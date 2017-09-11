The Trump War on Science: Daring blindness, Denying climate change, Destroying the EPA and other daily disasters

The last one of these was in mid-June, so we’re picking up all the summer stories of scientific mayhem in the Trump era. The last couple of months have seemed especially apocalyptic, with Nazis marching in the streets and nuclear war suddenly not so distant a possibility. But along with those macro-level issues, Trump and his cronies are still hammering away at climate change denial, environmental protection, research funding and public health issues. As exhausting as it seems — and this is part of the plan — amongst all of us opposed to Trump, we need to keep track of a wide range of issues.
If I’m missing anything important, please let me know either in the comments or at my email jdupuis at yorku dot ca. If you want to use a non-work email for me, it’s dupuisj at gmail dot com.
A few general resources:
- Sidelining Science Since Day One: How the Trump administration has harmed public health and safety in its first six months by The Union of Concerned Scientists
- I Heart Climate Scientists
And now the full list:
-
June 2017
- 2017.06.01. U.S. pulling out of the Paris climate deal may make China great again
- 2017.06.02. Trump Has No One in Charge of FEMA or the NOAA, Just in Time for Hurricane Season
- 2017.06.03. Trump administration touts innovation, cuts funding for it
- 2017.06.04. Duluth EPA lab turns 50: Low profile, high outcome science mostly behind the scenes
- 2017.06.09. Watch Donald Trump Throw Binders Full of Highway Environmental Reviews on the Floor
- 2017.06.09. Trump Caps Infrastructure Week By Tossing Binders on Ground
- 2017.06.13. President Trump chats on phone with Tangier mayor
- 2017.06.13. If elected governor, Graham says Florida would stick with Paris climate accord
- 2017.06.14. Meet the fossil fuel all-stars Trump has appointed to his administration
- 2017.06.14. EPA: air pollution rule should be delayed – despite its effect on children
- 2017.06.14. Actual Scientists Say Sea-Level Rise Is A Threat To Tangier Island, Virginia
- 2017.06.14. San Diego commits to 100% clean electricity
- 2017.06.15. Energy Department aims to close international clean energy office
- 2017.06.15. EPA Chief Gets Hit From All Sides At First Budget Hearing
- 2017.06.15. These Republicans Are Pretty Upset About Trump’s EPA Budget
- 2017.06.15. Trump’s EPA budget cuts hit strong opposition at House panel
- 2017.06.15. Why California’s Climate Change Fight Is Also About Public Health
- 2017.06.15. U.S. Quietly Removes 17 Sites From UN Biosphere Reserve Network
- 2017.06.16. EPA head met with multiple energy execs in his first weeks
- 2017.06.16. Trump Doesn’t Care about HIV. We’re Outta Here
- 2017.06.17. Six resign from presidential HIV/AIDS council because Trump ‘doesn’t care’
- 2017.06.17. Navigating Clean Energy Innovation in the Age of Trump
- 2017.06.18. Six members of President Trump’s advisory council on HIV/AIDS have resigned
- 2017.06.19. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says CO2 is not the main driver of climate change
- 2017.06.19. Republicans And Democrats Unite Against Scott Pruitt’s Heavy Budget Cuts To The EPA
- 2017.06.19. Trump administration will not renew key EPA advisers, cancels committee meetings in agency shakeup
- 2017.06.19. Rick Perry blames ocean for climate change: Energy secretary once again denies scientific consensus
- 2017.06.19. DOE head says carbon dioxide not primary cause of climate change
- 2017.06.20. 6 Resigned from Trump’s HIV/AIDS Advisory Board. Here’s Why One Doctor Stayed
- 2017.06.20. EPA Set to Eliminate Over 1,200 Employees By September
- 2017.06.20. EPA axes 38 more science advisers, cancels panel meetings
- 2017.06.20. Perry sees climate denial as evidence of being ‘intellectually engaged’
- 2017.06.20. Apple CEO Tim Cook urges Trump to show more compassion on immigration
- 2017.06.20. Trump regulators trigger pollution fight
- 2017.06.20. EPA Wants 1,200 Employees to Accept Buy Outs, Early Outs
