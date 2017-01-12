The Russians Are Coming!

Remember that movie? I mainly remember it because I was a kid in Gloucester when it was being filmed. Anyway, here they come again.
This happened today on C-Span.
Here's the moment Russia Today took over the C-SPAN1 feed. Unclear what happened. RT aired for about ten minutes before C-SPAN1 came back. pic.twitter.com/mhWVgCoFxF
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 12, 2017
LOL
Then, C-Span released this statement (Hat Tip: Sheril Kirshenbaum):
Follow up on my previous tweet: C-SPAN has released this statement on the Russia Today interruption of its feed this afternoon pic.twitter.com/nuG751DEIB
— Sheril Kirshenbaum (@Sheril_) January 12, 2017