Teach Biology? We want to learn about your use of computers in the classroom

Computers, biological data (molecular sequences, structures, and other data), websites, and databases are integral to modern research. Innovations like precision, or personalized medicine, expect a certain level of patient participation, and our future food and environmental sustainability will require that society can access a multitude of computer-based resources. Thus, higher education has an important role in providing students with employable skills as well as the ability to use data to make important personal and societal decisions. Toward that goal it is worthwhile understanding how computers are being used in biology education today.

The Network for Integrating Bioinformatics into Life Sciences Education (NIBLSE; “nibbles”) is a National Science Foundation Research Coordination Network for Undergraduate Biology Education (RCN-UBE) devoted to establishing bioinformatics as essential to the undergraduate life sciences curriculum. To that end, we are asking the community to help us determine core bioinformatics competencies for the undergraduate curriculum.

We are asking you to complete a short, anonymous survey if you are in one or more of the following groups:

Educators who teach undergraduate life sciences at a 2-year or 4-year college, university, or technical school.

Educators who supervise graduate students and who expect, or would like to expect, graduate student familiarity with bioinformatics.

Biologists and/or bioinformaticians who teach/provide training in bioinformatics as part of their work at a company or organization, but not as part of a for-credit course at a college or university.

The survey should take you approximately 15 minutes to complete.

We invite you to read more about our activities and other ways to contribute and provide feedback at our project website or contact us at the address below. Thank you in advance for your input.

