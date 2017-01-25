Judith Curry Is In With The Koch Brothers

Posted by Greg Laden on January 25, 2017
Judith_Curry

I’m only just digesting this, but it appears that Judith Curry, climate scientist turned anti-climate change activist (more or less) has joined the Koch Brothers front group “Cause of Action“.

How do we know this? Because she has filed an Amicus Brief (2017.01.25 Mot. for Leave to File, Nos. 14-cv-101 14-cv-126 (D.C.))( on behalf of the National Review and the Competitive Enterprise Institute in the case of Mann vs. Those Guys, with council at Cause of Action Institute.

Go read the brief. It is pretty nasty.

Also related, this: 2017.01.25 Br. of Amicus Dr. Judith A. Curry Nos. 14-cv-101 14-cv-126 (D.C.).

Have at it.

Comments

  1. #1 SteveP
    January 25, 2017

    I guess that Dr. Curry has a different view of what constitutes scientific debate than I do. Well, if Michael Mann fails in his attempt to obtain relief from what I consider vicious attacks by CEI , MS, and NR, then what? Does Dr. Curry seriously believe that this sort of course abusive behavior should be allowed to become part of standard scientific discourse and debate? If she is receiving support from the fofu barons, then she probably feels pretty comfortable that nobody is going to launch that sort of attack against her with impunity now, is she…..

  2. #2 SteveP
    January 25, 2017

    probably feels pretty comfortable that nobody is going to launch that sort of attack against her with impunity.

  3. #3 Greg Laden
    January 25, 2017

    Am I crazy or has she not read any of the legal documents up to this point?

    This looks like a totally useless brief. Why would she end her reputation as a legit climate scientist with a useless brief?

    Maybe this is something she has to do to prove herself before becoming an undersecretary at DOE or EPA.

  4. #4 Brainstorms
    January 25, 2017

    Trump is changing the titles of those positions.

    During his regime, they will be known as the “Undertakers” of the DOE and EPA.

  5. #5 RickA
    United States
    January 25, 2017

    Greg:

    Thank you for bringing this to our attention.

    I read them both.

    First, the brief may be totally useless – the Court doesn’t have to consider it if they don’t want to.

    Second, I see it as Dr. Curry just calling Dr. Mann a hypocrite.

    My guess is see has been pretty steamed by Dr. Mann’s meritless attacks on her, but felt constrained by her academic position.

    Now that she has retired from her academic position, she no longer feels constrained and decided to file this document to make a statement (regardless of whether the court considers it or not).

  6. #6 BBD
    January 25, 2017

    My guess is see has been pretty steamed by Dr. Mann’s meritless attacks on her,

    Meritless my arse.

    You are either lying *again* or you have no idea what you are talking about (again).

    You choose. Nobody else here cares any more.

  7. #7 Eric Lund
    January 25, 2017

    Why would she end her reputation as a legit climate scientist with a useless brief?

    There is no danger of that happening, because she lost her reputation as a legit climate scientist several years ago. She has long since thrown her lot in with the denialsts.

    Maybe she feels less constrained now that she has literally as well as figuratively gone emeritus, but for her to lose her reputation as a legit climate scientist over this brief assumes facts not in evidence: that she still has such a reputation.

  8. #8 Wow
    January 25, 2017

    “Am I crazy or has she not read any of the legal documents up to this point?”

    You’re crazy if you think she cares about the documents. She was paid, no more, and she met her deliverables (see Willie Soon)

  9. #9 Greg Laden
    January 25, 2017

    You think she was paid money to do this? How much does one get? Is that ethical? Is there a paper trail?

  10. #10 Lerpo
    January 25, 2017

    “Why would she end her reputation as a legit climate scientist ”

    Really? Have you forgotten this? https://judithcurry.com/2011/08/04/carbon-cycle-questions/