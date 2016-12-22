Michael Mann Wins Court Decision (Updated with statement by Mann)

Posted by Greg Laden on December 22, 2016
(98)
More »
hockeybookmann

The Michael Mann lawsuit is a complicated affair and this is not the place to describe the details. But, a decision was just handed down that I know many of you will want to know about.

The brief version is this: Mann sued the National Review and others over defamation. That’s a good suit and he’ll probably eventually win it. Climate science deniers have been trying to paint that as a frivolous suit for years, but it isn’t.

Along the way, the District of Columbia Court of Appeals made a decision that allowed the suit to go forward. The encapsulated version of that: Defendant(s) argued that the case should be thrown out, and the judge said no way Jose to that. Then, defendant(s) appealed that decision, and just now, the court said no way Jose to that too.

(I am being vague about the term “defendant” because there are multiple, the number has changed, an the name by which at least one of the defendants goes has varied over time, and I don’t want to get into those complexities here).

For those of you versed in the relevant area of law, do feel free to read the decision and comment below. This is the PDF file of the decision.

This is the sixth out of six decisions that have come down in favor of science: Cuccinelli v. UVA/Mann, Cuccinelli v. UVA/Mann supreme Court Appeal, ATI v. UVA/Mann, ATI v. UVA/Mann Supreme Court Appeal, Mann v. CEI/NRO/etc DC District Court, Mann v. CEI/NRO DC Appeals Court.

ADDED: Professor Mann has issued a statement about this decision:

…on Today’s Appeals Court Decision Affirming My Right to Proceed With My Defamation Suit Against The Competitive Enterprise Institute and National Review

Quoting from the decision:

“[The defendants’ statement that] Dr. Mann has engaged in misconduct has been so definitively discredited, a reasonable jury could, if it so chooses, doubt the veracity of appellants’ claimed honest belief in that very notion. A jury could find, by clear and convincing evidence, that appellants “in fact entertained serious doubts” or had a “high degree of awareness” that the accusations that Dr. Mann engaged in scientific misconduct, fraud, and deception, were false, and, as a result, acted “with reckless disregard” for the statements’ truth when they were published.” (p. 101)

We are particularly pleased that the court, after performing an independent review of the evidence, found that the allegations against me have been ‘definitively discredited’.

I am pleased by this unanimous decision of the court and we now look forward to presenting our claims of defamation to a jury.

Keywords: , ,
(98)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Finally!

    Now we can finally get to the discovery phase of the case.

    I am looking forward to Dr. Mann’s deposition(s).

    I hope the transcripts are published and not sealed by the court.

    We still have the potential for summary judgment.

    If those motions are denied, than we will have a trial.

    If the case gets to trial, we will finally get to see what a jury thinks of the factual issues in this case.

    I hope it doesn’t take another four years to resolve this suit.

  2. #2 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Oh, dear, prick, the discovery is for Steyn et al.

    If Steyn can’t indicate anything proving that he had reasonable to indicate his accusations, all Mann has to do is POINT TO HIS ACCUSATIONS.

    Which is why Steyn et al have been fighting for years to kick this out.

  3. #3 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    …reasonable evidence…

  4. #4 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “If the case gets to trial, we will finally get to see what a jury thinks of the factual issues in this case.”

    Of course, since you’re insane, you think that the facts of the case indicate that the hockey stick is a fraud.

    But they aren’t.

    The fact is that Steyn libeled Man with malice and reckless disregard for the truth, and unless Steyn has some evidence supporting his claims, he will be guilty of reckless disregard of the truth and libel. And discovery, as Judge Greene said, may discover actual malice in this case from Steyn, in which case Mann will be able to sue for compensation.

  5. #5 Greg Laden
    December 22, 2016

    See update added to post, statement from Professor Mann.

  6. #6 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    “Now we can finally get to the discovery phase of the case. I am looking forward to Dr. Mann’s deposition(s).”

    See what I mean? The poor lad has shit where normal people have brains.

  7. #7 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #4:

    Of course Dr. Mann gets to do discover to support his claims.

    Just as the defendant’s get to do discovery to rebut Mann’s claims and also support their affirmative defenses (such as truth).

    Dr. Mann’s counsel will get to take Steyn’s deposition (and all other defendants).

    Steyn’s counsel will get to take Dr. Mann’s deposition (actually each defendant gets to take Dr. Mann’s deposition).

    I am looking forward to these depositions.

  8. #8 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    “Oh, dear, prick, the discovery is for Steyn et al.”

    RickA was informed of that fact many hundreds of times over the past two years. The defendants’ lawyers will have already told the defendants that “deposing” Dr Mann would be pointless, idiotic, and cost thousands of dollars which the defendants must pay.

    If a judge finds out the defendants wish to “depose” Dr Mann, the judge will be utterly baffled regarding why, and the judge will likely ask the defendants’ lawyers if the lawyers explained these facts to the defendants.

    In defamation cases, plaintiffs are not deposed; generally, only personal injury plaintiffs are deposed.

    Regarding Dr Mann’s case, there is absolutely nothing Dr Mann has in his possession, nor any knowledge Dr Mann has not already provided, that a deposition can produce. Every lawyer in the case, and all judges, know this fact. The defendants also know this fact.

  9. #9 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    “Of course, since you’re insane, you think that the facts of the case indicate that the hockey stick is a fraud.”

