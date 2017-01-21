Around the Web: Saving Government Data from the Trumpocalypse

While I’m working on a major update to my Documenting the Donald Trump War on Science: Pre-Inauguration Edition and preparing for the first of the post-inauguration posts, I thought I’d whet everyone’s appetite with a post celebrating all the various efforts to save environmental, climate and various kinds of scientific and other data from potential loss in the Trump presidential era.
The list only includes one or two items per project. Plus I’m very likely missing some. Please let me know in the comments so I can add ones that are missing.
It’s worth noting that libraries and libraries are closely involved in pretty well all the projects mentioned.
I’m also including some projects that are saving data about Donald Trump, his campaign and his presidency.
The Environmental Data and Governance Initiative is coordinating many of these events.
Project Archiving Government Information to Protect from Trump Administration
- Preserving U.S. Government Websites and Data as the Obama Term Ends
- Help Us Keep the Archive Free, Accessible, and Reader Private / FAQs about the Internet Archive Canada
- University of Toronto heads ‘guerrilla archiving event’ to preserve climate data ahead of Trump presidency
- Toronto ‘guerrilla’ archivists to help preserve US climate data
- The team at Penn that’s building a ‘refuge’ for data in the Trump era
- Rogue Scientists Race to Save Climate Data from Trump
- DATARESCUE PHILLY
- The Scramble to Protect Climate Data Under Trump
- Hacking Housing at the Latin@ Techies Hackathon
- DataRescueIndy January 2017
- Data Rescue NYC
- UCLA scientists mark Trump’s inauguration with plan to protect climate change data
Archived Information About Donald Trump
- See Trump Archive fact checks in one place
- Internet Archive’s Trump Archive launches today
- Trump Twitter Archive
- Donald Trump. Speeches. Tweets. Policy. Unedited. Unfiltered. Instantly. (Factbase)
As mentioned above, please add any projects I’ve missed in the comments or send to me at dupuisj at gmail dot com.