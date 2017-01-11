Dear Blue State Republicans: You got screwed bad

Many bad things happened at the Trump news conference. Many bad things. Many many. Unbelievably bad things, I tell ya.

But one thing that happened, as bad as the rest of the things, and covered by the Washington Post, has not gotten sufficient attention.

President-elect Donald Trump twice suggested at his news conference that states that voted for him overwhelmingly during the election would get special attention from his White House, especially on the issue of jobs and trade. … many states “did get it right” by voting for him and those states would have better jobs, security and veterans services. “And we focused very hard in those states, and they really reciprocated,” Trump said. “And those states are going to have a lot of jobs, and they’re going to have a lot of security. They’re going to have a lot of good news for their veterans.” Later, he warned companies against moving jobs to Mexico or other countries from “places that I won.” “But what really is happening is the word is now out, that when you want to move your plant to Mexico or some other place, and you want to fire all of your workers from Michigan and Ohio and all these places that I won, for good reason, it’s not going to happen that way anymore,” Trump said.

That is not what a President is supposed to do. This is wrong on many levels, and for many reasons. But here, I just want to point out one aspect that we do not want to overlook. I will point this out in the form of a missive:

Dear Republicans who voted for Donald Trump but who live in states where the majority did not:

Please assume the bent over position, because your guy is about to screw you. Have a nice day.

Sincerely,

Everyone Else

This is, of course, the message that needs to get to every single Republican, Trump voter or not, in every state that didn’t end up giving Trump Electoral votes.

Why, you ask? Why does it matter, since those are blue states anyway?

Here’s why. I live in MN State 44A, CD03. That means that my State House representative is a Republican. My State Senator is a Republican. My representative to the US House is a Republican. All those people who live in my Minnesota House and Senate district, and this federal Congressional District, who voted in Republicans need to know when the next election comes along that their leader, Donald Trump, vowed today to abandon them.

Many Democrats are saying of Trump: “He is not my president.” Well, if you are a Republican from any state that did not vote overwhelming for Trump, he is not your president either. You got screwed. Bad.