    That issue is not likely to even be brought up; it is utterly, completely non sequitur. Nothing Dr Mann has said, written, or done has any relevance to the case.

  10. #10 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Wow and Desertphile:

    You two are totally wrong about this.

    Ask any lawyer.

    Does the defendant get to depose the plaintiff in a civil lawsuit?

    I think you will find out that they do.

    I cannot wait for Mann’s deposition.

    I am making popcorn right now!

  11. #11 RickA
    December 22, 2016

    Desertphile #9 said “Nothing Dr Mann has said, written, or done has any relevance to the case.”

    Nothing could be further from the truth.

    There are many questions (hundreds) which Dr. Mann will have to answer which are relevant to the case.

    For example – one of the defendants affirmative defenses is truth.

    If they can prove that Dr. Mann’s hockey stick graph is fraudulent they win.

    So one could ask Dr. Mann many many questions about all of his various hockey stick graphs.

    The censored directory, the upside down varves, the PCA technique, the strip-bark, yamal, the R2 statistic, the WMO cover, the process used to create each one, how many different graphs were created before each one was finalized and published, and on and on.

    These are just off the top of my head – I am sure if I reviewed all the stuff I have read over the years I could think of dozens more issues – all of which go to whether it is true that Dr. Mann’s hockey stick graph is fraudulent.

    All of these issues, and any issue raised over at Climate Audit as to any Mann hockeystick graph can be inquired about (at least anything published before defendant’s allegedly defaming articles).

    I could think of thousands of relevant questions – all of which go to the issue of truth.

    Oh it will be fun!

    Then one could ask lots of questions about Dr. Mann’s emotional distress.

    Or his alleged damage.

    And on and on.

    Dr. Mann will be deposed and probably deposed be each defendant.

    I hope the transcripts are public.

  12. #12 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “Of course Dr. Mann gets to do discover to support his claims.”

    And can depose information from NRI/CEI and Steyn. You know, things like emails and so forth between them, just like was done to Mann and other climate scientists when they were facing court for, well, daring to say AGW was happening when that was inconvenient.

    Mann doesn’t need to show any evidence other than that which is already there: the claims by Steyn et al, and the evidence that this was a load of bollocks.

    If Steyn can’t show reason why he still thought Mann was a fraud and committed criminal acts, then he’s guilty.

  13. #13 RickA
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #12:

    Its ok Wow.

    You can believe anything you like about how litigation works.

    You might want to read a little or ask a lawyer a question or two about your theories – but if you don’t want to – thats ok with me.

  14. #14 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “Just as the defendant’s get to do discovery to rebut Mann’s claims and also support their affirmative defenses (such as truth).”

    But since their claims are a load of bollocks, there’s not liable to be a lot of truth for them to put forward. And any such evidence MUST ALREADY BE THEIRS.

    They don’t get to fish Mann for evidence that their claims were valid AFTER they insisted they were supported by evidence.

    Yet more proof that prick here isn’t a lawyer.

  15. #15 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Don’t worry, prick, I’ll keen knowing what reality means, you keep living in the bubble of self deception.

  16. #16 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “If they can prove that Dr. Mann’s hockey stick graph is fraudulent they win.”

    Yup, if such evidence exists. But they’ve never produced any. Not even at the investigation Steyn himself was part of bringing about, the result of which he can hardly disclaim knowing.

    But if they DO have it, AND produce it, then they win. They haven’t to date and have had years to do so.

  17. #17 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “So one could ask Dr. Mann many many questions about all of his various hockey stick graphs.”

    Really?

    “The censored directory,”

    Irrelevant to the HS or proving Mann’s actions.

    ” the upside down varves,”

    Already in the scientific publication. And part of the NSF investigation.

    ” the PCA technique”

    Already in the scientific publication. And part of the NSF investigation. And the three others. And a dozen further studies, all of which repeated the HS shape, therefore proving the technique adequate and not fraudulent.

    “the strip-bark,”

    Already in the scientific publication. And part of the NSF investigation.

    ” yamal”

    Already in the scientific publication. And part of the NSF investigation.

    “the R2 statistic”

    Already in the scientific publication. And part of the NSF investigation.

    ” the WMO cover,”

    Already in the scientific publication. And part of the NSF investigation.

    ” the process used to create each one,”

    Already in the scientific publication. And part of the NSF investigation.

    “how many different graphs were created before each one was finalized and published,”

    Already in the scientific publication. And part of the NSF investigation.

    ” and on and on.”

    Since the others are already addressed and found baseless for such accusations as made against Mann, you really need to fill on those “on”s.

  18. #18 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “all of which go to whether it is true that Dr. Mann’s hockey stick graph is fraudulent.”

    However, you only ever read denier sites, and that means you haven’t read anything other than one side of the story, and the one that ignores almost all the facts. You know, like the scientific literature and the many investigations into the matter and their conclusions.

    “Think” is rather a grandiose claim for what you’re doing, prick.

  19. #19 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “Nothing Dr Mann has said, written, or done has any relevance to the case.”

    Indeed not, but Steyn et al, in order to keep money coming in, has woven this story of how he’ll be fishing for information form Mann, and is therefore REALLY looking forward to it (all the while running around screaming for a way to get out of it…. hmmm…).

    And the little prick here likes that, so has manufactured a reality where this might happen.

    And he’s quite happy to be proven wrong. Until he’s proven wrong, in which case he’ll ignore the result and claim a conspiracy or lies to the court.

