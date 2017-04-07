Bombing Syria

For my friends who are thinking that military action like we just saw in Syria is OK.

No it isn’t, even if it is.

Gather together the three smartest people you know. Then recruit the top five experts on Middle Eastern diplomacy, and the top five experts on military solutions in the region. Call in the joint chiefs. Make a military plan, the best plan ever.

Now put 100% of the responsibility for final decisions, go-orders, choice making between alternatives, etc, in the hands of an ignorant clownish six year old who is allowed to make up his own alt-plans at any time, and who, as a habitual liar surrounded by habitual liars, can say whatever he wants to the public about what is happening.

No. No military action while Trump is president.