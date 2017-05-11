May Pieces Of My Mind #1

Posted by Martin R on May 11, 2017
Aviation romanticism, St Eriksgatan 25, Stockholm
  • Contraceptives really changed society radically. Prior to them literature is full of references to people being too poor to get married. Because getting married was the same thing as having children.
  • I’m disappointed with streaming movie services. I thought they were like music services, where it’s a rare exception if some older band’s catalogue isn’t available in full. On Netflix and Viaplay it’s in fact the other way around: you’re super lucky if an older movie is available, and you often have to pay extra.
  • Snoop Dogg’s autobiography: The Chronicle.
  • Poetry tip: don’t put the word “the” in a stressed position unless you really want to emphasise it.
  • Just applied for an academic job. Viewed dispassionately I think I’m a really good fit for the position. But I still feel a bit queasy about it. You see, in Scandinavian academe, when you’re turned down for a job you don’t just get a “Thanks for your interest” letter. You get a document where three highly qualified colleagues explain at length why they think you’re crap compared to applicant A and should only be considered if all alternatives are killed by falling grand pianos.
  • A metal detectorist just posted a picture of a recent find on Fb: a 1970s pendant with the Phantom’s protective symbol, the four sabres…
  • Confession: when I saw the May The 4th Be With You tweets I thought to myself “But I don’t care about Trek”.
  • Wonder if we still have access to apex steam locomotive technology. Or if important parts of it died with that generation of engineers.
  • Historical archaeology: I’m not quite sure to what extent I need to cite primary sources and academic discussion among historians. It’s fun but it takes time and is not really my job. I assume that there is room for archaeological research into the material record that uses historians’ results without taking the step itself fully into historical research.
  • The Chronicle of Duke Erik gets even better if you read “dude” for “duke” in it.
  • I haven’t got a Georgian landscape park with follies and a part-time hermit, but I can at least make syllabub.
  • Movie summaries are a huge genre of short films on Chinese YouTube. There are lots of celebrity summarisers. Cousin E thinks there may be several reasons: movies with sexual or political content are forbidden in China, people don’t have much free time, people may think some movies are too scary to actually watch.
  • I haven’t found the Philosopher’s stone. But I’ve synthesised its stereo isomere.
  • It hasn’t made me rich and employers aren’t fighting over me, but I gotta say, I’ve probably had more fun as a scholar than most of my contemporaries. Eight years ago I was finishing a book about Late Iron Age elite settlement. Three years ago, a book about Bronze Age ritual deposition. And now, a book about lifestyles at High Medieval strongholds.
  • Forget about Transylvania. In Myresjö parish, Småland, is a hamlet named Drakulla. On its land is an island in Lake Grumlan with the remains of a modest Medieval manor house. The written sources aren’t strong enough by far for us to exclude the possibility that Vlad Tepesz stayed there.
  • Sunset makes me happy-sad.
  • Our current situation, with only one hominin species on the planet, is recent and unusual.
Baggensfjärden, windy May

Comments

  1. #1 BirgerJohansson
    May 11, 2017

    Let me guess, the small, dark island on the photo has a name that means “Dweller From the Far Side” in archaic norse, and the locals avoid it.
    On certain nights you see flickering, unearthly greenish lights and hear odd noises that make people feel uncomfortable without any straightforward reason.

    Many people have camped on the island to dispel the myths around it and they -mostly- return alive, but some of them are subtly changed afterwards: Last century, one of them murdered his whole family before killing himself, leaving strange glyphs written on the wall in his own blood.
    — — —
    ” you’re crap compared to applicant A” -Isn’t it foolhardy to tell the rivals the name of the preferred applicant?
    — — —
    Apex steam locomotive technology -repairing the complex beasts may be a bit of black art, without the living memories of the old engineers.

  2. #2 Martin R
    May 11, 2017

    Yes, everything you say about Sumpholmen Islet is completely true!

    It would be foolhardy if I was strong enough to move grand pianos.

  3. #3 Janne
    Okinawa
    May 11, 2017

    Meanwhile, here in Japan young people are too poor to get married — because the societal pressure to have children once you do is very strong.
    ———
    I’ve tried Spotify. Didn’t have some of my favourite artists at all, and some only because they happened to have a track on some sampler record.
    ———
    To paraphrase am old joke: Friends help you move. Real friends help you move grand pianos.

  4. #4 Martin R
    May 11, 2017

    According to my reading, young Japanese people aren’t just having problems with marriage, they’re quitting sex in droves!

    http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/japanese-sex-problem-so-bad-people-giving-up-dating-a7458461.html

    Janne, you move my piano, I move yours, we both get chaired professorships. (-;

  5. #5 Phillip Helbig
    Tyskland
    May 11, 2017

    ”you’re crap compared to applicant A” -Isn’t it foolhardy to tell the rivals the name of the preferred applicant?

    In Scandinavia (and Finland) in general, and Finland in particular, by default all information is public. There are really very, very few things which aren’t. Things which are public by law in Sweden and secret by law in other countries.

  6. #6 BirgerJohansson
    May 11, 2017

    Marriage in Japan: How gay couples get around problems
    https://satwcomic.com/wrong-answer-wrong-question

  7. #7 Eric Lund
    May 11, 2017

    Things which are public by law in Sweden and secret by law in other countries.

    For instance, most personnel records, including the scenario Martin was discussion, are specifically exempt from open records laws in the US. Employers can confirm that John Doe worked there from date X to date Y, with certain job titles. Public employers may also be required to disclose employee salaries; e.g., local newspapers have been known to publish the academic year salaries of every tenured or tenure-track professor on campus when negotiations between the Board of Trustees and the American Association of University Professors get acrimonious. (As an aside, it’s a measure of how bad those relations have historically been that we have a faculty union on this campus–this is the US, where labor unions tend to be frowned upon.)

    As for dropping pianos, there is at least one US university that has a tradition of doing so. However, the dropped pianos tend to be spinets, not grand pianos (though in the linked video a baby grand is the target).

  8. #8 Eric Lund
    May 11, 2017

    Poetry tip: don’t put the word “the” in a stressed position unless you really want to emphasise it.

    Also goes for songs. The offender I have in mind is Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita”. She pronounces the title line in the chorus “LA is-LA bo-NI-i-TA”. That puts the em-PHA-sis on the wrong syl-LA-bles; it should be “la IS-la bo-NI-ta”. “La”, of course, is the feminine singular definite article in Spanish.

    As an aside, because of Madonna’s botched Spanish, I thought the song in question was called “Spanish Lullaby”. And of course I mondegreened the offending line into, “That is all for me, Itá”. I learned the song’s correct title from, of all places, a collection of mondegreens published in the 1990s: some listeners hear the first line, “Last night I dreamed of San Pedro”, as, “Last night I dreamed of some bagels”.

  9. #9 Martin R
    May 11, 2017

    I’ve also frowned over LA is-LA! And I caught it as “Last night I dreamed of sombreros”.