Friday Fun: National Park Service Temporarily Ordered To Stop Tweeting: Reactions From Wildlife

This one from Samantha Bee is so funny, I don’t know whether to laugh to cry.

On second thought, mostly cry. Lots and lots of crying. The only thing that will save me is singing a rousing chorus of Bruce Springsteen’s Badlands in honour of the crazy wonderful park rangers at Badlands National Park. It’s not hard to imagine a recent meeting going down like that famous scene from Casablanca — “Play La Marseillaise. Play it!”

Anyways, back to Samantha Bee and National Park Service Temporarily Ordered To Stop Tweeting: Reactions From Wildlife.

Rock Squirrel, Zion National Park

“This may just seem like a ​tiny moment in the larger unfurling of Trump’s autocracy, but for those of us who live in the parks — who mate there, who forage for stems there — it is a chilling reminder that no habitat is beyond the reach of a​ determined despot.” American Alligator, Everglades National Park

“This was a real wake-up call for me. I think we all drift into complacency. We all get so caught up with hunting muskrat and sunning ourselves on logs that we forget that what happens in Washington affects us all, maybe now more than ever.”