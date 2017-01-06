Friday Freak Out: Dystopian reading for a nervous new year

Somehow I think 2017 is going to be a bit more of a Friday Feak Out year than a Friday Fun year…

And in that spirit, some freak out fiction for your reading list this year. It’ll be a great year for novels highlighted how truly awful the world could get if we let it.

For your 2017 reading please, a year of dystopian reading. A dozen suggestions (with a few bonus suggestions) for dystopian reading in the new year, one per month to keep us all grounded in an unforgiving world, but not so much that we’ll lose hope. One per month should leave plenty of time for reading comedy!

Of course, in compiling the list below I took advantage of some other who were also thinking along the same dystopian lines…

I’ve read most of these, mostly quite a while ago. A few others have been widely recommended in the lists I cite above so I’m considering them part of my new year’s reading list. I also tried to come up with a few that haven’t been widely recommended on other lists. I’m currently re-reading 1984 and may over the course of the year reread one or two others which I haven’t read in decades, like The Handmaid’s Tale. I’ve also included a couple of perhaps less strictly dystopian politically-themed novels that seem appropriate for variety’s sake.

Enjoy! Freak out!

Bonus political novel: The Manchurian Candidate by Richard Condon.

What are some dystopian or political novels you would suggest? Or maybe even some comedy for balance?