  20. #20 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #17:

    Oh wow . . .

    It doesn’t matter if the issue was part of a prior investigation or already in the scientific publication..

    The defendant’s get to ask Dr. Mann themselves – about the graphs, about the publications the graphs appeared in and anything else that is relevant to any issue in the case.

    Evidence at trial can actually be Dr. Mann’s answer to a question during a deposition.

    The defendant’s create evidence with each answer Dr. Mann gives at a deposition.

    But I can understand from your comments how little you understand about litigation.

    Believe what you want.

  21. #21 RickA
    December 22, 2016

    Any other lawyer lurkers reading this?

    Please jump in and set Wow straight.

  22. #22 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “It doesn’t matter if the issue was part of a prior investigation or already in the scientific publication..”

    Yes it does.

  23. #23 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “The defendant’s get to ask Dr. Mann themselves”

    No they don’t. If they don’t know WHY they think it’s a fraud, they can’t go looking NOW for proof. If they made the claims without any proof, then their claims are fraudulent and liable for prosecution.

    When the prosecution have made their case on the facts, the defence has to then DEFEND against the facts with their own set of facts.

    NSF investigated Mann. What Mann says about it is irrelevant.

    Then again, you’re not a lawyer, you only claim to be one.

  24. #24 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Even if Steyn managed a Matlock moment and Mann got up in court and claimed that he did fabricate it all, NONE OF THAT WAS KNOWN BY STEYN ET AL WHEN THEY MADE THEIR CLAIMS. Therefore the claims made were in reckless disregard of the truth, based on false assertions of fact.

    But in that fantasy world, Mann would be open to be sent to court for fraud when admitting it, but that would be rather too late to protect these moronic blowhards.

    Funny how you protect people with the same idiocy problems as you have, prick.

  25. #25 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Oh wow . . .

    Please stop.

    Your embarrassing yourself.

  26. #26 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Nope, I’m just not agreeing with yourself, so you’re trying reverse ad hom to shut me up.

    Hence your inability to make any concrete claims, just the pasty-ass “You’re embarrassing yourself”.

    Would YOU stop posting your bollocks based on anyone else here telling you you’re making a fool of yourself? You haven’t so far, so we know the answer is “No”.

    So why do you think it will work on anyone else?

  27. #27 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Ok Wow.

    I will stop trying to help.

  28. #28 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Will you? In what way were you helping before? And why?

    Tell you what, when Steyn breaks down and hands over emails with several senators promising money and high position in government if he rubbishes Michael Mann, you can berate him and wonder why you didn’t ask Steyn any questions about HIS story.

  29. #29 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Hey, desertphile, BBD, Brainstorms and others, maybe we should stop trying to help rick here. Maybe we ought to just rip him to shreds instead.

  30. #30 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Rick, if I tell everyone where your nephew lives and that you molested him sexually several times between the ages of 4 and 9, you may have a case against me if you hadn’t been buggering your young nephew.

    But if you start collecting pictures now he’s 14, undressed and in erotic poses, I can’t use that as proof my claims were right. I can’t get you arrested for child molestation, only for possessing child porn.

    Because the accusation of child molesting, even though true, is based on nothing more than knowing where your nephew lives as far as evidence I can provide to a court (hearsay being invalid), and that means you could sue me for libel for telling everyone your secret. And that isn’t falsified by finding child porn of your nephew on your computer, because that’s a different accusation I have currently no information about.

  31. #31 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #30:

    I already have a defamation case against you Wow.

    From #4 – where you stated that I was insane.

    But don’t worry – I won’t sue.

  32. #32 RickA
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #30:

    Now pay attention Wow.

    In your hypo, do you think I get to take my nephew’s deposition and ask him if he was every sexually molested?

    What if he were to admit in the deposition that – no – he was never sexually molested.

    Can you see the relevancy?

    Think about how that applies to the Mann Steyn situation.

    Do you still think the Defendant doesn’t get to ask the Plaintiff anything?

  33. #33 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    And when you take me to court, I’ll demand access to all your computer files and want you and your nephew to be brought in for questioning in court.

  34. #34 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    What if he were to admit in the deposition that – yes – he was severely sexually molested.

  35. #35 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #34:

    Yes – that would be consistent with the complaint.

    You could even use that portion of the deposition transcript at trial. However, it would not be any more persuasive than the complaint allegation paragraph.

    More relevant would be the Nephew’s deposition of the Uncle, IF he admitted that he did molest.

    They get to take each other’s depositions – do you see my point?

    Even though the depositions take place after the suit is filed, and they are asking about stuff which happened before the suit was filed – yes – you get to ask and use the answers at trial (if you want to).

  36. #36 RickA
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #33:

    Yes – you would get to take my deposition.

    And I would get to take yours.

    I would ask you your basis for saying I was insane (for example).

    You could ask me if I had ever been diagnosed as insane (for example).

    The questions and answers could be very relevant to a claim of defamation.

  37. #37 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “More relevant would be the Nephew’s deposition of the Uncle”

    Your nephew isn’t bringing a case against you, because you groomed him when he was 4.

    And I need access to all your computer files so I can get the emails and pics you had of your sexual activities with him.

  38. #38 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “Yes – you would get to take my deposition.”

    No, I don’t want or need your deposition: you’re hardly going to tell everyone what you did with your nephew when he was 4. I need access to your accounts, your computer, your emails and your locked safe, where you’ve hidden the evidence of your crimes.

