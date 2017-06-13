Around the Web: A quick list of readings on “predatory” open access journals

As a kind of quick follow up to my long ago post on Some perspective on “predatory” open access journals (presentation version, more or less, here and very short video version here) and in partial response to the recent What I learned from predatory publishers, I thought I would gather a bunch of worthwhile items here today.
Want to prepare yourself to counter panic around predatory open access journals? Here’s some great places to start.
- How to talk about “Predatory” Publishing: Reclaiming the Narrative
- Beyond Beall’s List: Better understanding predatory publishers
- Blacklists are technically infeasible, practically unreliable and unethical. Period.
- Who knows whose journals?
- Roughing out a new system for identifying useless journals
- The Art of the Beall
- Journals, “Journals” and Wannabes: Investigating The List
- “Trust Me”: The Other Problem with 87% of Beall’s Lists
- The Problems with Shen/Björk’s “420,000”
- The Rewards of Predatory Publications at a Small Business School
- When most faculty publish in predatory journals, does the school become “complicit?”
- Even Without Retractions, ‘Top’ Journals Publish The Least Reliable Science
- The Oligopoly of Academic Publishers in the Digital Era
- Evaluating big deal journal bundles
- Elsevier journals — some facts
- Researcher as victim. Researcher as predator.
- The predatory publishing phenomenon: dead end or just an inconvenience on the road to a new scholarly publishing landscape?
- Predatory Publishing Isn’t The Problem, It’s a Symptom of Information Inequality
- How much harm is done by predatory journals?
- New Predatory Publishing in Old Bottles
- The academic, economic and societal impacts of Open Access: an evidence-based review
- Why we don’t need journal blacklists
I’m sure I’ve missed a bunch of important articles. Please let me know in the comments!
2017.06.14 Update: Added Beyond Beall’s List: Better understanding predatory publishers to the list.
2017.06.14 Update #2: Added two more to the list.