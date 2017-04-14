Global Warming Is Warming

Posted by Greg Laden on April 14, 2017
The Earth won't really look like this, but I find it amusing that science deniers hate burning earth pictures.
The latest data from NASA GISS has come out, showing a surprise result for the month of March.

Hat tip to Jeff Masters of Wunderground for sending this info. He’ll probably be blogging on it soon.

The surprise is that March, while expected to be warm due to human caused greenhouse gas pollution, turned out to be very warm globally. This is a surprise because the Earth supposedly just experienced a minor cooling La Niña event that ended in January. March 2017, it turns out, is the fourth warmest month since 1880 expressed as an anomaly from a 1951-1980 baseline (that’s a bit tricky, more on that below).

Here’s the current list of warmest months:

February 2016, 1.32°C
March 2016, 1.28°C
January 2016, 1.13°C
March 2017, 1.12°C
February 2017, 1.10°C
December 2015, 1.10°C

The key thing to notice here is all those years being very very recent.

The ranking of months is on a month by month basis. In other words, Feb 2016 is not necessarily the warmest month of all the months over 120 years. Rather, it is the warmest of all the Februaries over this period of time. This may seem like a strange way to do it, but it actually makes sense. Even though these are global values and thus integrate northern and southern seasons, there is a potential for intra-annual variation in global temperatures, for a number of reasons (including the uneven distribution of land and ocean between the northern and southern hemispheres). For this and other even more esoteric reasons having to do with how to track anomalies, we compare months to months (Januaries to Januaries, Februaries to Februaries, etc.).

Comments

  1. #1 Michael
    April 14, 2017

    “The Earth won’t really look like this, but I find it amusing that science deniers hate burning earth pictures.”

    You are a very, very good person. A little bit dim but good. Don’t you see how poor minded your blog is? No arguments only propaganda. If you want so see a blog without propaganda from a scientist feel free to look here:

    http://scilogs.spektrum.de/klimalounge/author/rahmstorf/

  2. #2 Greg Laden
    April 14, 2017

    I know Stefan Rahmstorf. Stefan Rahmstorf is a friend and colleague of mine. You, sir, are no Stefan Rahmstorf.

  3. #3 Greg Laden
    April 14, 2017

    Also, how the hell is listing pure data and describing what it measures propaganda? Explain that!

  4. #4 dean
    April 14, 2017

    “No arguments only propaganda.”

    Apparently, in the new world led by the habitually dishonest folks on the modern right, presenting data and explaining what it means qualifies as propaganda.

    Lying about it, as mikeN, rickA, and others do, is not propaganda, but simply opinion.

  5. #5 Wow
    April 14, 2017

    “No arguments only propaganda.”

    Ah, the “Nelson” defence: “I see no ships!”.

    You’re very dim. Not very nice, but very dim. No arguments, only whinging.

    Sad.