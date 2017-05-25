May Pieces Of My Mind #2

Posted by Martin R on May 25, 2017
I wore Levis and a pale grey hoodie during my first Swedish excavation season in 1992. My mom had given me the hoodie, a type of garment which I would never had worn under any other circumstances at the time because it meant hip-hop to me.
  • I don’t know what “the winter of 1473” means. January and February? November and December?
  • Just got home from a sunny bike ride that was also incidentally my least successful geocaching expedition ever. I was in Hammarby Sjöstad, a recently built and densely populated urban area. The only way a geocache survives in such an environment is by extreme stealth. And GPS navigators do really poorly between tall buildings. I simply couldn’t find the little fuckers.
  • Cousin E has taught us the popular old Maoist card game “Fight the Landowner”.
  • Translationale Magnetresonanztomographie. Betriebswirtschaftslehre. Unternehmensbesteuerung.
  • I’m hoping that voters around Europe are paying attention to US news and learning a thing or two about what happens when you elect poorly educated and inexperienced anti-establishment candidates to high office.
  • The Wallenberg/SEB banking family founded Saltsjöbaden in 1892. Now they’re closing their branch office at the little local mall, est. 1969. I haven’t been to a bank office in years.
  • Saw an ad for equity release. I assume that it means mutual orgasm. I’m strongly pro.
  • Almost every one of the 40 participants at the Social Democrat intro course I attended today was either the child of an immigrant, the spouse of an immigrant or an immigrant. A lot of well educated and articulate people. Encouraging both for the party and for society at large.
  • I hate pre-installed apps that can’t be uninstalled.
  • I judge books by their first 50 pages, whether to continue reading. Now I looked at The Lord of the Rings in this way. In its first 50 pp you learn what the Ring really is. Oh yeah.
Comments

  1. #1 Eric Lund
    May 25, 2017

    I expect that for most people “winter 1473” would be December 1472 through March 1473, but if you are specifically referring to two-month time periods, then yes, it becomes ambiguous.

    Just off the main highway east of town there is an assisted living facility that has been advertising a Spring 2017 opening date. It isn’t open yet, but they still have about another month to keep that promise.

    And then there are fiscal years, which start at different times for different organizations. Come July it will be FY 2018 at my employer, but still FY 2017 (until the end of September) for the US federal government.