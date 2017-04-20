The Mystery of the Carl Vinson

Posted by Greg Laden on April 20, 2017
  • On September 11th, 1640, a Dutch armada preparing to attack the New World Spanish settlements was lost to a storm, thus changing the course of Dutch, Spanish, and New World history.
  • On January 2nd, 1678, an entire fleet of French naval ships was lost off the Venezuelan coat, changing forever the history of France. And Venezuela. *
  • On or about April 19th, 2017, the United States lost the battle group running with the USS Carl Vinson, somewhere in the Pacific. This altered forever the credibility of the American Military around the world.
    Comments

    1. #1 Eric Lund
      April 20, 2017

      Perhaps more relevant to this discussion is the Hakata Bay typhoon. On 15 August 1281 the typhoon destroyed a Mongolian fleet attempting to invade Japan, changing forever the history of eastern Asia.

      The term “kamikaze”, which means “divine wind”, originally referred to this typhoon and another one in 1274 which destroyed an earlier Mongol invasion fleet.