April Pieces Of My Mind #1

Posted by Martin R on April 10, 2017
Had my 45th birthday dinner in the Kaknäs Tower restaurant.
  • “If I blow my top — will you let it go to your head?” W.F. Gibbons
  • Hit jackpot on the car radio riding with Jrette and her buddy today. First some Tuvan throat singing. Then a fat version of the Marseillaise with orchestra, choir and a solo soprano who sounded like Piaf. It’s important that you outweird young people regularly to prepare them for life.
  • My soft tissue now has a distinctly later radiocarbon date than the dentine in my front teeth.
  • Over half a thousand people congratulated me on my birthday. Made me feel cherished, like through Facebook and in other ways I’m a small but appreciated part of many people’s lives. That feeling was a precious birthday gift!
  • Movie: Conan, the Barbarian (1982). Baroque and mind-blowing but also draggy and deeply silly. Grade: OK.
  • Somebody just reported an apparent Viking Period hoard find to me rather than to the authorities, because this person hasn’t had great experiences with them in the past. They were super grateful when I offered to talk to the County Archaeologist. I really think the National Heritage Board should make me a Finds Liaison Officer. Though I’d prefer to be called a Finds Czar.
  • ZZ Top have sounded ancient since they were 20. With the addition of the beards they began to look ancient too. But when their rock-solidly ancient-sounding hit “Gimme All Your Lovin'” was released in early 1983, all three band members were still only 33.
  • “Science is under siege. Trump and company plan to defund NASA’s Earth Science budget as a shot over the bow in their broader war against Observable Reality.” /Roy Zimmerman
  • The terrorist attack in central Stockholm that should really worry us took place in 2010. April 7 taught us nothing we didn’t know before.
  • Dawnstone occurs in various video games including Dragon Age and WoW. I wonder if this is a sly reference to eoliths.
  • I’ve spent the afternoon cycling, geocaching and napping.
Me and some of my best friends on our way to the Kaknäs Tower. Tor the Philosopher, David the Physio, me, my wife, Paddy the Coder, Roland the Gas Man, Carolina the Patent Engineer.

Coltsfoot, Tussilago farfara. Their scent means spring to me.

I'm applying for an extra grant to make sure everyone on my next excavation wears these.

  1. #1 Eric Lund
    April 10, 2017

    During my grad school years there was a commercial radio station in the area that played a rather eclectic mix of music: mostly rock, but a fair amount of folk, and occasionally something from way out in left field: a bluegrass cover of Pink Floyd or a composition by Philip Glass. Alas, the station was sold, and the new owners decided that what the market needed was yet another “adult contemporary” (i.e., bland soft rock) station.

    These days, the only way I could get a similar result (not the same, of course) is with my entire music library in shuffle mode. Boundaries between genres are much higher now than they were in my youth, at least in terms of US commercial radio. Satellite radio is even worse: e.g., if you are a fan of the Grateful Dead there is a station that plays nothing but Grateful Dead music. Do you have an iPod or similar device in that car, or was that from an actual radio station?

  2. #2 Martin R
    April 10, 2017

    The throat singing was Swedish State Broadcasting’s world music channel, P2 Världen. Not sure what station the Marseillaise was on.

  3. #3 Martin R
    April 10, 2017

    It’s a good channel, try it!

    http://sverigesradio.se/sida/default.aspx?programid=2619

  4. #4 Anders M
    Sweden
    April 10, 2017

    @Eric, we had a brilliant commercial rock station in Stockholm circa 1992-1995 that was almost, but not quite, like that. They had English speaking DJ:s who really knew their stuff and clearly loved the music they were playing, and I credit this station with really awakening my curiosity for popular music. Then it went down over a weekend and reappeared on Monday with Swedish speaking ass-hats and basically a lobotomised version of the latest heavy rotation list, which they apparently proceeded to flog for the remaining years of the station’s existence. I wouldn’t really know though, since it took me all of 15 minutes to realise that This Bad Thing was not going to cut it.

    I then depended on CDs and later the Internet for the next phase of my musical education. All for the best, I suppose…

    However, my outweird/autowonderful/educational radio station of choice since about 2012 is BBC Radio 6 Music. It’s digital in the UK and streamable everywhere and it’s just a perfect mix of alternative pop, rock, dance and whatever music, with knowledgeable and genuinely sympathetic DJ:s (Iggy Pop has the Friday evening slot, fer chrissakes!). Alas, modern metal and throat singing are not on the menu – but then nor is anything by the likes of Ed Sheeran or Adele, ever!

    I see absolutely no reason to ever switch, or to accept having to listen to the drivel that seemingly every other popular music station, including the Swedish state ones, seem to consider fit for human consumption.

    It really does weird my poor 26 yo colleague out, though – big time! So usually I listen to it at a responsible volume in my comfy headphones…

    /rant over :p

  5. #5 Martin R
    April 10, 2017

    Yeah, I miss the old Bandit Radio too.