- 2017.06.21. Trump attacks wind power in state that gets nearly third of energy from wind
- 2017.06.21. EPA not renewing advisory roles for dozens of scientists: report
- 2017.06.22. GOP senator slams proposed NIH cuts: ‘No one should have to defend’ them
- 2017.06.22. Trump administration removes protections for Yellowstone grizzly bears
- 2017.06.22. Clarion call for scientists: ‘Use your voice … or lose it’
- 2017.06.22. These Scientists Are Running for Office to Fight Trump’s “Anti-Truth” Agenda
- 2017.06.23. The fact is: Facts don’t matter to climate deniers
- 2017.06.25. Bloomberg launches $17M contest for US cities
- 2017.06.26. Al Franken’s devastating strategy for taking on Trump’s team of climate science deniers
- 2017.06.26. Top EPA Official ‘Bullied’ Scientist to Change Testimony About Dismissed Scientists
- 2017.06.26. Republican governor sides with coastal communities against Trump’s offshore oil plans
- 2017.06.27. Trump’s EPA chief met with chemical CEO before dropping pesticide ban: report
- 2017.06.27. Cities rally around the Paris deal, a reminder that global problems can have local solutions
- 2017.06.27. EPA seeks to scrap rule protecting drinking water for third of Americans
- 2017.06.27. EPA moves to repeal Obama water rule
- 2017.06.28. ‘You Are A Climate Denier’: Protesters Interrupt Rick Perry’s Speech At Energy Conference
- 2017.06.29. Inspired by Trump’s attacks on science, this former engineer is running for Congress
- 2017.06.29. Climate kids to get their day in court against the Trump administration
- 2017.06.30. Pruitt will launch program to ‘critique’ climate science
- 2017.06.30. Scientists Who Have Had Enough
- 2017.06.30. No more business as usual: the corporates stepping up to save the planet
- 2017.06.30. EPA on climate change: Gotta hear both sides: The EPA is holding a color war to challenge climate science
- 2017.06.30. Wind Industry Tacks as Trump Shifts the Political Climate
- 2017.06.30. EPA head launching initiative to ‘critique’ climate science
- 2017.06.30. Science division of White House office no longer staffed: report
July 2017
- 2017.07.01. Buzz Aldrin Looked As Baffled As We Felt During Trump’s Space Talk
- 2017.07.02. EPA’s Scott Pruitt is Trump’s most adept and dangerous hatchet man
- 2017.07.02. Struggling For Visas, Tech Startups Are Looking Outside The U.S. To Launch Businesses
- 2017.07.02. The White House’s Science Division Is Now Completely Empty
- 2017.07.03. Court rejects Trump’s delay of EPA drilling pollution rule
- 2017.07.03. China, Germany Step Up as U.S. Retires From World Leadership
- 2017.07.03. Stephen Hawking says Trump’s climate policies are pushing Earth toward an irreversible “tipping point”
- 2017.07.03. DONALD TRUMP’S NEW NATIONAL SPACE COUNCIL IS ALREADY BAFFLING THE SPACE INDUSTRY
- 2017.07.03. Why This Computer Scientist Is Running For Congress
- 2017.07.03. Court Blocks E.P.A. Effort to Suspend Obama-Era Methane Rule
- 2017.07.03. Federal court blocks Trump EPA on air pollution
- 2017.07.03. Stephen Hawking: Trump Pushing Earth’s Climate ‘Over The Brink’
- 2017.07.03. Obama praises Paris climate deal despite Trump’s withdrawal
- 2017.07.03. When Trump attacks science, he attacks the heart of the Declaration of Independence
- 2017.07.04. Trump’s alarming environmental rollback: what’s been scrapped so far
- 2017.07.04. U.S. denies visas for Afghanistan’s all-girl robotics team
- 2017.07.05. Groups see climate science review as chance to undercut regulation
- 2017.07.05. Climate Change Authority No Longer Has Any Climate Scientists On It
- 2017.07.05. Democrat Tackles Climate Change Issues, Defying GOP Leadership
- 2017.07.06. Trumpcare and climate change will have the same victims
- 2017.07.06. Ivanka & Melania Are Not Happy With Where Angela Merkel Is Forcing Them To Go Tomorrow
- 2017.07.06. The U.S. Supreme Court Stymies Science
- 2017.07.07. Energy Secretary Rick Perry Makes Massive Mistake During Visit To Coal Power Plant
- 2017.07.07. Trump Administration Reviewing Marine Protected Areas in US, Will The Ocean Be Valued Accurately?
