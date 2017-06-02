Swedish Academia Is No Meritocracy

Posted by Martin R on June 2, 2017
After almost 14 mostly dismal years on the academic job market, I find it a consolation to read an opinion piece in Times Higher Education under the headline “Swedish Academia Is No Meritocracy“. In my experience this is also true for Denmark, Norway and Finland. In Norway, for instance, the referee board that evaluates job applications isn’t external to the department: it is headed by a senior employee of the department itself. With predictable results.

At Scandinavian universities, people who didn’t get their jobs in fair competition are often handing out jobs to their buddies without any fair competition. But I see encouraging signs that the PR disaster that recently befell Gothenburg University’s philosophy department may have put a scare into the whole sad business. At least temporarily. Meanwhile, I’m finishing my sixth archaeological monograph. Never having had a longer contract than 28% of one academic year.

Comments

  1. #1 NEAR AND DEARS
    Global
    June 2, 2017

    True report! You will not find diversity and Merit at all in Swedish Universities. They select near and dear ones shamelessly! Many are EIC in known journals and promote and publish their peer papers! Shameless and Corrupt and preach fairness and transparency to the World

  2. #2 janne
    okinawa
    June 2, 2017

    To be honest, no academic area is immune to this. And beyond that, just do a quick search for “Bro culture” to realise this selective evaluation is endemic to any business area.

    Basically, either suck it up, or take your ball and leave, pretty much.

  3. #3 Phillip Helbig
    Tyskland
    June 2, 2017

    “In Norway, for instance, the referee board that evaluates job applications isn’t external to the department: it is headed by a senior employee of the department itself. With predictable results.”

    OK, but realize that Sweden is an exception here in that there are external referees for job searches; in most countries there aren’t.

    On the whole, the process in Scandinavia and Finland is probably better than elsewhere. I’m not disagreeing with you, merely pointing out that elsewhere it is worse.

  4. #4 Eric Lund
    June 2, 2017

    In Norway, for instance, the referee board that evaluates job applications isn’t external to the department: it is headed by a senior employee of the department itself.

    This is considered normal in the US as well. Most of the members of the committee will be in the subfield in which the department is looking to hire (at least in physical science departments; I know essentially nothing about faculty searches in humanities and social science departments). There may be somebody in a different field there to keep the other search committee members reasonably honest.

    This committee does not, in general, make the final hiring decision; that is typically done by the department as a whole and the choice approved by the relevant dean. What the committee does do is select the short list (typically four or five candidates, but I have seen as few as two and as many as six) of candidates who are brought to campus for in-person interviews.

    Things do often get tricky with trailing spouses. It is common, at least in the US, for women with Ph.D.’s in the physical sciences to be married to men who have Ph.D.’s in the physical sciences, leading to the infamous “two-body problem”. The trailing spouse won’t necessarily be offered a tenure track job, but there will be some effort to ensure that (s)he can find employment in the same metropolitan area. A tenure-track position for the trailing spouse becomes more likely as the level of the hire increases, approaching certainty for hires at the dean level or higher.

  5. #5 Martin R
    June 2, 2017

    I don’t know what it’s like outside Scandyland. But Swedish academia certainly doesn’t work as advertised.