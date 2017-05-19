Activities and Roles at the Castle

I’m writing an interdisciplinary book about lifestyles at Medieval strongholds in Östergötland province, Sweden. The central chapter “Activities and roles” is currently 8,900 words. Here are the section headers.
- Agriculture at arm’s length
- Baking bread
- Brewing
- Animal husbandry and the eating of meat
- Hunting and the eating of game and wildfowl
- Fishing and the eating of fish
- Cooking
- Dining and drinking
- Waste disposal
- Relieving oneself
- Lighting
- Keeping warm
- Healthcare and personal grooming
- Fashion and jewellery
- Ladyship
- Chivalry and horsemanship
- Love affairs
- Weddings
- Growing up
- Religion
- Music
- Gambling and boardgames
- Writing
- Taxation, customs collection, rent collection
- Trade and other coin use
- Soldiering
- Imprisonment
- Slavery
- Keeping pets
- Smithwork
- Crafts in perishable materials
- Fur production
- Shipbuilding