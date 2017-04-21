What do you think about the death penalty?

Posted by Greg Laden on April 21, 2017
We just had an execution by lethal injection. Everything went fine. If, by “fine,” we mean a guy died as a bunch of people watched emotionlessly.

The execution was carried out so late in the process that only a few minutes passed between the pronouncement of death and and the expiration of the court order to kill.

What if the execution had taken twice as long? With the order expired, would it be stopped during the final minutes? Would someone dial 911, get EMTs in there, try to save the guy’s life?

I’m against the death penalty. I think it is time we recognized that this is the 21st century, and that we have this whole civilization thing. But, if we are going to execute someone, this absurd idea that somehow modern medicine can do a better job than the old methods is crazy. Perhaps our reluctance to use tried and true methods like hanging, beheading, and firing squad, all modern methods developed to replace the ancient horrible methods like crushing to death, burning to death, and stoning to death, is an indicator. Our preference to pretend that this is all very scientific and clean may be an indication that not very far below the surface we find the whole thing abhorrent. By pretending it is a medical procedure, painless, controlled, etc., we also pretend it is a civilized act to take the life of a person already imprisoned for life.

I’d rather live in a society where the argument “these people will not feel good about the horrible death of their loved ones until another horrible death has been carried out” is reserved for the anthropology textbooks, in the chapter on vengeance based societies.

By the way, I lived for years in a vengeance based society, a society in which all deaths, including from disease, or even being killed by a wild animal, were considered homicide, and the homicide should always be avenged. There were many deaths during my time there. Never once was a death avenged. The process of adjudication, of finding the party who caused the death (most likely by which craft) was very carefully done. The guilty party was always identified, but strangely, it always seemed to be an individual that lived very far away, that no one quite seemed to know well enough to find, or even bother looking for. So please don’t think that a tribal vengeance society is necessarily less civilized than our Western society.

But I digress. What do we do about the Death Penalty in America?

  1. #1 Dudley Sharp
    Houston Texas
    April 21, 2017

    The death penalty is pursued for justice, as all sanctions are and it spares innocent lives, in three ways, better than does life without parole.

    Vengence vanished from the equation, once due process became the rule.

    No one connected to the murder can have any decsion in the verdict or the sentence, both are the sole province of the judge or jury, neither of which have any vengeance component, with both guided only by the facts and the law.

  2. #2 Dudley Sharp
    April 21, 2017

    The lethal injection method was adopted, solely, based upon the thought that such would avoid the constant challenges to the other methods of execution.

    Obviously, it hasn’t worked out that way.

    The first three drug protocol was quite painless and peaceful, which was the intent.

    Nitrogen gas and/or the firing squad will replace lethal injection.

  3. #3 Bruce Jensen
    April 21, 2017

    I disagree wholeheartedly with Mr. Sharp. There is nothing just about barbaric government-sanctioned vengeance, and too many innocent people die even the former were NOT true. The Death Penalty appears to be no deterrent. It should go.

    Having said that – if we are going to do it, then it should be televised and portrayed as the brutal act that it is.

  4. #4 Bruce Jensen
    April 21, 2017

    And by the way – anyone who has ever sat on a jury KNOWS that vengeance and retribution are both fully present in a jury deliberation. I found this out first-hand having sat on a Murder 1 jury panel a couple of years back. Some of those people were angry at ME because I insisted on using facts and logic and the reasonable doubt standard to make a decision, while others were ready to reach a conclusion instantly, having not considered all the evidence.

    Jurors are only humans too, and the level of vengeance-thirst in that room was frightening. Do not fool yourself – humans can be bloodthirsty when they think someone has committed a crime, and the jury process is far from perfect.

  5. #5 dean
    April 21, 2017

    The death penalty seems to be an old tool with no modern purpose, if vengence isn’t the goal, as we know it doesn’t influence murder rates at all,

    The hewing to the “guidelines” for pursuing the death penalty are we know that to ensure even the most basic chance that a person who is not guilty is executed the process is far more expensive than simple imprisonment, and that cases in which a white person is killed are far more likely to result in a death penalty than cases in which non-whites are killed. This touches some but not totally on the financial and social status of the accused.

    If it isn’t a deterrent, and its implementation is horrible, why is it still here? I assume it makes the people who are incapable of understanding (or even thinking about) complex issues happy.

    What do we do about it? Continue to argue against it — probably to no good result for at least the next 4 years, as the know-nothings seem to have a stranglehold on the relevant positions of authority.