  39. #39 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #37:

    Your off on a tangent now.

    My nephew isn’t suing me for molesting him?

    Now, in your new hypo, you are suing me for molesting my nephew?

    What is your standing to sue on his behalf?

    Hopefully you are the legal guardian of my nephew, in your hypo.

  40. #40 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “My nephew isn’t suing me for molesting him?”

    Yes.

    “What is your standing to sue on his behalf?”

    None.

    You’re suing me for libel, so I get access to your computer and files and effects so I can prove that you ARE a paedo.

  41. #41 RickA
    December 22, 2016

    Or maybe in your hypo we are related?

    Maybe my nephew is your son, in your hypo?

  42. #42 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Eeewww, no I’m no relation to a sicko who fiddles his own 4 year old nephew.

  43. #43 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Why are you so desperate to avoid discovery here, rick? If you were innocent like you claim, you would want discovery to go ahead! You wouldn’t want it to go ahead if you were GUILTY, though.

  44. #44 RickA
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #40:

    Ok – I get it now.

    I am suing you for libel, for calling me insane, and you get to investigate me for child abuse.

    Your point being that child abuse isn’t relevant to defamation – I assume.

    So you don’t think asking Dr. Mann about his hockey stick graph is relevant to the issue of whether it is fraudulent or not.

    I get it.

    I don’t agree – but I think I see where you are coming from now.

  45. #45 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “I am suing you for libel, for calling me insane, and you get to investigate me for child abuse.”

    No, you ARE insane, truth is an absolute defence.

    I’m also telling everyone how you raped your nephew from the ages of 4 to 9. So you have to show me your files and give me access to your papers so I can show everyone what you’ve done.

  46. #46 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “So you don’t think asking Dr. Mann about his hockey stick graph is relevant to the issue of whether it is fraudulent or not.”

    Since the lawsuit is Mann Vs Steyn et al, the issue is whether Steyn has libeled Mann. Quite why you want Steyn to defend himself against a case not made is part of the evidence of your insanity, prick.

  47. #47 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    I can see it now:

    RickA, SouperLawyer: Mr Mann, is your graph fraudulent or not?
    M Mann: No.
    RickA, SouperLawyer: The case for defence rests.
    Judge: WTF????

  48. #48 RickA
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #43:

    I can see you have never been deposed before.

    You actually could ask me all these irrelevant questions at the deposition.

    My lawyer could object on relevancy grounds.

    But I would still have to answer.

    Than at trial, whether that portion of the deposition got admitted into evidence would be up to the Judge – he would decide if it was relevant or not.

    I would have to answer the deposition question.

    The electronic records are a different story.

    You would ask for all my emails and online accounts (or whatever under your hypo).

    I would object on relevancy.

    You would bring a motion to compel.

    The Judge would decide if they were relevant to the issue of defamation, and I would either have to produce or not, depending on how the judge ruled.

  49. #49 Philip Clarke
    December 22, 2016

    “The censored directory”

    To check the robustness of a reconstruction it is common practice to withhold a subset of the data, rebuild the reconstruction and see what the effect is. This is called ‘censoring’ and the data omitted is called censored. Its bog standard terminology. There’s nothing remotely suspicious about it.

    “the upside down varves”

    Assuming you mean Tiljander, when people refer to the ‘hockey stick’, they normally mean MBH 98 and 99 which were first so nicknamed. Tiljander was in Mann 2008, and again he mentioned potential issues with modern contamination and so performed the reconstruction with and without this and other problematic proxies, it made no discernable difference.

    “the PCA technique”,

    Wahl and Ammann showed that the PCA issue made no consequential difference to the curve. It may have been a suboptimal choice but that is not fraud.

    ” the strip-bark”

    I recommend you read the NAS Panel report and what it actually said about strip-barks. Hint:- it is not what McIntyre says it was. Gosh.

    “yamal”

    Again the issue has been overstated. Besides which, Yamal is not in MBH 98/99 as it was published at a later date. Pretty sure it was not in Mann 2008 either so the relevance to the fraud case is moot.

    “the R2 statistic”

    The NAS panel described R2 as having no merit in the context of paleoreconstruction, so Mann did not publish it.

    “the WMO cover”

    Cover art for an obscure report, so what? The provenance of the chart was given on the inside cover.

    “The process used to create each one, how many different graphs were created before each one was finalized and published, and on and on”

    Again, so what? Steyn described the published graph as fraudulent, not any preliminary work.

  50. #50 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #45:

    Interesting hypo.

    I don’t think it would work out the way you hope.

  51. #51 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “You actually could ask me all these irrelevant questions at the deposition.”

    What’s irrelevant about needing your access to your computer where you keep your kiddie porn? THAT’S WHERE PAEDOS LIKE YOU KEEP YOUR KIDDIE PORN.

    Heck, your attempts to pretend that this is irrelevant to your disgusting perversion merely indicates how depraved you are, having to hide the proof of your unclean depravity.

    “I can see you have never been deposed before.”

    Which is precisely why you’re not a lawyer: this is YOUR insistence on Mann vs Steyn: that Mann has to give Steyn access to everything, even if it’s irrelevant, as long a he claims it’s pertinent.

    PS why do you keep pretending that your paedophilia with your nephew is a hypo? Are you admitting to drug use, or are you trying to kid on that this is merely a hypothetical??? Because the accusation isn’t wrong until you let me prove it.

