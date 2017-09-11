September Pieces Of My Mind #1

- Five years since my first teaching gig. Still temping today, still enjoying it, still think I should have a steady job.
- LinkedIn suggests that I might apply for a job as home language teacher of Kannada, a Dravidian language spoken in southern India. 15% of full time.
- Did Timothy Leary use TripAdvisor?
- Richard Bradley discusses my 2015 book at length in his new book A Geography of Offerings. *happy*
- I want to text my lower-teen self that I just favourited Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart”. He would be absolutely disgusted.
- Breakfast: bread that I baked, mushrooms that I picked, crayfish claws that my wife left.
- Our first real Viking warrior burial that has been genetically identified as female! This paper will prove a milestone. Here’s the burial itself. It doesn’t get more warriory than this.
- Satisfying little discovery today: one of the most honoured guests at the wedding in July of 1359 at Stensö Castle, the uncle of the bride, was the owner of Landsjö Castle, whatever was left of it at the time.
- Placed 7th out of 12 boats in the mini race.
- The new Ride song “Charm Assault” has the expression “your lies begin to unfurl”. Think you meant “unravel” there, mate.
