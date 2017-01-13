There is no way to sugar coat this: Trump is a Russian asset.

Posted by Greg Laden on January 13, 2017
The story that I outlined on this blog on November 10th was widely known in the US intelligence community and has been developed and elaborated upon in numerous stages. Pretty much everything we need to know is now known, and we await the appearance of the videos currently in possession of Russian agents, and some other key pieces of information. But the story is credible, outlined in moderate detail, and shocking.

To get up to date, read this.

As I have already noted, I find this story very believable because I already knew the broad outlines and some of the details. I came across this via a contact closer to the famous MI6 spy who put together the dossier than most people are to Kevin Bacon. Over the last several days, important details have come out, and we now understand that Russian intelligence has in its possession multiple copies of videos showing Trump in some sort of sexual activity. Multiple things, multiple occasions, multiple locations in Russia, possibly in both Moscow and St Petersburg.

There are also financial dealings worthy of use in blackmail.

Obtaining this kind of information on a person with influence is called “developing an asset” and here, Donald Trump is the asset. So, in just over a week, the executive branch of the United States will be run by a Russian FSB asset. That is a fact. There is no way to sugar coat this.

The US Congress Gang of Eight knew about this and saw it coming. People with links into the intelligence community knew it was happening. People like Mad Dog Mattis, who may become our Secretary of Defense, and who have taken an oath to protect and defend the US from all enemies foreign and domestic, knew about this. They are all, to an individual, currently engaged in committing an act of treason.

What will be the consequences? Many and severe. Here is a quick look at one of the more obvious: a convenient arrangement whereby the Russians control key US decisions that will have great positive, and personal, consequences to Putin, and very negative consequences to the US and to the entire world.

One of Trump’s most important appointments is his Secretary of State.

The likely appointment of Rex Tillerson is widely seen as an affront to the Earth’s climate, and as a prelude to a period of entrenched denial of climate change. That is probably true. But that is not the main reason Tillerson is being placed in this position. Most people also assume that Russia would benefit from a Russia-Friendly Trump administration because Russia wants to weaken NATO, and invade a neighbor here or there. I’m sure that is part of it, but again, there is something more immediate afoot.

Tillerson is being placed in this position because Vladimir Putin, Trump’s handler, wants Exxon-Mobil and possibly other international agencies to get on with the business of exploiting Russian oil using technology that the Russians are a bit thin on. This will involve the US lifting sanctions on Russia. While wary Americans are waiting for a Russian invasion of Syria or the cancellation of the Paris agreement, the sanctions will be first ignored, then given special exemption, then weakened, then lifted. The Republicans in Congress will facilitate this because they have no intellectual or emotional power to govern, having jettisoned those qualities the day the first black man was elected President of the United States, as they vowed to make removal of the uppity negro from office their number one, and in fact, sole, objective.

Eight years is apparently enough time to gut a political party of even the smallest iota of ability to govern.

Then, of course, there will also be the expected weakening of NATO, the invasions into neighboring territory unchecked by American interest, and all that.

The other developing problem is with China. Trump and Tillerson have been waving swords at China all along, the most recent coming in yesterday’s hearings when Tillerson came an inch away from declaring war on China in the South China Sea. We must assume this attack on China comes at the request of Trump’s handlers in Moscow. The risk here is a trade war. Or a world war. Or worse.

At the moment, there seems to be only one way to address this problem in the short term, and the corruption of the Republican Party makes this nearly impossible. Impeachment would likely be successful, but the House has to initiate it, and the Senate has to conduct it. As long as both are in Republican hands, we would have to trust the Republican party to do the right thing. That, of course is impossible. They will never, ever do the right thing. Republicans will commit treason before they will stand up as patriots for America. How do we know this? Because they are doing it right now! Everything that is now publicly known about Donald Trump being handled as a Russian asset has been known by those in the know inside the beltway for weeks. For many, some of this was known since the summer. For virtually everyone, most of this was known before the election.

The act of treason being carried out by the Republican Party right now has been going on far longer than one might expect for an entity that would eventually come to its senses. They are not going to change course. They are in it until the end.

So, we are left with Plan B: Impeachment of Donald Trump after the midterms, if the citizens of the United States can get past their deeply held racism and sexism to replace many of the Republican members of the Congress, both houses.