  52. #52 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “I don’t think it would work out the way you hope.”

    So why do you insist it will work for Steyn?

  53. #53 dean
    December 22, 2016

    At first you wonder how someone could still suggest that “the hockey stick” is based on intentionally fraudulent work.

    Then you realize that the people doing it are folks like rickA, and they do it knowing that what they say is a lie, simply because they find the lie more palatable than the science.

  54. #54 Hank Roberts
    December 22, 2016

    http://rabett.blogspot.com/2016/12/christmas-gifts-for-michael-mann-and.html

    “Lumps of coal for Mark Styne and Rand Simberg send the elves from the DC Court of Appeals in a decision handed down today. …”

  55. #55 Toby Joyce
    Ireland
    December 22, 2016

    Oh, goodie, we will be seeing Mark Steyn’s e-mails.

    Boot – other – foot.

  56. #56 BBD
    December 22, 2016

    We conclude that Dr. Mann hurdled the Anti-SLAPP statute’s threshold showing of likelihood of success on the merits because the evidence he has presented is legally sufficient to support findings by the fact-finder that statements in Mr. Simberg’s and Mr. Steyn’s articles were defamatory, were published by appellants to a third party without privilege, and were made with actual malice.

    Ho, ho, ho.

  57. #57 BBD
    December 22, 2016

    All of these issues, and any issue raised over at Climate Audit as to any Mann hockeystick graph can be inquired about (at least anything published before defendant’s allegedly defaming articles).

    I could think of thousands of relevant questions – all of which go to the issue of truth.

    Oh it will be fun!

    You don’t understand how utterly confected the contrarian attacks on Mann’s work actually were. If they wheel this crap out in court, they will be eviscerated in public.

    And that will indeed be fun.

  58. #58 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Remember, rick doesn’t even care that the accusations were SPECIFICALLY about MBH98, so anything about other (especially later) temperature graphs is irrelevant.

    Of course, prick here doesn’t do consistent, because that’s devastating to his sense of calm.

  59. #59 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    Many places in the denialosphere this morning show cultists are outraged over the latest pro-science news— not just “ricka” here. The cultists don’t seem to wonder why the defendants have tried every legal trick they can think of to avoid, evade, and delay being dragged into court for judgement and punishment.

  60. #60 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    “Remember, rick doesn’t even care that the accusations were SPECIFICALLY about MBH98, so anything about other (especially later) temperature graphs is irrelevant.”

    As noted by the first two judges, MBH98 is also not relevant to the case; there is only one issue left to resolve— malice. The fact that the defendants lied was resolved more than two years ago.

  61. #61 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Yeah, pretty much. They either have the evidence already that they had reason to believe their lies, or they don’t. This case is about their libeling of Mann, not about the Hockey stick.

    So far, all they’ve done is squeal “But it’s FREE SPEECH!!!!!”, no matter how many times a judge has told them “No it isn’t, dumbasses”, indicating that they don’t have anything to avoid the guilty verdict.

  62. #62 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    But my point was that if they wanted to show how they thought the hockey stick was a fraud and Mann deliberately faked it, that information would have to be for MBH98, so the items that were only for OTHER reconstructions (see Philip Clarke at #49, above) would not, even if they had the proof they were invalid,be admissible in this case.

    And trying to would put them in contempt of court and the lawyers would refuse to do that (as they refuse to now work for Steyn, since he ignored all their advice, and then even tried peddling a book *for profit* repeating his lies, money Mann could easily get the court to pass to him as personal enrichment from criminal activities), because they’d lose their license to practice, and piss off the court system, which can prosecute internal proceedings without having to go through court.

  63. #63 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Philip Clarke #49:

    Thank you for answering my list of deposition issues with your thoughts.

    However, the issues would be turned into a series of questions, which would be put to Dr. Mann.

    Maybe Dr. Mann would answer a particular question the same way you would.

    Or maybe not.

    For example, the censored directory.

    Yes – it might be a subset is withheld.

    Or it might be a different set of proxies, with a graph, which didn’t have the proper message, or didn’t look scary enough – so they censored it.

    You have to ask the question to hear how Dr. Mann answers it – because we only know it exists – not what it was for (as far as I know). Or maybe we even know what was in it? I’d have to review and search to refresh my recollection.

    I am sure a series of questions would still be asked about it – and we don’t know what Dr. Mann will say until we ask the question.

    Still – it would be Dr. Mann’s answers which would be interesting and relevant to the trial – not how other people think he might answer hypothetical questions.

    These issues are all pertinent to the issue of the fraudulent hockey stick graph.

    And wow #62 – did Steyn’s piece specify which of Mann’s graphs was “the” hockey stick graph? I don’t remember it that way.

    Steyn could have been referring to any of the Mann hockey stick graphs published prior to the piece being published.

    MBH98, MBH99, I think there was a Mann reconstruction in 2005, the WMO 1999 hockey stick cover (which Mann claimed authorship to in his CV) – it could refer to any or all of them.

    So you can ask questions about any Mann hockey stick graph published prior to the allegedly defaming piece.

    Of course, Dr. Mann’s counsel could ask Steyn in his deposition if he was referring to a particular hockey stick graph, and if so which one. It would be interesting to hear how Steyn answers that question.