- 2017.07.07. Environmentalists Win a Victory Against Scott Pruitt
- 2017.07.07. ‘He doesn’t speak for the rest of America’: Jerry Brown shows up in Hamburg amid G20 — and shreds Trump
- 2017.07.07. How climate scepticism turned into something more dangerous
- 2017.07.08. Why Trump Pulling Out of the Paris Agreement Led to a Stronger Global Climate Change Plan
- 2017.07.08. Mike Pence touches Nasa equipment right next to ‘do not touch’ sign
- 2017.07.08. G20 world leaders’ agreement hinges on U.S. climate change issue
- 2017.07.08. G20 leaders’ statement on climate change highlights rift with US
- 2017.07.09. G20 closes with rebuke to Trump’s climate change stance
- 2017.07.10. Climate Change — What Now With The White House Abandoning The Paris Agreement?
- 2017.07.11. Trump’s White House science office still small and waiting for leadership
- 2017.07.11. House bill would cut EPA funding by $528M
- 2017.07.11. Trump nominates finance executive for DOE science undersecretary
- 2017.07.11. State Science Adviser Resigns Early, Amid Departmental Reorganization
- 2017.07.11. White House’s dwindling science office leaves major research programmes in limbo
- 2017.07.11. House panel set to vote on bill that cuts or eliminates some DOE science programs
- 2017.07.11. EPA chief wants scientists to debate climate on TV
- 2017.07.12. The Trump Administration Wants To Debate Climate Change On TV. Here’s What Scientists Think About It.
- 2017.07.12. Q&A: Former Obama science adviser John Holdren on the White House science office and Trump’s science policy
- 2017.07.12. Trump’s ‘drill, baby, drill’ energy policies are being met by ‘sue, baby, sue’
- 2017.07.12. Rebel US Governors And Mayors Launch “America’s Pledge” To Fight Climate Change
- 2017.07.12. EPA Chief Wants TV ‘Debate’ on Climate: Scientists Call Foul
- 2017.07.13. NOAA erases ‘human activity’ from news release on soaring greenhouse gases
- 2017.07.13. How President Trump’s Proposed Budget Cuts Would Harm Early Career Scientists
- 2017.07.13. Science’s Communication Problem
- 2017.07.13. Why Do Republicans Suddenly Hate College So Much?
- 2017.07.14. Does Being a Nice Personable Scientist Make Sense in Trump’s America?
- 2017.07.14. Fox News host attacks climate scientists who might refuse to participate in EPA chief’s sham debate
- 2017.07.16. EPA and Dept. of Interior held a private briefing with 45 gas and oil CEOs at Trump’s D.C. hotel
- 2017.07.16. Macron says his charm offensive may change Trump’s mind about climate change
- 2017.07.16. International Collaboration Between Scientists Is Becoming Difficult
- 2017.07.17. Myths and facts to know ahead of Rick Perry’s study on the electrical grid and renewable energy
- 2017.07.17. Exclusive: Trump administration pulled top climate expert from Mark Zuckerberg’s national park visit
- 2017.07.18. Former NASA scientist releases new paper supporting youth climate case against Trump
- 2017.07.18. GOP rep asks NASA panel if there were ancient civilizations on Mars
- 2017.07.18. Trump’s Pick For EPA Post Writes “Science-Bible Stories” And Has Ties To The Chemical Industry
- 2017.07.18. Neil deGrasse Tyson: fighting science denial starts with people, not politicians
- 2017.07.19. I’m a scientist. I’m blowing the whistle on the Trump administration.
- 2017.07.19. Seth Meyers Calculates The Damage Done By The EPA In Just 6 Months
- 2017.07.19. That French plan to attract climate scientists? It’s working.
- 2017.07.19. Climate Scientist Says He Was Demoted For Speaking Out On Climate Change
- 2017.07.19. Trump budget chief touts progress in rolling back regulations
- 2017.07.19. Updated: Trump pick for USDA science post has drawn darts for lack of technical background
- 2017.07.19. Six ways Trump is ‘dismantling’ the US after six months in office
- 2017.07.20. Another Day, Another Denier
- 2017.07.20. GOP Effort To Make Environmental Science ‘Transparent’ Worries Scientists
- 2017.07.20. Glacier Chief Pulled From Facebook Founder’s Tour of Park
- 2017.07.20. Trump officially nominates climate-denying conservative talk radio host as USDA’s top scientist
- 2017.07.20. Whistleblower Speaks Out as Pruitt Tries to Destroy EPA
- 2017.07.21. Trump’s New Communication Director Believes the World is 5,500 Years old
- 2017.07.21. For the Impact of Trump Slashing Science Funding, Look North
- 2017.07.21. Trump Administration Is Demoting Scientists In The Hope They’ll Quit, Says Whistleblower
- 2017.07.23. History shows that stacking federal science advisory committees doesn’t work
- 2017.07.24. Trump administration lining up climate change ‘red team’
- 2017.07.24. Whatever You Do, Do Not Take Your Eye Off Trump’s War on Science
- 2017.07.24. GOP Science chairman extolls ‘benefits’ of climate change
- 2017.07.24. Has the Moment for Environmental Justice Been Lost?