  6. #6 RickA
    United States
    April 21, 2017

    Greg asks “What do we do about the Death Penalty in America?”

    Nothing (in my opinion).

    The death penalty is constitutional.

    In order to get rid of the death penalty the constitution needs to be amended.

    Alternatively, all 50 states could change their laws so it is not available (I believe 31 states permit the death penalty).

    I also believe Congress would have to change its law – because I believe the death penalty is still available for Federal Crimes (interstate stuff and killing Federal officials, etc.).

    So if you are against the death penalty you should:

    1. Try to get it outlawed in your state.
    2. Try to get it outlawed by the Federal government for Federal jurisdiction.
    3. Try to amend the constitution.

    If you are for the death penalty you should:
    1. Oppose attempts to outlaw it in your state.
    2. Oppose attempts to outlaw it Federally.
    3. Oppose attempts to amend the constitution.

    Pretty simple really.

  7. #7 Rich Bly
    Ocean Shores
    April 21, 2017

    Lets start with a definition (how I define it anyway): Death Penalty. I believe that a penalty is something you learn from and therefore death penalty is not a real process since the person learns nothing; they are simply dead.

    What we call the death penalty should only be used when the person is considered so dangerous to society that no chance of them entering society again can be contemplated (escapes from prisons do occur).

    I also believe in spare parting a healthy death penalty person to give life to more deserving people.

  8. #8 zebra
    April 21, 2017

    Remarkable; there is no mention of the obvious facts:

    1. Innocent individuals are sentenced and executed.
    2. It is way more expensive, if you seek to prevent or reduce 1, than keeping someone in prison for life.
    3. With a life sentence, there may be new evidence that exonerates the innocent.

    If you think killing one innocent person is OK in order to be able to execute someone (rather than incarcerate for life), you are a menace to society yourself.

  9. #9 RickA
    United States
    April 21, 2017

    zebra #8:

    Is this directed at me?

    It doesn’t matter whether innocent individuals are sentenced and executed to the question of whether the death penalty is constitution.

    Innocent individuals are sentenced to 10 years time and we don’t argue that therefore we should get rid of prison.

    The question is whether we should even have a death penalty or not.

    Your 1, 2 and 3 are not relevant to that question.

  10. #10 RickA
    April 21, 2017

    Rich #7:

    Punishment has five recognized purposes: deterrence, incapacitation, rehabilitation, retribution, and restitution.

    Your definition is good for the first three, but not on point for retribution and restitution.

    Sometimes we punish for retribution – which is what the death penalty is for.

    I would also argue that when someone is executed they do learn that some crimes are punished by death (minutes before they die). But it is mostly for the victims, their family and society (with a dash of deterrence thrown in).

  11. #11 Greg Laden
    April 21, 2017

    RickA “In order to get rid of the death penalty the constitution needs to be amended.”

    No, the constitution does not call for the death penalty. It does require due process in the case of the death penalty, etc., but it does not require it. We could simply not have the death penalty if we want.

    Sort of like how we don’t really have the “well regulated militia” specified in the constitution. We are simply allowed to do so, we don’t have to do it. Instead, we can just have widespread barely regulated gun ownership and mass carnage.

  12. #12 t marvell
    April 21, 2017

    The death penalty is bad for lots of reasons. But it also has indirect social benefits. It draws attention to problems with the USA criminal justice system, especially unethical prosecutors and poor quality legal defense services. These problems are largely hidden to most citizens, but the death penalty cases publicize them. There is a trade-off between barbaric capital punishment and the possible, uncertain improvement of the criminal justice system as a whole.

  13. #13 zebra
    April 21, 2017

    RickA,

    Why would it be directed at you?

    And who is questioning whether the death penalty is constitutional?

    Your argument about 10 year sentences is incomprehensible, since I am arguing in favor of prison sentences.

    Pretty bizarre even for you.

    In this particular instance, it simply happens that the Nirvana Fallacy is not a fallacy: If the finding of guilt is not correct in every case, then the death penalty should be rejected. Simple logic.

  14. #14 Rich Bly
    Ocean Shores
    April 21, 2017

    RickA

    If we are sentencing someone to death as a retribution; then are system of law has failed. Lets say that saying I hate Trump becomes a capital crime, retribution would be a failure of our history of law. You see retribution death penalties used in many third world countries.

    Spare parting an executed criminal would be considered a form restitution.

  15. #15 RickA
    United States
    April 21, 2017

    zebra #8:

    I meant “constitutional”.

