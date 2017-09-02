August Pieces Of My Mind #3

Posted by Martin R on September 2, 2017
Good summary in one image of the Middle Rhine: two Medieval castles, a vineyard, a passenger boat, hills, the river.
  • I’m confused. For years and years this boy lived with me. Now instead there’s a tall young man studying engineering in Jönköping. I somehow helped make this happen. It’s strange to me.
  • The most common surnames among my DNA relatives are Johansson, Nilsson and Persson. All three are among the ten most common surnames in Sweden.
  • Miley Cyrus & the Flaming Lips have covered “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” & “A Day In The Life” together. Both are amazingly good!
  • Hehe. NYT writer spells “help reign in spending”. Maybe using a reigndeer?
  • “She’s a peach” was not coined by Prince in the 90s. Somerset Maugham uses the expression in his 1921 story “The Pool”.
  • This high-end Yunnan smells of fudge.
  • A sycophantic psychopomp lures the souls of the rich and vain to the Land of the Dead with flattery.
  • Checked my bank balance and was astonished to find lots of unexpected money. Upon investigation it turned out to be my monthly salary. I haven’t had a full-time one since 2001.
  • Enjoyable and uncommon experiences today: received a salary and had lunch with colleagues. Glad I’ve decided to leave my scholar’s lifestyle behind soon, one way or another. Research is fun but it’s lonely, it’s poorly and erratically paid and it doesn’t help you get a job. The academic labour market in my field is a social patronage system rather than a meritocracy.
  • Post-rock is a thing of the past.
  • The leafy walking path to Marksburg Castle doubles back on itself eleven times between the foot of the hill and the car park. Then the steep stairs begin.
  • In her Hugo-winning collection of essays from recent years, Words Are My Matter, Ursula LeGuin states that the big media corporations are trying to get rid of copyright, and that “soma” in Huxley’s Brave New World refers to the Greek word for “body”. Her editor has been nodding off.
  • Redemption is a ubiquitous concept in US literary criticism. The various Swedish translations, prominently försoning, are all archaic and rarely used. As I understand Swedes, we see neither a need for nor a possibility of redemption.
  • I have become quite unwilling to invest in a scifi/f author’s worldbuilding if it is delivered in a confusing, allusive, demanding way. My reaction these days tends to be “If you’re not willing to guide me into the world you’ve made up, then I’m not reading your stuff. I’ve visited too many worlds and yours isn’t immediately important to me.”
  • German das heisst is such a cool expression. “It is named” for “that is”.
  • AfD, the German Hate Party, hasn’t got a lot of posters out this election season. But the one you do see is openly anti-Islamic while also strangely flirting with feminism: it has three women drinking wine and the slogan, “We won’t wear burkas, we’ll drink wine”.
  • Castle Eltz, shown around by the 33rd count, who is also the former treasurer of the German Castle Studies Association. Mind blown.
  • Saw a slightly sinister election poster from the parody party PARTEI. It was at the top of a lamppost. “A Nazi could hang here.”
  • LeGuin really likes Tove Jansson’s 1982 novel The True Deceiver / Den ärliga bedragaren. Maybe I should re-read it.
  • Fun and unexpected radiocarbon result. The wooden poles that we found stuck into the bottom of Lake Landsjön between the shore and the castle islet: they date from the 11th century, 200 years before the castle was built. I’m glad I decided to date them.
  • Why aren’t t-shirts with the logos of popular boardgames sold in game stores?
  • Bloody-minded means deliberately uncooperative in British English. LeGuin, writing in the Guardian, thinks it means literally having violent thoughts.
Comments

  1. #1 Eric Lund
    September 3, 2017

    “help reign in spending”

    NYT columnists have been slipping in quality for years. Rein/reign/rain is a triplet that good writers learn to keep straight. It’s one thing when you are punning, as both the Who (“Love Reign O’er Me”) and the Police (“King of Pain”) did with rain/reign, but a political column is not the place to do that. Unless the columnist’s Freudian slip is showing, and he thinks Donald Trump should be King rather than President of the USA (a possibility I wouldn’t discount with some political commentators).

  2. #2 Janne
    September 3, 2017

    Steady job? Congratulations! Welcome to the dark side!

  3. #3 John Massey
    September 3, 2017

    I wonder if he will meet his match in Jönköping.

    I didn’t realise until fairly recently that for a long time, Sweden had a virtual global monopoly in the manufacture of safety matches, and still appears to dominate what is admittedly a shrinking market.

    I should write realise as realize, but my Singaporean friend insists that all those z’s are ‘very untidy’, and I feel a bit the same way.

    I hadn’t heard anything about the CDIO Initiative started by MIT. I still don’t know much about it. That is at least partly because no university in Hong Kong that graduates engineers is participating. On the other hand, Tsinghua, the Mainland’s top engineering university, is participating, as is Jönköping, not to mention an extremely long list of Russian technical institutes. The national distribution of participating tertiary institutions looks really odd, which makes me very curious about it. Not suspicious, just odd. On the face of it, I see no particular logic to it. But then, I don’t understand what it is.

    In my spare time I’m currently trying to help a young Mainland colleague prepare for his professional assessment. Until he can obtain professional qualification, he will continue to be worked insanely long hours and paid peanuts as a sub-professional, although he has professional level engineering skills. The danger is that once he does become professionally qualified, they will have to pay him a lot more, and he could well be deemed to be ‘too expensive’ to retain and could be ‘let go’, through no fault of his own. But I think the risk is remote – his written English is just about OK, but his spoken English is so awful that I see no way for him to get through the professional assessment interview. He won’t even understand the questions, let alone be able to frame succinct, intelligible answers. I can pick holes in his written submission and guide him in responding to the technical questions he is likely to be asked – that is the part that is achievable. But he is now 28 years old, and I cannot teach him to speak English in the space of a few weeks. Absurdly, what he should have been doing for the past 4-5 years to prepare himself for this is not learning from me technically, but spending every lunch hour gossiping to me in English about anything we could think of.

