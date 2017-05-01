April Pieces Of My Mind #3

Movie: Little Big Man. Tragicomedy about the Old West and the fate of the Native Americans. Grade: OK.
Submitted my tax returns. Always super easy, which is one of the benefits of having a low income and few assets.
I’ve researched my ancestry fully four generations back and found no madman, sorcerer, ape or sea monster. What am I doing wrong?
I re-read two random chapters near the end of Peake’s Titus Groan for the first time in 30 years. It’s really, really good stuff.
I grieve for the multitudes of Windows users who don’t know what flag-key plus M does.
The drumming on “Rock And Roll All Nite” is neat, meticulous, steady, a little fussy. I imagine Gene Simmons’s aunt coming into the studio and laying the track down in one take.
Provincial museum in neighbouring country asks me to review two papers for an anthology. I pass one and flunk one. Museum person expresses confusion. A few months later they inform me that two new reviewers have passed the paper I flunked. Apparently the definition of academic peer review varies. /-:
Why isn’t Mary Roach’s Grunt available as e-book in Sweden? Not Amazon, not Google, not Kobo.
Nope. Tried reading five of the Hugo-nominated novels, didn’t feel like finishing any of them. The sixth nominee is the third book in a series, so I’m not even giving it a try. I guess it’s obvious: these are nominations by the general fan majority, and I already knew that I don’t share the majority taste.
Movie: His Girl Friday. Hectic gag-studded 1940 rom-com set among newspaper reporters. Grade: great!
This blog covers archaeology, history, skepticism, books and music since 2006. Dr. Martin Rundkvist is a Swedish archaeologist, university lecturer, journal editor, skeptic, atheist, lefty liberal, bookworm, boardgamer, geocacher and father of two. [contact]