    Let me expand on my #9.

    The death penalty is just a type of punishment. We have several levels of punishment, we take money and/or property, we take liberty and the most severe is we take life. All are constitutional, but the death penalty is optional. Some states have it and some don’t and any state can change from having it to not having it and visa versa. Ditto for the Federal government.

    It is only if the constitution is amended that the choice goes away.

    Whether innocent people are found guilty is not relevant to whether we punish them (by taking their money or property, their liberty or imposing the death sentence).

    Our system is not perfect and it doesn’t pretend to be. We find people guilty beyond a reasonable doubt – not beyond any doubt. We accept that sometimes we error, and so require ever more amounts of evidence as we move up the scale of punishment.

    But I am sure an innocent person has been executed in the United States and I am sure that it could happen again in the future.

    That has nothing to do with whether or not the death penalty should be available as a choice for states and the Federal government for certain very heinous crimes (in my opinion).

    All that really matters is whether the person was given due process before they are punished. Of course we don’t want to make mistakes and we work to improve our justice system all the time. DNA has been a big help in improving our error rate. Today we recognize that eye witness testimony isn’t all it cracked up to be. Further improvements are always underway and are desired.

    But I am not in favor of eliminating the death penalty personally.

    Certain crimes, for which a person is found guilty, after due process, merit the death penalty (in my opinion). I wish we still had it available in Minnesota – but alas, we don’t.

  16. #16 RickA
    April 21, 2017

    Greg #11:

    Yes – I agree that all 50 states and the Federal government could choose not to have a death penalty. But if you want to remove the choice of all 50 states and the Federal government to change their mind and make the choice to have the death penalty, you need to amend the constitution.

  17. #17 RickA
    April 21, 2017

    zebra #13:

    I disagree with you. Guilt beyond a reasonable doubt is the standard and that means we don’t have to get it right every time. There is no requirement that the justice system be perfect (which is a good thing because that would be impossible).

  18. #18 RickA
    April 21, 2017

    Rich #14:

    Why do you see punishment for retribution as a failure of our justice system? That is a perfectly valid reason to punish someone. You kill my child and I want to see you punished. Sometimes the punishment is prison and sometimes, in certain cases, it is death.

  19. #19 Greg Laden
    April 21, 2017

    Rick #16: Probably but not necessarily. All it takes is a SCOTUS composed mainly of modern progressives who recognize the process as cruel and unusual. Then a good test case.

    Anybody remember that Kevin Spacey movie?

  20. #20 RickA
    United States
    April 21, 2017

    Greg #19:

    I disagree. The way I read the constitution and understand “cruel and unusual” would never eliminate the death penalty. Only inflicting death with the intent to cause pain (i.e. cruel) is a reason to ban a particular form of death.

    So courts have ruled that drawing and quartering, death by a thousand cuts, the iron maiden, the rack, keelhauling, and so forth are cruel and unusual. What they all have in common is they are intended to kill people in a way which causes a great deal of pain before the person dies.

    Trying to kill someone humanly, without the intent of causing pain, can never be cruel and unusual. This is true even if by accident a particular prisoner were to experience pain (not that we can interview them to find out, of course).

    To me, the key is whether the intent is to cause pain prior to death.

  21. #21 zebra
    April 21, 2017

    RickA,

    As usual, you ignore what you can’t answer.

    Nothing you have said is relevant to my #3.

    If you give a life sentence to an innocent person, that person has the chance to be exonerated. Not so if he/she is executed.

    Due process has nothing to do with it. Nor whether a murderer “deserves” to die.

    There is no justification for the State to execute innocent people.

  22. #22 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “and it spares innocent lives”

    But ends innocent lives when you choose the innocent to kill off.

  23. #23 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    ” if vengence isn’t the goal”

    It is. Or a “fear” of being “soft on crime”.

  24. #24 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “You kill my child and I want to see you punished. ”

    That has nothing to do with justice. Only revenge.

  25. #25 dean
    April 21, 2017

    Guilt beyond a reasonable doubt is the standard and that means we don’t have to get it right every time.

    We all know rickA is a complete ass, but his dismissal of the execution of innocent people needs to be stressed. I don’t think anything else he’s said has been as large an admission of “I’m really a despicable person and I don’t care” as this.

  26. #26 RickA
    United States
    April 21, 2017

    zebra #21:

    I guess we will have to agree to disagree.

