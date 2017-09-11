September Pieces Of My Mind #1

Posted by Martin R on September 11, 2017
Humlegården. Now a park, once a royal hops field, prior to that the infields of the hamlet Ekeby.
  • Five years since my first teaching gig. Still temping today, still enjoying it, still think I should have a steady job.
  • LinkedIn suggests that I might apply for a job as home language teacher of Kannada, a Dravidian language spoken in southern India. 15% of full time.
  • Did Timothy Leary use TripAdvisor?
  • Richard Bradley discusses my 2015 book at length in his new book A Geography of Offerings. *happy*
  • I want to text my lower-teen self that I just favourited Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart”. He would be absolutely disgusted.
  • Breakfast: bread that I baked, mushrooms that I picked, crayfish claws that my wife left.
  • Our first real Viking warrior burial that has been genetically identified as female! This paper will prove a milestone. Here’s the burial itself. It doesn’t get more warriory than this.
  • Satisfying little discovery today: one of the most honoured guests at the wedding in July of 1359 at Stensö Castle, the uncle of the bride, was the owner of Landsjö Castle, whatever was left of it at the time.
  • Placed 7th out of 12 boats in the mini race.
  • The new Ride song “Charm Assault” has the expression “your lies begin to unfurl”. Think you meant “unravel” there, mate.
  1. #1 Birger Johansson
    September 11, 2017

    “Kickstart My Heart”.-because only wimps use electrical defibrillators.
    — — —
    ”A message from Former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox, to Donald Trump” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5XxnE-aA_4
    Vicente Fox offers to become president of USA, since absolutely anyone apparently can become one.
    He also offers a range of promotional orange caps with messages, like “ask befory you grab pussy”.

  2. #2 Eric Lund
    September 11, 2017

    Did Timothy Leary use TripAdvisor?

    This one had me LOL.

    Also, Vicente Fox has a better command of English than Donald Trump. Sad!