- 2017.07.25. How Science Can Survive Hostile Governments
- 2017.07.25. Scientific integrity must be defended, our planet depends on it
- 2017.07.25. Is a Conservative Climate Movement Heating Up?
- 2017.07.26. Emergency Meeting Held To Oppose Trump Weakening Marine Monuments
- 2017.07.26. EPA Chief Met With Canada’s Scientist-Muzzling Ex-Prime Minister Before Scientist Purge
- 2017.07.26. This Is Not How Science Works
- 2017.07.27. It’s Never Been Harder to Be a Climate Scientist
- 2017.07.27. A Carbon-Free City Is Being Built from Scratch
- 2017.07.27. Murkowski’s committee postponed confirmation vote for Trump nominees
- 2017.07.27. Scott Pruitt’s Crimes Against Nature: Trump’s EPA chief is gutting the agency, defunding science and serving the fossil-fuel industry
- 2017.07.27. Trump Administration Moving Closer to Picking Science Director
- 2017.07.28. Developer might not build Keystone XL pipeline
- 2017.07.28. From abalone to advocacy
- 2017.07.28. Enviro Group Calls For Investigations Into EPA Chief’s Travel History
- 2017.07.28. Trump rolled back this environmental rule. California may replace it with a stronger one
- 2017.07.30. Pruitt wants to remove climate exhibits at the EPA’s museum
- 2017.07.30. We need a scientist’s perspective in Richmond
- 2017.07.31. ‘You Don’t Do Those Things Lightly’: Why EPA Chief Didn’t Ban Brain-Damaging Pesticide
- 2017.07.31. Climate Science Out, Coal In: EPA Exhibit Will Reflect Trump’s Agenda
- 2017.07.31. Scientists respond to Red Team/Blue Team climate change debate idea from EPA
- 2017.07.31. Court tells EPA to enforce Obama methane pollution rule
- 2017.07.31. Donald Trump’s War on Scientists Has Had One Big Side Effect: More than a dozen Democratic candidates with scientific backgrounds are running for Congress.
August 2017
- 2017.08.01. Energy Department Scientists Barred From Attending Nuclear Power Conference
- 2017.08.01. EPA museum may axe climate-change display, add one on coal
- 2017.08.01. Top EPA official resigns over direction of agency under Trump
- 2017.08.01. DHS waives environmental laws to speed border wall construction
- 2017.08.01. US scientists answer France’s call to come ‘make our planet great again’
- 2017.08.01. US Scientists, Please Run for Office. The Planet Needs You.
- 2017.08.01. William Gibson Has a Theory About Our Cultural Obsession With Dystopias
- 2017.08.01. Senior EPA official resigns with scathing message for Trump and Pruitt: “Today the environmental field is suffering from the temporary triumph of myth over truth.”
- 2017.08.02. Sam Clovis, Trump’s pick for USDA chief scientist, called progressives ‘race traders’ and ‘race traitors’ online
- 2017.08.02. EPA panel clears Pruitt’s climate denial by misquoting scientific integrity policy
- 2017.08.02. Leaked EPA Document Does Not Absolve EPA Administrator of Spreading Falsehoods
- 2017.08.02. EPA Science Integrity Panel Says Pruitt’s Climate Denial Is Permissible
- 2017.08.02. EPA clears Pruitt of scientific integrity charges
- 2017.08.02. Al Gore Warns That Trump Is A ‘Distraction’ From The Issue Of Climate Change
- 2017.08.02. 30-Year EPA Veteran Writes Farewell Letter, Warns of Environmental Catastrophe Under Pruitt
- 2017.08.03. Temporary Triumph of Myth Over Truth at Pruitt’s EPA
- 2017.08.03. EPA backs off delay for smog-causing emissions reduction after being sued
- 2017.08.03. Trump administration touts streamlining of mine permit review
- 2017.08.04. Scientists: The Public Needs to Hear from You!
