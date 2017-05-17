Underwater Burial Cairns In Huskvarna Bay

The latest inland ice was 3 km thick and its weight left a big dent in Scandinavia. Since deglaciation (which is, on the geological time scale, a current event) the dent has been straightening out. This causes land uplift. But just outside the edge of the dent, it causes the land to sink. Southernmost Scandinavia is losing land to the sea, not gaining it.

The fulcrum of this see-saw crosses Lake Vättern right at its southernmost point. The lake is receding at one end and encroaching at the other. This is why there are Early Bronze Age burial cairns and sacrificial bogs on the lake bottom off the town of Huskvarna (e.g. Raä Jönköping 140:3). The cairns were originally built about 1400 cal BC on hilltops above the lakeshore, in locations where they would be widely visible from boats. It didn’t turn out that way.

Later the cairns were joined on the lake bottom by Sanda parish’s Medieval church.

I’ve written before about Huskvarna on the subject of the substance abuse epidemic that decimated two generations of the town’s industrial workers in the 20th century.