  64. #64 SteveP
    December 22, 2016

    The virulence of the attacks by Simberg and Steyn on Miichael Mann are truly sociopathic, they are truly way beyond the bounds of civilized discourse. They are a presage of the fascist cultural millieu that we are now entering ,where the smear methods of the fascists are applied to a mild mannered scientist because he did not contribute positively to the bottom line of Exxon Mobil.

    “ Mann could be said to be the Jerry Sandusky of climate science, except for instead of molesting children, he has molested and tortured data in the service of politicized science that could have dire economic consequences for the nation and planet.”

    One of the over-riding values of conservatives these days saddly seems to me to be their defense of their right to hurt others for their own benefit. Look at the Tea Party, the Trumpists, the alt right; being able to pollute and kill are, basically , conservative values. Being able to fool brave and desperate men to expose their lungs to lethal amounts of coal dust is a conservative value. Being able to grope and molest women, being able to murder people of color, being able to start wars to defend your addiction to out-dated energy sources, these are all visible manifestations of the conservative value system. Coming to a Science website and demeaning scientists is a typical conservative behavior. Let’s face it. Conservatives value sadism, they value torture, they value punishment.. And Mark Steyn and National Review and CEI and Rand Simberg are just some of the more egregious manifestations of this conservative sadism disease. They apparently thought that they could get away with being stupid savage bullies because, hey first amendment. They may have thought that they could get away with being uncivilized louts because hey, political correctness, i.e., treating other people decently, is not acceptable to the party of Nazis, thugs, and sociopath billionaires.

  65. #65 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “Thank you for answering my list of deposition issues with your thoughts.”

    Weird. I just got “That’s not relevant”, but his answers were the same as mine. But I guess you actually read and understood what he wrote, right?

    “However, the issues would be turned into a series of questions, which would be put to Dr. Mann.”

    Damn, apparently not.

    A problem with a 2008 paper by someone else isn’t Mann’s problem, so the question would be validly objected. Doing so as many times as you did would get your lawyer in contempt and facing charges, along with you.

  66. #66 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “And Mark Steyn and National Review and CEI and Rand Simberg are just some of the more egregious manifestations of this conservative sadism disease”

    Note that they’re all for sadism, as long as they’re deciding who gets it. Turn it about and they’re the thinnest skinned special snowflakes you’d find in any place on the planet.

    Hell, you don’t even have to be against them for them to scream holy murder about being warred on by a minority who doesn’t agree with them.

  67. #67 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    And rick’s refusal to let me access his files could be him hiding his paedophilia for the past 12 years.

  68. #68 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “And wow #62 – did Steyn’s piece specify which of Mann’s graphs was “the” hockey stick graph? ”

    Yes.

    ” I don’t remember it that way.”

    But that’s not possible if you had read as much about this as you appear to have done. Unless y I don’t remember it that way. ou only read”approved” sources, where the denier fantasy is the only stuff you hear.

  69. #69 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    SteveP #64:

    Yes – everybody knows only conservatives call other peoples work fraudulent.

    Why Dr. Mann, a good progressive, would never call anybody’s work fraudulent.

  70. #70 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    Yes, prick, only conservatives are on the public circuit playing to the crowd on sadism and vitriol.

    Of course, you can go digging around in the dirty corners of the internet to find someone bad on the “left”, but then again, you only have to go to infosec to see someone as crazy as anyone you’d find on the internet, but who is on the rightwing.

    False equivalence, prick. Otherwise known as yellow journalism.

  71. #71 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    How many times has Mann called someone’s work fraudulent without any evidence for it (never mind with a plethora of evidence against that claim)?

  72. #72 BBD
    December 22, 2016

    Yes – everybody knows only conservatives call other peoples work fraudulent.

    And now they shall have a chance to demonstrate the fraud.

    This will be fun.

  73. #73 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    In court, too, where the judge won’t accept “But I thought I believed that!” as an excuse.

  74. #74 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #71:

    I am aware of at least one incident.

    In a Feb. 4, 2005 email to Andy Revkin at the New York Times, Dr. Mann said “The McIntyre and McKitrick paper is pure scientific fraud.”

    Neither McIntyre (of Climate Audit fame) or McKitrick chose to sue for defamation.

  75. #75 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    But it was.

    http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2004/12/myths-vs-fact-regarding-the-hockey-stick/

    Scroll down to myth #3.

    I asked for ones WITHOUT EVIDENCE FOR IT. This one HAS evidence for it being a fraud.

    Hell, the claim “we can get a hockey stick from pink noise” is a patent and known lie: they took the most hockey-stick shapes out of 1000 runs with pink noise *and the size of the hockey stick was nowhere near as pronounced as in MBH98*.

  76. #76 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “Neither McIntyre (of Climate Audit fame) or McKitrick chose to sue for defamation.”

    Because the claim was true. Why sue when you know you’ll lose?

  77. #77 tadaaa
    cambridge
    December 22, 2016

    looks like fvcktard over-reach to me, but then I’m no lawyer

    I would ask one, but I can’t afford it 🙂

  78. #78 RickR
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    RickA #11 –

    Looking at the decision, there were four issues: (1) An article by Mr. Simberg (the infamous Jerry Sandusky article), (2) one by Mr. Steyn (the fraud article), (3) one by Mr. Lowery (an opinion piece in the National Review), and (4) the claim of emotional distress. Mann won on issues (1) and (2), basically holding that a jury could find defamation in those to articles. But he lost on the other two, with the court ordering “On remand, the court shall dismiss these claims with prejudice.” So the emotional distress claims are gone.