- 2017.08.04. Schwarzenegger launches new effort to counter Trump on climate
- 2017.08.07. USDA office told to use ‘weather extremes’ instead of ‘climate change’
- 2017.08.07. Government scientists fear Trump will suppress climate change study: report
- 2017.08.07. Think Too Much: The fight on behalf of science
- 2017.08.07. US federal department is censoring use of term ‘climate change’, emails reveal
- 2017.08.07. With Trump in the White House, Obama science experts operate shadow network to press their positions
- 2017.08.07. That Federal Climate Change Report May Not Be New, But It Is Startling
- 2017.08.08. Lawyers Take on Another Trumpian Task: Stopping Science Suppression
- 2017.08.08. Canada’s hope to get climate change into NAFTA could prove difficult
- 2017.08.08. Tillerson advises diplomats to dodge questions on Paris deal: report
- 2017.08.08. Fearing Trump Censorship, Govt. Scientists Leak Alarming Climate Report
- 2017.08.08. A key government report on climate change is out. Here’s what you need to know
- 2017.08.08. Scott Pruitt’s EPA website still lacks a climate change section
- 2017.08.08. The closest man to Trump is a stealth climate believer
- 2017.08.08. The Trump administration’s solution to climate change: ban the term
- 2017.08.09. The battle over science in the Trump administration
- 2017.08.09. EPA chief Pruitt holds series of closed-door meetings in GF, Fargo
- 2017.08.09. The reason the Trump administration avoids discussing the science of climate change
- 2017.08.09. Canadian co-author of U.S. climate report says findings ‘flatly contradict’ Trump administration
- 2017.08.09. EPA head casts doubt on ‘supposed’ threat from climate change
- 2017.08.09. Trump plans to roll back environmental rule everyone agrees on
- 2017.08.09. Midweek podcast: Meet the Canadian behind the frank U.S. climate report
- 2017.08.10. Trump team’s climate change stance at odds with science
- 2017.08.10. Federal Scientists Say Climate Change Is No Hoax, Refuting Trump
- 2017.08.10. Americans Oppose EPA & Environmental Budget Cuts
- 2017.08.11. Manchin possibly emerging as pick to lead US Energy Department
- 2017.08.11. An attempt to avert Trump’s interference in climate science might actually invite it
- 2017.08.11. FDA puts new restrictions on hiring of foreign scientists, documents show
- 2017.08.11. Pruitt: EPA will review ‘politicized’ climate science report
- 2017.08.11. Trump’s environmental agenda is crashing into the courts
- 2017.08.12. Hoeven: EPA administrator meetings in ND should have been open
- 2017.08.14. The EPA Is Beginning To Roll Back An Obama-Era Rule Limiting How Much Toxic Waste Power Plants Release In Water
- 2017.08.14. Testing the Testers: How Scientist-Activists Persuaded their Peers to March
- 2017.08.14. Scott Pruitt is dismantling EPA in secret for the same reason the GOP health care bill was secret
- 2017.08.15. Trump Signs Order to End Obama-Era Flood Risk Building Standards
- 2017.08.15. Trump Scraps Obama-Era Rule To Protect Infrastructure From Climate-Change Flooding
- 2017.08.15. These are the business leaders still sitting on Trump’s Manufacturing Council.
- 2017.08.15. STUDY: EPA chief Scott Pruitt has given more interviews to Fox than to all other major TV networks combined
- 2017.08.16. So many CEOs resigned from Trump’s manufacturing council that he just disbanded it
- 2017.08.16. Trump abruptly ends manufacturing council after CEOs disband strategic and policy forum
- 2017.08.16. Against discrimination: Science cannot and should not be used to justify prejudice.
- 2017.08.16. EPA’s new focus: Fox
- 2017.08.17. The Science Police: In highly controversial fields, researchers have to balance science and advocacy.
- 2017.08.17. The Republicans Trying to Fight Climate Denial in Their Own Party
- 2017.08.17. Cleveland Clinic, American Cancer Society pull fundraisers from Mar-a-Lago
- 2017.08.17. Does Reg Review threaten Public Access?
- 2017.08.18. Maps Explain the 27 National Monuments Under Review by Trump
- 2017.08.18. EPA to revisit aspects of GHG Phase 2 regs; industry voices concerns
- 2017.08.18. Trump administration eyes truck emissions standards for its next climate rollback
- 2017.08.18. Trump Just Struck Down An Obama-Era Climate Rule That Protected Against Flooding
- 2017.08.18. Trump Forest organizers want to resist Trump with billions of trees
- 2017.08.21. Yes, Trump viewed #Eclipse2017 without glasses. ‘Don’t look,’ an aide shouted.
