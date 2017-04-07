Bombing Syria

Posted by Greg Laden on April 7, 2017
(3)
More »
Screen Shot 2017-04-07 at 7.14.37 AM

For my friends who are thinking that military action like we just saw in Syria is OK.

No it isn’t, even if it is.

Gather together the three smartest people you know. Then recruit the top five experts on Middle Eastern diplomacy, and the top five experts on military solutions in the region. Call in the joint chiefs. Make a military plan, the best plan ever.

Now put 100% of the responsibility for final decisions, go-orders, choice making between alternatives, etc, in the hands of an ignorant clownish six year old who is allowed to make up his own alt-plans at any time, and who, as a habitual liar surrounded by habitual liars, can say whatever he wants to the public about what is happening.

No. No military action while Trump is president.

Keywords: , ,
(3)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 dean
    April 7, 2017

    Especially since we now know that we told the Russians before the attack, and they told the Syrians, so they moved their stuff out. No real damage at all. This was all a distraction.

  2. #2 Kevin
    NY
    April 7, 2017

    “No. No military action while Trump is president.”

    What an ignorant comment. Thankfully, you don’t get to make policy!

  3. #3 L.Long
    April 7, 2017

    And thankfully neither does Kevin!
    I would never trust the trumpkin with any thing more important than how to lick a lollipop!!!