    As I understand the case, the defendants are not going for the defense that the claims they made were true, but rather that they were, in context, clearly only opinions, and that no reasonable person would take them as being, or intended to be, actual statement of facts; and thus they are protected speech. So there may not be depositions relating to the actual truth of the claim of fraud.

    Of course, once it goes to trial, they may decide to try for some factual aspects. We’ll see.

  79. #79 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Wow #75:

    The point is that Dr. Mann throws around the fraud word when he is trying to smear somebody’s peer reviewed paper with the press – but objects to it when the fraud word is applied to his work.

    That makes Dr. Mann a hypocrite.

    Funny.

  80. #80 RickA
    December 22, 2016

    RickR #78:

    You are correct that Dr. Mann’s claim for emotional distress has been dismissed. So my hypo about asking deposition questions about that is wrong – and probably no such questions (about that issue) would be posed.

    Thanks for pointing that out.

    However I slightly disagree with you about the truth point.

    It is my understanding that Truth was not argued as a reason for dismissing the suit on SLAPP grounds.

    But it was plead as an affirmative defense and can be raised during the rest of the case. For example on summary judgment and at trial.

    So I think the appeals court was talking about this being raised in the briefing related to the motion to dismiss – and not in the entire case per se.

    Remember – this all came up on a preliminary motion to dismiss, before the case has really gotten going.

    I think the truth affirmative defense will be fully explored during the depositions – I would certainly want to ask questions about it.

  81. #81 SteveP
    December 22, 2016

    There are a lot of reallly good take downs by really smart people showing how the McIntyre and McKitrick paper was a piece of shit. Here, for example is one:

    http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2004/12/false-claims-by-mcintyre-and-mckitrick-regarding-the-mann-et-al-1998reconstruction/

    Ah conservatives.

    Being able to grope and molest women, being able to murder people of color, being able to start wars to defend your addiction to out-dated energy sources, these are all visible manifestations of the conservative value system.

    Wading into the highly successful government STEM research centers, taking ownership out of the hands of the American people, putting the ownership into a few grubby small fingered sociopath and maybe Russian hands. This is a good thing? Apparently to conservatives it is.

    Dismantling government bureaucracies just to prove an ideological point. Destroying STEM careers. Destroying STEM branches of agencies. Just so the conservative sadists in our government can hurt anyone who doesn’t worship their money crusted Jaysus god.

  82. #82 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “The point is that Dr. Mann throws around the fraud word when he is trying to smear somebody’s peer reviewed paper ”

    No, the point is that Mann has ample reason to be of the opinion it’s a fraud, BECAUSE OF EVIDENCE FOR THAT CLAIM.

    According to you, deniers can fling around cries of “FRAUD!”, but it’s not valid for any DENIER paper to be called a fraud, even if it’s a piece of ridiculous crap?

    Doesn’t work like that, moron.

    The POINT is I asked you for a case where Mann called someone a fraud without evidence to support that claim (an easier hurdle than proving an equivalence to Steyn et al, where there was volumes of information showing the claim of fraud to be unfounded), but all you’ve supplied is a claim of fraud in a paper, where there’s plenty of evidence for the claim to be true.

  83. #83 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “So my hypo about asking deposition questions about that is wrong ”

    As are all your other hypos. Hippos? Who cares.

    “It is my understanding that Truth was not argued as a reason for dismissing the suit on SLAPP grounds.”

    Yup. So what? I’m going to guess nothing of import is going to be announced from this realisation.

    “But it was plead as an affirmative defense and can be raised during the rest of the case. For example on summary judgment and at trial.”

    Indeed it can. But I’m waiting for the shoe to drop.

    “I think the truth affirmative defense will be fully explored during the depositions – I would certainly want to ask questions about it.”

    However, you would have to ask Steyn. Mann can’t be grilled over this because Steyn either had no evidence of fraud (therefore guilty) or he does (therefore the evidence can be provided, but by Steyn).

  84. #84 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    wow #82:

    Here we get into a difference of opinion again.

    Steyn would say he has plenty of evidence that Dr. Mann’s hockey stick graph is fraudulent.

    He wrote a whole book related to this topic – and I am sure he would cite the evidence in it to support his opinion.

    The real question (to me) is should SteveP be hauled into court for saying somebody’s paper is a “piece of shit”. I don’t think so.

    Should Dr. Mann be hauled into court for calling somebody’s elses paper “pure scientific fraud”. I don’t think so.

    And I don’t think Mr. Steyn should be called into court for what he said either (or the other defendants).

    But he was and the case is ongoing, and we won’t know if Dr. Mann was defamed until it is over.

    Wait and see is my motto.

  85. #85 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    “I could think of thousands of relevant questions – all of which go to the issue of truth. Oh it will be fun!”

    The only issue facing discovery is who actually wrote the libelous defamation— that is what the deposition is for; that is what the defendants have been desperately trying to avoid. The issue is: Did Stein actually write it, or someone else?

    Regarding the actual trial as both earlier judges already noted, the issue of malice has already been demonstrated, and the current judge is only waiting on the defendants to show the lie was not meant to harm Dr Mann. Both judges stated Mann is “likely to prevail,” and the appeals judge stated the case does not fall under SLAPP prohibitions.

  86. #86 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “Here we get into a difference of opinion again.”

