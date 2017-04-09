Roger Pielke Junior, I forgive you for this one thing

Posted by Greg Laden on April 9, 2017
Roger doesn't think climate change has measurable negative effects. Meanwhile, the rest of us are getting rogered by climate change.
Hi there, folks. This post should have been a tweet in response to Roger Pielke Jr (@RogerPielkeJr), professor of political science at the University of Colorado Boulder, the guy who got fired by Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight for, as I understand it, his anti-science positions on climate change. This is a response for a tweet by Junior designed to offend, nay, attack, both Professor Michael Mann and moi. But Roger blocks me (and everybody else) on twitter, so this has to be a blog post.

Roger is not the sharpest knife in the drawer, but I suppose I can’t blame him for getting every single thing that he gets wrong wrong. When someone gets a specific thing wrong it is sometimes hard to say if it is because of base ignorance, nefarious intent (willful ignorance), or just one of those things someone didn’t happen to know. Since I am an anthropologist as well as a self-described expert (sub guru level, class II) on The West Wing, and Roger is neither, I will assume that he is not likely to get a West Wing reference even when it bites him in the face, even when West Wing references are dernier cri.

Refer to this post for background.

Having read the post, you understand that Judith (and Roger, but more Judith, because she is an actual climate scientists) rogered themselves — screwed themselves over — by leading Congress to the edge of the cliff, the metaphorical cliff you push federal funding programs off of, then asking to get pushed off the cliff before realizing what they were doing. I think that is clear.

Now, have a look at this brief scene from the West Wing.

See how the dairy farmer got rogered by President Bartlet back before he was running for president?

Now, have a look at some of Roger’s latest twittering.

So, Roger is accusing me of making a rape joke. I forgive you, Roger, because you are not up to this conversation and I understand that.

Now, I’m off to be interviewed for a local show on Minnesota’s Science March, coming up, then we’ve got a birthday in the family and gotta get ready for that!

(5)
Comments

  1. #1 Chris O'Neill
    April 9, 2017

    Why does anyone give Pielke Jr any authority in climate science anyway when he’s not even a climate scientist?

  2. #2 Wow
    April 9, 2017

    Because he’s the least nuts. He got into VERY hot water with his blogfollowers when he tried to tell them that, yes, there IS a greenhouse effect, it is definitely real.

    They definitely did not like him then.

    So he’s given credence because if you want false balance, your “best bet” to not tread in the dipshit is to take RPJr against one of the thousands of more qualified but accept AGW as reality scientists.

    It’s either him or the potty peer chinlessing his way onto the screen.

  3. #3 Wow
    April 9, 2017

    “So, Roger is accusing me of making a rape joke.”

    Certainly, he knows you didn’t and don’t like being accused of it, though he doesn’t give a shit over it himself, he’s fine with rape jokes he makes.

    So he accuses you of what he hopes will get you off the topic of how he’s screwed and onto ontology where he can lose you in the bushes.

    It is pertinent, I feel, that with the massive use of “Screwed”, “rogered” or “fucked” in the USA as a non-sex metaphor for having been utterly pwned that he’s decided to white knight and turn you into a villain *by having sexual thoughts of Judith*.

  4. #4 Ahcuah
    April 9, 2017

    Oh, so it’s deliberately (and wrongly) picking one of the definitions of a word with the intent to make the speaker seem awful. Kind of like “Mike’s Nature Trick”. So I guess you’re in good company.

  5. #5 Wow
    April 9, 2017

    Yeah, it’s the same BS that deniers did with “mike’s nature trick” == mike is tricking you.

    Which as with this current “Oh, you make rape jokes” bollocks from RPJr is another attempt to lead off into the bushes and lose people because actual discussion never leads anywhere deniers want to be.

    You want to be more careful with the word “you”, though, since I’m not a denier and it was and is only the deniers who deliberately misrepresented the words in both cases.