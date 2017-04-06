Almost Free Computer, Coding, Game Programming Books

Have a look at the list of books, below.

Would you like a subset, or all, of these books, in electronic format, for very cheap? There is a way to do that. Note: This is time sensitive, the offer running for just about two weeks and it started yesterday.

I’ve reviewed several of these books on this blog, and have recommended them. I’m going through Python Crash Course right now, and we’ve found the various kids programming books to be helpful, for instance. I’ve not looked at the grey hat or black hat books, but I’m sure they are fine.

The publisher, No Starch Press, has created one of those deals where you give them a small amount of money and they give you a pile of books. Since I review a lot of books, esp. computer related books, the publishers sent me the info on this, asking if I would pass it on. See the site for details, but you can have have the firs three for $1+, those plus the next three for $8, and those plus the bottom three for $15+. In addition, if you get the first bundle (or more) you get a “sampler,” which is probably a big pamphlet for their other books, not sure.

Here is something really important, to some of you, about these eBooks: They come in multiple formats and are DRM free. So this is not as restrictive as, say, getting a book from Amazon or B&N. They are in PDF, MOBI, ePUB so they’ll work on pretty much any reader.

There is also an option for donating so a charity, including the Python Foundation, but also, pretty much any charity you can think of, while you buy the books. You can divide your payment between the publisher, the charity, and a tip jar. I’m not sure who gets the tip!

Any on of these books costs more than all of them, in any format, so if there is any single book on this list that you were going to get anyway, in electronic form, now’s your chance to get a whole big pile of them. With books, that is always a good things. And, since they are electronic, when you move, they add hardly any weight to your stuff! Electrons are light!

Automate the Boring Stuff with Python: Practical Programming for Total Beginners

Doing Math with Python: Use Programming to Explore Algebra, Statistics, Calculus, and More!

Teach Your Kids to Code: A Parent-Friendly Guide to Python Programming

Gray Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Reverse Engineers

Python Playground: Geeky Projects for the Curious Programmer

Python for Kids: A Playful Introduction to Programming

Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters

Invent Your Own Computer Games with Python

Python Crash Course: A Hands-On, Project-Based Introduction to Programming

HERE IS THE LINK TO GET THE BUNDLE DEAL AT NO STARCH PRESS