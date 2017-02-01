How to learn Python programming

Your objective is to learn Python programming. Everybody has to learn Python.

You are looking for a book that will make that easier for you. One possibility, one that I’ll recommend for most people in this situation, is Python Crash Course: A Hands-On, Project-Based Introduction to Programming .

To cut to the chase, there are two reasons I recommend this book. First, the specific programming projects used in the book are a good match for most people, because they are bare bones (but highly developed) exemplars that are fairly adaptable and together cover a wide range of applications and use requirements. Second, the book is well written and organized, the first part very serviceable as a reference book, covers both Python 2 and 3 but focuses on and encourages you to learn 3 (which you should) etc.

Let me go back to that first reason and expand a bit.

Why do you want to learn Python, why do you want to program stuff?

You need to automate or otherwise develop an interactive project. You need to manipulate data live, interact with the computer, etc. You have some data in a text file (or some other form) and you need to access it and turn it into derived numbers, or pictures, graphics, etc. You want to generate web output. Perhaps there is some web scraping in there. Maybe you are doing all this together.

The book begins with eleven chapters on how Python works, and is fairly detailed. If you work through this in detail, and actgually do the recommended exercises, you’ll be a python programmer before you hit Chapter 11.

The second part includes three fairly well developed projects. One is an interactive game that is pretty sophisticated (for a scripting language an not using a GUI). The second uses some of the more powerful mathematical and graphical libraries in Python to manipulate, graph, plot, etc. data. This section also covers working with API’s including Git. This is probably the chapter you’ll come back to the most.

The third project leads you through developing a web application using Django.

A classic use of this book is that you are a scientists who uses R (r-cran) and you suddenly realize that more development of tools is happening in Python than in R. Switching from R to Python is hard to do emotionally, but easy from a programming perspective, because Python is a better programming language. You don’t really want to leave R, but you know that it is time to branch out, and at least, see what you can do with Python. This crash course does not give you the full range of knowledge to switch you from sophisticated use of R to equivalent use of Python, but if you can’t currently program in Python, do this, then do that using more sophisticated resources.

It has been interesting to see, over the last few years, No Starch Press, which produces this book, growing and producing future classics that should be along side the more traditional O’Reilly Press programming books. Python Crash Course: A Hands-On, Project-Based Introduction to Programming is one of those books, equal to or replacing something like Learning Python, 5th Edition , but at close to half the price.

Following is the top level TOC and here is a PDF file of the full TOC.

Table of Contents

Introduction

PART I: Basics

Chapter 1: Getting Started

Chapter 2: Variables and Simple Data Types

Chapter 3: Introducing Lists

Chapter 4: Working with Lists

Chapter 5: if Statements

Chapter 6: Dictionaries

Chapter 7: User Input and while Loops

Chapter 8: Functions

Chapter 9: Classes

Chapter 10: Files and Exceptions

Chapter 11: Testing Your Code

PART II: Projects

Project 1: Alien Invasion

Chapter 12: A Ship that Fires Bullets

Chapter 13: Aliens!

Chapter 14: Scoring

Project 2: Data Visualization

Chapter 15: Generating Data

Chapter 16: Downloading Data

Chapter 17: Working with APIs

Project 3: Web Applications

Chapter 18: Getting Started with Django

Chapter 19: User Accounts

Chapter 20: Styling and Deploying an App

Afterword

Appendix A: Installing Python

Appendix B: Text Editors

Appendix C: Getting Help

Appendix D: Using Git for Version Control

