Around the Web: A quick list of readings on “predatory” open access journals

Posted by John Dupuis on June 13, 2017
(1)
More »

As a kind of quick follow up to my long ago post on Some perspective on “predatory” open access journals (presentation version, more or less, here and very short video version here) and in partial response to the recent What I learned from predatory publishers, I thought I would gather a bunch of worthwhile items here today.

Want to prepare yourself to counter panic around predatory open access journals? Here’s some great places to start.

I’m sure I’ve missed a bunch of important articles. Please let me know in the comments!

2017.06.14 Update: Added Beyond Beall’s List: Better understanding predatory publishers to the list.
2017.06.14 Update #2: Added two more to the list.

(1)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 What makes an anti-librarian? | Meta Interchange
    June 22, 2017

    […] response to her is extreme. (And for even more background, John Dupuis has an excellent compilation of links on recent discussions about Open Access and “predatory” […]

eXTReMe Tracker