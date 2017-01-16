My other blog

Posted by Greg Laden on January 16, 2017
(1)
More »
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 11.45.27 AM

Did you know that I also blog here?

If anything happens to my scienceblog, that is where I will be.

(1)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 Doug Alder
    Canada
    January 16, 2017

    in my feed already. Don’t let the @hats get you down – If they can’t figure out that discussing the current political climate i.e. the pending appointment of a new anti-science cabinet is relevant to science then scienceblogs needs some new poohbahs.