    No.

    You don’t get to claim that pi=3 and then call it a “difference of opinion”.

  87. #87 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “Wait and see is my motto.”

    But not to wait and see if energy prices will cause death and destruction, though.

    It’s like you’re not honest with this claim.

  88. #88 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “He wrote a whole book related to this topic – and I am sure he would cite the evidence in it to support his opinion.”

    That book has no evidence, just a repeat of his claims which have been found false statements of fact. For a person who claims to be a lawyer, you really don’t understand what the judges say in their rulings.

    Not to mention that the book is out there, and nobody has managed to get Mann up on charges of fraud based on this evidence. Because there’s no proof, only insinuation and known, preconceived lies.

  89. #89 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “Should Dr. Mann be hauled into court for calling somebody’s elses paper “pure scientific fraud””

    Especially since the claim is supported by evidence, No.

    But Steyn et al don’t have that going for them. Only evidence they were in reckless disregard for the truth.

  90. #90 RickA
    United States
    December 22, 2016

    Desertphile #85:

    Three of the defendants tried to get the case dismissed.

    That motion was denied.

    The denial was affirmed on appeal (mostly).

    What the appeals court decision means is that Mann gets to keep his case going to trial.

    Mann still has to prove defamation – he still has the burden of proof.

    The court of appeals was saying that a jury COULD find . . . and that was reason not to dismiss Dr. Mann’s case.

    The court of appeals was not FINDING that Dr. Mann was defamed.

    That issue has yet to be decided.

  91. #91 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    “Remember, rick doesn’t even care that the accusations were SPECIFICALLY about MBH98….”

    Dr Mann addressed the issue of what Stein, CEI, and related cultists knew before they libeled him. As Dr Mann and many other people pointed out, the libelers could have spent the two or three minutes necessary to learn their libelous statement is false but they chose to publish the libelous falsehood.

    All of this has already been dealt with by the courts. The issue remaining regards the defendants demonstrating that they did not publish the false statement out of malice; the fact that the statement is false has already been demonstrated to all three judges.

  92. #92 RickA
    December 22, 2016

    Desertphile #91:

    No – the court has not dealt with anything on the merits (except dismissal of the emotional distress claim).

    That is what the trial is for.

  93. #93 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    “So far, all they’ve done is squeal ‘But it’s FREE SPEECH!!!!!,’ no matter how many times a judge has told them ‘No it isn’t, dumbasses,’ indicating that they don’t have anything to avoid the guilty verdict.”

    Indeed, and that’s sad when one looks at the defendants’ cult followers.

    The defendants must already understand the fact that no one objects to them stating their false opinions on the subject as long as they #1 clearly state their falsehoods are opinions, and #2 they did not state the falsehoods out of malice. A simple IN OUR OPINION at the start of their lie could have protected them from tort litigation.

  94. #94 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    “However, the issues would be turned into a series of questions, which would be put to Dr. Mann.”

    Dr Mann did not libel, slander, and/or defame anyone, S-f-b: the defendants did. There are no questions Dr Mann needs to answer.

  95. #95 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “No – the court has not dealt with anything on the merits”

    No, that’s what the court has DONE. Read the court’s judgement.

  96. #96 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    The virulence of the attacks by Simberg and Steyn on Miichael Mann are truly sociopathic, they are truly way beyond the bounds of civilized discourse. They are a presage of the fascist cultural millieu that we are now entering ,where the smear methods of the fascists are applied to a mild mannered scientist because he did not contribute positively to the bottom line of Exxon Mobil.

    “ Mann could be said to be the Jerry Sandusky of climate science, except for instead of molesting children, he has molested and tortured data in the service of politicized science that could have dire economic consequences for the nation and planet.”

    One of the over-riding values of conservatives these days saddly seems to me to be their defense of their right to hurt others for their own benefit. Look at the Tea Party, the Trumpists, the alt right; being able to pollute and kill are, basically , conservative values. Being able to fool brave and desperate men to expose their lungs to lethal amounts of coal dust is a conservative value. Being able to grope and molest women, being able to murder people of color, being able to start wars to defend your addiction to out-dated energy sources, these are all visible manifestations of the conservative value system. Coming to a Science website and demeaning scientists is a typical conservative behavior. Let’s face it. Conservatives value sadism, they value torture, they value punishment.. And Mark Steyn and National Review and CEI and Rand Simberg are just some of the more egregious manifestations of this conservative sadism disease. They apparently thought that they could get away with being stupid savage bullies because, hey first amendment. They may have thought that they could get away with being uncivilized louts because hey, political correctness, i.e., treating other people decently, is not acceptable to the party of Nazis, thugs, and sociopath billionaires.

    Well deserves repeating, everywhere.

  97. #97 Wow
    December 22, 2016

    “What the appeals court decision means is that Mann gets to keep his case going to trial.”

    With many of their claims ruled down.

    Juries will find out if the case is solid enough to find for Mann, but there’s nothing there to make the claims by Steyn et al true, and they cannot do so in court.

    That’s three judges who have had the evidence from both parties, all of them disagreeing with you.

    And you don’t even play a lawyer on the internet.

  98. #98 Desertphile
    December 22, 2016

    “And rick’s refusal to let me access his files could be him hiding his paedophilia for the past 12 years.”

    I heard it was infant cannibalism. Richa needs to hand over all of his emails, hard drives, etc., so that we can know for sure.