- 2017.08.21. Trump takes in eclipse from White House
- 2017.08.21. Patagonia Spends $700,000 In First-Ever Ad to Blast Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke
- 2017.08.21. Report: Trump dissolves climate change advisory panel
- 2017.08.21. Why the Trump Administration’s Latest Auto Industry Move Will Fail
- 2017.08.21. Trump’s Interior Department moves to stop mountaintop removal study
- 2017.08.21. Trump administration halts research on mountaintop removal coal mining
- 2017.08.21. Statement Regarding National Academies Study on Potential Health Risks of Living in Proximity to Surface Coal Mining Sites in Central Appalachia
- 2017.08.21. Feds halt study of potential link between surface mining and health problems
- 2017.08.22. AAAS Statement on Trump Administration Disbanding National Climate Assessment Advisory Committee
- 2017.08.23. Interior Dept. halts study into Appalachian mining technique’s likely health hazards
- 2017.08.23. Climate Change Language Deleted from NIH Site
- 2017.08.23. Another US agency deletes references to climate change on government website
- 2017.08.23. Trump to hear recommendations for national monuments
- 2017.08.23. God help us, Donald Trump tried to dispense energy facts again.
- 2017.08.23. Trump thinks “clean coal” is just coal that’s been cleaned off. Here’s what it actually is.
- 2017.08.23. State Department science envoy’s letter of resignation has a hidden message for the president
- 2017.08.23. Spelling ‘IMPEACH’ in letter, prominent UC professor resigns post in Trump administration
- 2017.08.23. State Dept. science envoy resigns with letter that spells out ‘Impeach’
- 2017.08.24. Interior recommends Trump shrink national monuments
- 2017.08.24. The Trump administration’s national monuments ‘review’ is a sham
- 2017.08.24. After public outcry, the Interior Department won’t eliminate any national monuments
- 2017.08.24. New study finds that climate change costs will hit Trump country hardest
- 2017.08.24. U.S. Energy Department grid study calls for boost to coal, nuclear power
- 2017.08.25. DOE denies it has policy to remove ‘climate change’ from agency materials
- 2017.08.25. US energy agency asked scientists to scrub references to climate change: Researchers were told to censor descriptions of projects funded by a Department of Energy laboratory.
- 2017.08.25. Energy Department Tells Scientist to Remove ‘Climate Change’ From Study
- 2017.08.25. Energy Dept. Asks Scientists to Remove ‘Climate Change’ from Project Description
- 2017.08.25. EPA cancels sponsorship of awards for climate leadership
- 2017.08.27. Trump Damaged Democracy, Silicon Valley Will Finish It Off
- 2017.08.27. How to offset Trump’s climate science ignorance – plant 10bn trees
- 2017.08.28. Katharine Hayhoe is successfully convincing doubtful evangelicals about climate change
- 2017.08.28. Donald Trump’s cyber-security advisers resign warning of ‘insufficient attention to the growing threats’
- 2017.08.28. Tillerson Outlines Plan to Cut Envoy Jobs in State Overhaul
- 2017.08.28. Tillerson moves to eliminate special envoy posts at State Dept.: report
- 2017.08.28. EPA Chief Scott Pruitt: “Science Shouldn’t Dictate American Policy”
- 2017.08.28. The US coal industry is going out, not with a whimper, but with a burst of rent-seeking
- 2017.08.28. The FDA’s Consumer Protection Warnings Are Falling Under Trump
- 2017.08.28. Trump Rescinded Obama’s Flood Regulations Weeks Before Hurricane Harvey Hit
- 2017.08.29. House Republican introduces measure to defund key climate research
- 2017.08.30. Greens sue to stop rollback of Yellowstone grizzly protections
- 2017.08.30. For Scott Pruitt’s EPA, Climate-Change Denial Is Mission Critical: The EPA chief is very wrong about Harvey
- 2017.08.30. Activists sue U.S. to restore protections for Yellowstone grizzlies
- 2017.08.30. Trump team politicizes superstorm Harvey by attacking scientists for doing their job
- 2017.08.30. Empty seats: Trump’s top science jobs vacant; others tied to industry
- 2017.08.31. The Trump administration wants to bail out failed contrarian climate scientists
