April Pieces Of My Mind #1

- “If I blow my top — will you let it go to your head?” W.F. Gibbons
- Hit jackpot on the car radio riding with Jrette and her buddy today. First some Tuvan throat singing. Then a fat version of the Marseillaise with orchestra, choir and a solo soprano who sounded like Piaf. It’s important that you outweird young people regularly to prepare them for life.
- My soft tissue now has a distinctly later radiocarbon date than the dentine in my front teeth.
- Over half a thousand people congratulated me on my birthday. Made me feel cherished, like through Facebook and in other ways I’m a small but appreciated part of many people’s lives. That feeling was a precious birthday gift!
- Movie: Conan, the Barbarian (1982). Baroque and mind-blowing but also draggy and deeply silly. Grade: OK.
- Somebody just reported an apparent Viking Period hoard find to me rather than to the authorities, because this person hasn’t had great experiences with them in the past. They were super grateful when I offered to talk to the County Archaeologist. I really think the National Heritage Board should make me a Finds Liaison Officer. Though I’d prefer to be called a Finds Czar.
- ZZ Top have sounded ancient since they were 20. With the addition of the beards they began to look ancient too. But when their rock-solidly ancient-sounding hit “Gimme All Your Lovin'” was released in early 1983, all three band members were still only 33.
- “Science is under siege. Trump and company plan to defund NASA’s Earth Science budget as a shot over the bow in their broader war against Observable Reality.” /Roy Zimmerman
- The terrorist attack in central Stockholm that should really worry us took place in 2010. April 7 taught us nothing we didn’t know before.
- Dawnstone occurs in various video games including Dragon Age and WoW. I wonder if this is a sly reference to eoliths.
- I’ve spent the afternoon cycling, geocaching and napping.
