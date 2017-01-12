The Russians Are Coming!

Posted by Greg Laden on January 12, 2017
Alan Arkin (left) and Carl Reiner.
Remember that movie? I mainly remember it because I was a kid in Gloucester when it was being filmed. Anyway, here they come again.

This happened today on C-Span.

LOL

Then, C-Span released this statement (Hat Tip: Sheril Kirshenbaum):