    Contrast the German Hate Party with one of the things that has happened in America (and a hell of a lot is currently happening in America, and all of it is really bad), which is that the Leftist Feminists have formed an alliance with Islamic militants. If that seems an odd/unlikely pairing, just think of “The enemy of my enemy…”.

  4. #4 John Massey
    September 3, 2017

    Jokey headline in this week’s South China Morning Post Sunday Magazine: “Don’t cry for me, Shinawatra.” Subtitle: “Yingluck’s bad luck could be Thailand’s good fortune.”

  5. #5 John Massey
    September 3, 2017

    Yingluck’s gamble, explained simply: she would win the political support of the Thailand’s rural poor by giving government subsidy to rice farmers – in essence, the government would buy all of the farmers’ rice for a guaranteed high price.

    For a long time, Thailand has been nick-named ‘Asia’s bread basket’ (a more appropriate metaphor would be Asia’s rice bag). Thai rice was clean, good quality and cheap, and there was a hell of a lot of it, and Thailand had a virtual monopoly on the world’s rice markets as a consequence; the problem was that internal competition between the rice producers resulted in low prices, which kept Thailand’s big population of rice farmers dirt poor.

    So, Yingluck’s plan, her big gamble, was that the Thai government would borrow money to buy up all of the farmers’ rice at this guaranteed good price, then stockpile the rice and, using its virtual monopoly on the international rice trade, would sell the rice on the international market at an elevated price, thereby recovering the money used to pay the farmers.

    This policy was so popular with poor rural Thais, and there are so many of them, that she rode it to electoral success and became Thailand’s first female prime minister.

    But her gamble failed. What happened in the interim was that other countries (notably Australia, for one, which had not traditionally been a rice producer, but is now in the business big time and has become very good at it) started exporting large quantities of clean, good quality rice, at prices which undercut the price the Thai government was trying to sell its massive stockpile for. Outcome – Thailand has been left with a huge stockpile of unsold rice which is just going to sit there and rot, unless it sells the rice for a much lower price, which leaves the Thai government with a big financial debt that it can’t pay.

    That is “Yingluck’s bad luck” that is referred to. Her gamble failed, for a reason she failed to foresee. So, what she has been charged with is, not corruption like her older brother before her, but simply financial mismanagement and a gamble that didn’t pay off. She has now skipped the country ahead of her forthcoming trial to avoid being found guilty and imprisoned, and she is effectively now an international fugitive.

    The other thing that happened was that the much-loved King of Thailand, historically a force for national unity in times of political conflict, died. His successor is much less loved and he does not seem to enjoy the respect of the Thai army generals and the political establishment that his father had.

    I don’t quite follow the writer’s logic on why Yingluck Shinawatra’s bad luck could be Thailand’s good fortune. He seems to think that her ignominious removal from power and flight in panic from the country to evade imprisonment might finally pave the way for Thailand to develop a mature democracy free from corruption and dodgy financial dealings, and also free from the endless military coups aimed at preventing the country descending into anarchy. But then, I can’t follow the intricacies of Thai politics.

  6. #6 John Massey
    September 3, 2017

    OK, I think I have got my head around CDIO.

    For a long time, employers in Australia (and everywhere else) have complained that engineering graduates are not ‘industry ready’. I have always considered this unreasonable – there is a great deal of engineering science and mathematics to learn in the formative education of an engineer, and an engineering graduate cannot master all of the skills and experience necessary to practise at professional level without further formative training and experience in the work place, ‘hands on’ under responsible supervision by a suitably experienced supervisor. To me, the most important single attribute of an engineer is that s/he should have a good grasp of the applied science and mathematics that goes into engineering, plus ethics, which are really important. All the other stuff is acquired through working experience. You learn it by doing it – as long as your technical fundamentals are really sound and you behave ethically, you can do that.

    But this does not stop employers from bitching about it. Basically, they do not want to put money into training engineering graduates, they just want to be able to hire them off the shelf and ready to go, like so many wind-up toys (and as cheaply as possible, obviously).

    So, if I read it correctly, the CDIO Initiative is an attempt to address this within the academic education of an engineering graduate, so that s/he comes out more ‘industry ready’.

    But just check out and try to get your head around the syllabus elements that they see as necessary in a degree programme to achieve this:

    https://web.archive.org/web/20050210203351/http://www.cdio.org:80/cdio_syllabus_rept/cdio_syll_complete.html

    Well, good luck with that.

  7. #7 Eric Lund
    September 3, 2017

    I should write realise as realize, but my Singaporean friend insists that all those z’s are ‘very untidy’, and I feel a bit the same way.

    This is one of the differences between US English and UK English. There are many words with this suffix, which is spelled “-ize” in the US and “-ise” in the UK. As a former British colony which gained independence in the 1960s, Singapore presumably prefers UK spellings. Elsewhere, it probably depends whether you are more likely to be dealing with US or EU customers. Europeans tend to learn UK English.

  8. #8 John Massey
    September 4, 2017

    For once, it’s not a UK/US split. The Oxford Dictionary gives “-ize” as the preferred spelling, but lists “-ise” as an optional alternative. So a majority of UK English writers use “-ize”, with a minority preferring “-ise”.

    My Singaporean friend gained her education in England, and speaks/writes better English than I do.