Addendum: Donald Trump Regularly Banged Russian People. It Is Said.

This is interesting, if you can stand listening to it.
Start at about 4:10 for the discussion of Donald Tump banging Russian people.

Also of note, near the end when “AJ” threatens to date Trump’s daughter, “Anything you have, I can take from you.” An oligarch in the making!

One minor takeaway from this interview, relevant to those of you unfamiliar with New York (The City), is this: Donald Trump talks funny, both his accent and the way he constructs streams of non-sentences. This is, of course, how New Yorkers talk unless they are in polite company. I assume Donald Trump does not regard America as polite company.

Also, all the talk about winning. Trump is a winner. The rest of you are losers, I hope you know that. Amiright?

Wrong.

  1. #1 Brainstorms
    January 13, 2017

    Okay everyone, now meekly put your tails between your legs, bow your heads down, and sign him into power. Try not to whimper too loudly as you do.

  2. #2 Brainstorms
    January 13, 2017

    If there is hope, it lies in the proles.

    If there were hope, it MUST lie in the proles, because only there in those swarming disregarded masses, 85 per cent of the population of America, could the force to destroy the Party ever be generated. The Party could not be overthrown from within. Its enemies, if it had any enemies, have no way of coming together or even of identifying one another.

    But the proles, if only they could somehow become conscious of their own strength, would have no need to conspire. They need only to rise up and shake themselves like a horse shaking off flies. If they chose they could blow the Party to pieces tomorrow morning. Surely sooner or later it must occur to them to do it? And yet –!

    Nineteen Eighty-four, George Orwell, Pt 1, Chapter 7

  3. #3 Wesley Dodson
    January 13, 2017

    Nice conspiracy theory, considering no evidence has been made public, considering everyone except Buzzfeed refused to publish this dossier for months because it smells so bad, considering all the intelligence community can do is repackage and regurgitate assertions, considering the Democrats are desperate to blame anything except the giant loser they put up for the Presidency. If you’re right about all this, kudos, but if you’re wrong, this is libel.

    Here’s a good read on the latest and greatest “intelligence” assessment: http://www.nybooks.com/daily/2017/01/09/russia-trump-election-flawed-intelligence/

    Matt Taibbi also covers the scandal well in Rolling Stone: http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/features/the-russia-story-reaches-a-crisis-point-w460806

    As for the golden showers, I’ll await the video.

  4. #4 Brainstorms
    January 13, 2017

    You’re right Wesley. No one has ever been afraid to publish something negative about Trump. Businesses have pushed back against Trump’s call to end business in other countries because they’re not afraid of the negative publicity of a tweetstorm by Trump. Trump is not vengeful and does not attack those he perceives as wronging him. Trump does not resort to suing people he has issues with. Trump has a good relationship with the media and welcomes what they have to say about him. Trump is secure in his legitimacy as president-elect. All signs point to a quiet and successful next 4 years.

    …just one problem: All of that is false.

  5. #5 Dean
    January 13, 2017

    Agent implies useful intelligence in the actor, which Trump has never demonstrated. Dupe? Much better.

  6. #6 Wow
    January 13, 2017

    Did they refuse because the dossier smelled so bad, or because they would,like CNN, even if they just mentioned that it was out there, be refused questions at an invited press conference with the future POTUS and threatened with forcible eviction if they ever tried again?

    And buzzfeed has recently shown that the “Rape Melania” poster was produced by the AltRight explicitly to turn up, walk into the protesters, raise that sign and make it look like it were anti-trump protesters who were doing this.

    Not just unverified, but verified logs of the tweets,which are collected information by twitter for their service operations.

    And confirmed by one of the alt-right members.

    AND no deny, just a “So jelly” comment from the alt-right leader who created that heinous sign.

    PS your “good read”? Is it just a “good read” because it rubbishes the evidence that russia fucked about with the elections?

    And as for waiting for the video, when did you wait for the video that Hilary was taking bribes from Wall Street or whatever the shit was about Benghazi, or whether there were any case against her for the email server???

    No need to wait for some video then, was there?

    Double standard is the standard for the rightwingnutjobs.