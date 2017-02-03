January Pieces Of My Mind #3

Boardwalk in progress on Fisksätra Islet
  • Stockholm municipality’s high school authority is running an ad on Fb saying “Do not enrol your kid in the science programme. Consider vocational programmes instead. Like the cook programme.” Wtf?!
  • Ads for wristwatches. Guys, I have a mobile phone, OK?
  • I’m going to assume for the next few years that most Americans are basically like Ursula K. LeGuin and Jon Stewart.
  • I’m reading Dick’s 1964 Three Stigmata. It isn’t great, but it’s exceptionally trippy / psychotic. Was there anything as strange around at that early date? Burroughs’ Naked Lunch is from 1959, I guess.
  • Movie: The Whisperer in Darkness. Low budget labour-of-love adaptation from 2011 of H.P. Lovecraft’s 1931 novella, filmed in the style of that time and in black and white. Grade: OK.
  • Cousin E is a true original artist, operating far beyond the constraints of cultural convention. This morning he had raspberry jam and bell pepper on his toast.
  • Cousin E’s English teacher is great. Tonight we’ve been reading poems by Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes and William Carlos Williams.
  • If you worry about ethnic integration, I suggest you visit IKEA and take a look at the staff and customers there and how they interact. You’ll come out calmer.
  • After five months of learning one or two new boardgames every week, Cousin E reports that his favourites so far are Keltis, Power Grid, Detective & Co, DungeonQuest, Bohnanza and Sechs nimmt.
  • The World Science Fiction Convention will be in Helsinki this year, only a few hours by ferry from my home town. I just registered to attend, making use both of the early bird rate and of the newbie discount. Looking forward to it!
  • Robinson Crusoe treats all ailments with tobacco and/or rum in the novel.
  • You do know that “Norwegian Wood” is a song about a man who burns a woman’s house down when she won’t have sex with him, don’t you?
  • Brännkyrka/Älvsjö church is a real architectural kick in the ‘nads. Nave c. 1200, tower somewhat later, similar to Bjälbo — but the chancel was entirely replaced first in ~1810, then in 1975, with a big whopping Modernist box! Never seen anything like it.
  • Three-year postdoc position in herd health management in pig herds
  • I looked at 36 Scandy archaeology lectureships that have been advertised since 2003. Application deadlines cluster in Q2, April-June. Q1: 5. Q2: 20. Q3: 4. Q4: 7. Note however that the median time before someone gets hired is 7 months, so an application deadline in April translates to a new colleague in November. It can’t be intended as an effective way to fill staffing needs at the start of a new academic year.
  • I’ve got a powerful yearning to work digitally with old maps, to see how they translate onto the modern landscape, to go out and look for traces.
  • Xavier descends from Basque “Etxeberri”, “new house”.
  • My detectorist buddy Robert told me something sardonically funny the other day. “The reason us Poles are such good carpenters is that historically, we’ve learned that some army or other always shows up once in every generation and burns our houses down.”
The library of the Academy of Letters is a former cavalry stable. Note the limestone water troughs, right, and the pillars damaged by horses, left.

  1. #1 Thomas Ivarsson
    Malmö
    February 3, 2017

    A modern Ravning Bridge on the photo?https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ravning_Bridge

  2. #2 Martin R
    February 3, 2017

    Indeed! I must try to get a dendro date for it.

  3. #3 Wesley Dodson
    February 3, 2017

    God, why do I never notice what Beatles songs are about?

  4. #4 Eric Lund
    February 3, 2017

    Wesley@3: Lots of people fail to notice what popular songs are about. Case in point: Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”, often mistaken by Americans for a patriotic song. It’s actually about an unemployed Vietnam War veteran.

    Several years ago, before his daughter “SteelyKid” was born, Chad Orzel tried to identify a child-friendly subset of his music library. I gave him a hard time for including “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” on the list, as it’s an inappropriately upbeat song about a serial killer, while not including “Here Comes the Sun” from the same album.

  5. #5 Eric Lund
    February 3, 2017

    Re: old maps: A couple of towns over from me is a state highway that is unusually straight for roads in this region. I discovered why when I saw a map of the area from ca. 1940: there was a railroad line where that road is today, and the road replaced the railway.

    Occasionally, if you know what to look for, you can spot evidence of highway plans that never came to fruition. An example in my town: the bypass, built almost 50 years ago, was planned to eventually become a dual carriageway road, but the second carriageway was never built. The evidence is an overpass that is about twice as long as it needs to be: it spans both the existing carriageway and the space where the never-built westbound carriageway would have gone.

  6. #6 Thomas Ivarsson
    Malmö
    February 3, 2017

    Bridge constructions have not change much;-)