 1959, I guess.
- Movie: The Whisperer in Darkness. Low budget labour-of-love adaptation from 2011 of H.P. Lovecraft’s 1931 novella, filmed in the style of that time and in black and white. Grade: OK.
- Cousin E is a true original artist, operating far beyond the constraints of cultural convention. This morning he had raspberry jam and bell pepper on his toast.
- Cousin E’s English teacher is great. Tonight we’ve been reading poems by Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes and William Carlos Williams.
- If you worry about ethnic integration, I suggest you visit IKEA and take a look at the staff and customers there and how they interact. You’ll come out calmer.
- After five months of learning one or two new boardgames every week, Cousin E reports that his favourites so far are Keltis, Power Grid, Detective & Co, DungeonQuest, Bohnanza and Sechs nimmt.
- The World Science Fiction Convention will be in Helsinki this year, only a few hours by ferry from my home town. I just registered to attend, making use both of the early bird rate and of the newbie discount. Looking forward to it!
- Robinson Crusoe treats all ailments with tobacco and/or rum in the novel.
- You do know that “Norwegian Wood” is a song about a man who burns a woman’s house down when she won’t have sex with him, don’t you?
- Brännkyrka/Älvsjö church is a real architectural kick in the ‘nads. Nave c. 1200, tower somewhat later, similar to Bjälbo — but the chancel was entirely replaced first in ~1810, then in 1975, with a big whopping Modernist box! Never seen anything like it.
- Three-year postdoc position in herd health management in pig herds
- I looked at 36 Scandy archaeology lectureships that have been advertised since 2003. Application deadlines cluster in Q2, April-June. Q1: 5. Q2: 20. Q3: 4. Q4: 7. Note however that the median time before someone gets hired is 7 months, so an application deadline in April translates to a new colleague in November. It can’t be intended as an effective way to fill staffing needs at the start of a new academic year.
- I’ve got a powerful yearning to work digitally with old maps, to see how they translate onto the modern landscape, to go out and look for traces.
- Xavier descends from Basque “Etxeberri”, “new house”.
- My detectorist buddy Robert told me something sardonically funny the other day. “The reason us Poles are such good carpenters is that historically, we’ve learned that some army or other always shows up once in every generation and burns our houses down.”
(6)