Two Polls came out a few days ago, but I’m afraid that the news cycles have been swamped and they may have been missed. Here are some simple graphics. Plenty more data can be found at Public Policy Polling, and see RM on MSBNC below for more.
Public Opinion On Patriots, The Wall, Obamacare, Trump Taxes
Comments
#1 dean January 30, 2017
Re – your Super Bowl barchart. One of my students showed me a pie chart with two categories – from a “survey of football fans”
– Want Patriots to lose: 18%
– Want Tom Brady to lose: 82%
#2 deanUnited StatesJanuary 30, 2017
Wow, from the second poll you linked to, this:
He loses out only to Ronald Reagan and even that’s relatively competitive with Reagan getting 45% to Trump’s 31%.
is strong evidence that the myth of Reagan, rather than the actual Reagan, is still strong in the minds of people.
#3 Greg Laden January 30, 2017
Indeed!
#4 catukJanuary 30, 2017
Following their Brexit and US election forecasts, how can any poll be credible or worthy of comment?
#5 metzomagicDublinJanuary 30, 2017
Seems to me that people are voting against the status quo, for whatever reasons. And they are probably a little afraid to tell other people they are doing that.
Facing the total unknown might be good way to shake up your holiday a bit. Not so sure it’s such a good thing to base your children’s future on.