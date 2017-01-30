Tillerson Embarassment

Posted by Greg Laden on January 30, 2017
Those of us concerned with climate change are especially concerned with the nomination of former Exxon chief Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State. Well, Rex Tillerson was just confirmed by the US Senate.

Donald Trump is the least liked president ever for this point in a term. And, Rex Tillerson is now the least liked Secretary of State, with a 56-43 vote approving his appointment.

Most of the time a SOC gets close to 100% confirming votes. This is, in fact, true of most cabinet positions most of the time. Once you know a certain nominee is going to win, you just join in, for the purposes of unity etc. etc.

Comments

  1. #1 Brainstorms
    January 30, 2017

    He got 100% approval vote from Vladimir Putin. What more do you want??

  2. #2 Christopher Legg
    United States
    January 30, 2017

    How so??? I would suppose he would know more about how to make policies to off set the biggest producers of green-house gas. Again, a political article full of satire. Sorry, I just read the first few sentences and figure.. I feel bad if anyone had to pay for your education or subscribes to anything you do. If you have a job, I hope it is not making any decisions on judgement. Facts allude you my friend. I can help you if you choose to seek stewardship. In the end we need to keep progressing on knowledge so wisdom does not skip or work around the indoctrination of a life lived doing things all ready done. I hope you find peace.. God Bless, Sir

  3. #3 Christopher Legg
    January 30, 2017

    Also, leaders, true ones never get appreciated until after people leave and work under someone else. First fact in life… Anyone who is like is conceding and giving things away. Leaders tend to be hated, they actual make people work with standards and stop them from wasting time. As Mr. Einstein said, “Time is Money,” quit wasting time, or actual work for your money.. Hope this note I wrote finds you in dues’ ….>

  4. #4 Wow
    January 30, 2017

    He knows that Exxon knew it was real then sat on the report. Yet asked about it kept going “I no work there. Speak with boss!”.

    If he’s so brain damaged he doesn’t know what he knew when he was in charge, how can be fill the role he’s put up for?