May Pieces Of My Mind #2

- I don’t know what “the winter of 1473” means. January and February? November and December?
- Just got home from a sunny bike ride that was also incidentally my least successful geocaching expedition ever. I was in Hammarby Sjöstad, a recently built and densely populated urban area. The only way a geocache survives in such an environment is by extreme stealth. And GPS navigators do really poorly between tall buildings. I simply couldn’t find the little fuckers.
- Cousin E has taught us the popular old Maoist card game “Fight the Landowner”.
- Translationale Magnetresonanztomographie. Betriebswirtschaftslehre. Unternehmensbesteuerung.
- I’m hoping that voters around Europe are paying attention to US news and learning a thing or two about what happens when you elect poorly educated and inexperienced anti-establishment candidates to high office.
- The Wallenberg/SEB banking family founded Saltsjöbaden in 1892. Now they’re closing their branch office at the little local mall, est. 1969. I haven’t been to a bank office in years.
- Saw an ad for equity release. I assume that it means mutual orgasm. I’m strongly pro.
- Almost every one of the 40 participants at the Social Democrat intro course I attended today was either the child of an immigrant, the spouse of an immigrant or an immigrant. A lot of well educated and articulate people. Encouraging both for the party and for society at large.
- I hate pre-installed apps that can’t be uninstalled.
- I judge books by their first 50 pages, whether to continue reading. Now I looked at The Lord of the Rings in this way. In its first 50 pp you learn what the Ring really is. Oh yeah.
(1)