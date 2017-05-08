Weekend Fun

It’s been a fun weekend! Here’s what I did.
- Watched Jrette’s dance show, snappy and lively!
- Inspired by Kate Feluś’s fine recent book Secret Life of the Georgian Garden, I made syllabub (whipped cream with lemon juice & rind, wine, sugar and a dash of grand marnier), and ate it while checking on the (encouraging) progress of our three tiny rose bushes.
- Logged nine geocaches and failed to find two. One hadn’t been visited in the past nine months and contained no less than three travel bugs that had been languishing there. I brought them along and placed each in a different cache in a far more frequently visited area.
- Watched the orange rabbit who has taken to munching for hours on the lawn outside our kitchen window, where hares sat a lot last year.
- Visited the beautiful and beautifully sited art museum Artipelag, viewed a double-feature of Morando, who obsessively depicted pots, and de Waal, who obsessively mass-produces pots. At least Mrs. Rundkvist liked them.
- Read Albert Sánchez Piñol’s 2012 historical novel Victus about an 18th century military engineer.
- Played Yggdrasil (failing to prevent the Twilight of the Gods) and Plato 3000.
- Scrubbed the carved 1970s sign with my surname on it that sits on the street end of the garden shed. It needs oiling.
What did you do, Dear Reader?