    I would argue that there is no justification for the State to imprison an innocent person – but that happens also. That is the nature of “beyond a reasonable doubt”. Your beef is not with me, but with the very foundation of the criminal justice system. Good luck with that.

  27. #27 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “Nor whether a murderer “deserves” to die.”

    I was glad to see Peter Jackson kept in Gandalf’s line in Moria to Frodo.

    Many that live deserve death. Some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them, Frodo? Do not be too eager to deal out death in judgment.

    A lot of moronic merkins need to take that to heart.

    Being morons, they fail.

  28. #28 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “I guess we will have to agree to disagree.”

    Fuck off, no. You have to agree or come up with a rational counterpoint, not just keep holding fast to your idiotic ideas in the face of every rationality.

    By falling back to this you prove that engagement with you is pointless since you will NEVER EVER move, no matter how wrong you are or how it is proven how little you thought on something.

  29. #29 Rich Bly
    Ocean Shores
    April 21, 2017

    RichA,

    Retribution is defined as:
    punishment inflicted on someone as vengeance for a wrong or criminal act. “employees asked not to be named, saying they feared retribution”

    The key word here vengeance. Vengeance should never be the basis for imprisonment or the death penalty. Any penalty needs to be defined by law not by how vengeful we want to be. Allowing vengeance to become how we treat wrong doers opens the door for vigilante justice or mob justice.

    We have been seeing a large surge in vigilante or mob justice in this country recently. Look at the number of police gunned down, people with different skin color or religious belief being harassed and or killed.

    synonyms: punishment, penalty, one’s just deserts

    Retribution is defined as:

  30. #30 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “but his dismissal of the execution of innocent people needs to be stressed.”

    Because it has never been him. Or anyone he cares about (assuming there IS anyone he cares about).

  31. #31 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    ISIS beheading US citizens or burning alive US pilots is done as vengeance by ISIS.

    That makes it right and fine with you, dick?

    All those riots from incited muslims about the cartoons were done in vengeance against people who had hurt their feelings and they NEEDED to punish the heretics and idolators.

    Therefore it’s fine and dandy? They wanted westerners punished, therefore they did, and that’s all the justification needed.

    At least that’s all you’ve posted to justify the death penalty. Sauce for the goose, and all that.

  32. #32 BBD
    April 21, 2017

    #21 zebra

    There is no justification for the State to execute innocent people.

    Absolutely true.

    And since miscarriages of justice *will* occur in future, there can be no justification for capital punishment.

  33. #33 RickA
    United States
    April 21, 2017

    Rich #29:

    Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

    But I think that part of putting someone into prison is related to justice for the victim.

    So for rape, we have victim’s heard at court, during sentencing.

    Ditto for murder, victims get to testify during sentencing.

    Part of punishing someone by putting them into prison is for the victim, and not just to teach the criminal a lesson.

    The part for the victim is what I call vengeance and what victims call justice.

    But that is just my opinion, and you are certainly entitled to yours.

  34. #34 RickA
    April 21, 2017

    BBD #32:

    Do you apply the same rule for imprisonment?

  35. #35 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “Everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

    Bollocks.

    “The part for the victim is what I call vengeance and what victims call justice.”

    Except that isn’t their opinion, that’s yours. Why do you insist on making other people’s opinions for them? You don’t think they’re entitled to them, only the ones you assign them.

  36. #36 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “But that is just my opinion”

    Nope, that’s your hatred and petty ego.

  37. #37 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “Do you apply the same rule for imprisonment?”

    Why bother asking?

  38. #38 Rich Bly
    Ocean Shores
    April 21, 2017

    RickA,

    How many people end up not convicted who are actually guilty? I suspect the number may actually be greater than innocent people found guilty (I have no proof of this).

    We have the famous case of OJ Simpson. OJ was found criminally innocent but civilly guilty (of course there are two standards of evidence involved). I as I believe most people believe that OJ was criminally guilty but under the law he is not. If we used the retribution concept he would have strung up from the nearest yardarm.

  39. #39 dean
    April 21, 2017

    “Because it has never been him. ”

    Obviously. His opinion comes from his libertarian “view” (a combination of “might makes right” and “I have mine, screw everyone else”). When your worldview never advances past the one a snotty 4-year old boy has (as is the case with rickA) you don’t care when innocent people suffer, whether from an accident or actions of your government or profession. Especially when those who suffer aren’t the right race — besides, if they weren’t guilty of something they would never have been arrested (goes the thinking of assholes like him).

