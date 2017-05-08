Weekend Fun

Posted by Martin R on May 8, 2017
Edmund de Waal at Artipelag

It’s been a fun weekend! Here’s what I did.

  • Watched Jrette’s dance show, snappy and lively!
  • Inspired by Kate Feluś’s fine recent book Secret Life of the Georgian Garden, I made syllabub (whipped cream with lemon juice & rind, wine, sugar and a dash of grand marnier), and ate it while checking on the (encouraging) progress of our three tiny rose bushes.
  • Logged nine geocaches and failed to find two. One hadn’t been visited in the past nine months and contained no less than three travel bugs that had been languishing there. I brought them along and placed each in a different cache in a far more frequently visited area.
  • Watched the orange rabbit who has taken to munching for hours on the lawn outside our kitchen window, where hares sat a lot last year.
  • Visited the beautiful and beautifully sited art museum Artipelag, viewed a double-feature of Morando, who obsessively depicted pots, and de Waal, who obsessively mass-produces pots. At least Mrs. Rundkvist liked them.
  • Read Albert Sánchez Piñol’s 2012 historical novel Victus about an 18th century military engineer.
  • Played Yggdrasil (failing to prevent the Twilight of the Gods) and Plato 3000.
  • Scrubbed the carved 1970s sign with my surname on it that sits on the street end of the garden shed. It needs oiling.

What did you do, Dear Reader?

Comments

  1. #1 BirgerJohansson
    May 8, 2017

    Got snowed on 🙁

  2. #2 Eric Lund
    May 8, 2017

    Saturday was pretty well rained out, but Sunday was a much nicer day. In my garden, the flowers on the magnolia tree are just opening, and the phlox are starting to come into bloom, as are the blueberry bushes. The trees are leafing out, so at least we will have shade the next time it hits 30 degrees C.

    On my to do list: install the house numbers I bought last fall. I have had too many pizza delivery people knock on my door when they were looking for the house at the other end of the street–apparently having my house number on the mailbox isn’t good enough. I also suspect that at least one GPS map software company has the addressing on my street backwards.