  40. #40 RickA
    United States
    April 21, 2017

    Rich #38:

    In law school they teach us that “It is far better that 10 guilty men go free than one innocent man is wrongfully convicted”.

    I don’t know the numbers, but like you I suspect many more guilty are not convicted than innocent’s wrongfully convicted.

    The innocence project has been doing great work using DNA to get people wrongfully convicted out of prison and off death row – and that is wonderful.

    But the system still does allow for the possibility that an innocent person will be wrongfully convicted – it happens.

    You cannot obtain retribution unless a person has been found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, with due process. The prison time is retribution (to some), deterrence (to others) and a lesson to the criminal.

    So it would be mob justice if we strung people up after they were found not guilty – and that isn’t our system. If you or I punish someone it is a crime. But if the state punishes someone, after due process, we call it criminal justice.

  41. #41 RickA
    United States
    April 21, 2017

    dean #25 and #38:

    I am happy to be here for your name calling, your judgment and your hate. Please continue to enjoy yourself.

  42. #42 dean
    April 21, 2017

    It’s nothing new. You’ve shown yourself to be among the worst people this country has to offer dozens of times over.

  43. #43 dean
    April 21, 2017

    It isn’t as though you ever try to learn anything, or examine Data before you make a decision, is jt? If you don’t like it it has to be wrong. Then you begin telling lies.

  44. #44 RickA
    April 21, 2017

    dean #43:

    I always examine data before I make a decision. That is why I am a luke warmer. I also have never lowered myself to telling lies. I just refuse to accept other peoples opinions unless I agree with them.

  45. #45 BBD
    April 21, 2017

    RickA

    Do you apply the same rule for imprisonment?

    You can pardon someone imprisoned as a result of a miscarriage of justice. You can’t bring them back to life if they have been executed.

    That’s the point.

  46. #46 BBD
    April 21, 2017

    I always examine data before I make a decision. That is why I am a luke warmer.

    Lukewarmerism is about denying most of the evidence, so you are spouting crap as usual.

  47. #47 dean
    April 21, 2017

    “I always examine data before I make a decision. ”

    Bullshit. As soon as you say the conclusions the scientists and statisticians draw from data are “opinions” you show yourself to be one of the liars who never intended to consider the data.

    The only thing you’ve considered practicing is habitual dishonesty.

  48. #48 Rich Bly
    Ocean Shores
    April 21, 2017

    RickA, I know you are an attorney. Are you a criminal defense attorney? If so, by definition, a criminal defense atttorney has to lie (if the evidence shows guilt) to try to get the defendant off.

  49. #49 BBD
    April 21, 2017

    And stop behaving like a total knob then whining when people get angry with you for behaving like a total knob.

    Your endless dishonesty about climate sensitivity is a perfect example. You have been shown that the likelyhood of a lukewarm outcome is very unlikely yet you keep on pretending that it’s somehow okay to express this (fuckwitted) ‘opinion’ on a science blog, over and over again.

    It’s almost as though you are deliberately trying to annoy people just so you can play the victim when they tell you to piss off.

  50. #50 RickA
    United States
    April 21, 2017

    BBD #45:

    Under each situation they have both been wrongly punished. You can never give anybody back 10 years of their life, just as you can never bring someone back to life if they have been executed.

    We don’t argue to get rid of imprisonment because we may wrongfully imprison someone. We just say we are sorry and give them money (sometimes).

    A person put to death has also been punished – but it is not reversible, and I understand that.

    That is no reason to eliminate the punishment of death, for certain crimes.

    The criminal justice system allows for error – that is why we allow appeals. Eventually, the appeals run out and some are put to death.

    I am not advocating putting innocent people to death – I am advocating having the ability to punish certain crimes with death. The fact that we may screw up and kill an innocent person is not relevant to the existence of the death penalty (in my opinion).

    But feel free to argue against the death penalty in the 31 states and to Congress. That is your right. But I will argue against getting rid of the death penalty – and that is my right.

  51. #51 RickA
    April 21, 2017

    Rich #48:

    No – I have never practiced criminal law.

    I am an intellectual property attorney (patents, trademarks and copyright law).

    However, attorneys are not allowed to lie in court. A criminal lawyer will always argue that the State has not met its burden of proof of showing that the defendant committed the crime beyond a reasonable doubt – and that is a matter of opinion, for the jury to decide.

  52. #52 RickA
    April 21, 2017

    BBD #49 says “Your endless dishonesty about climate sensitivity is a perfect example.”

    You just don’t seem to understand “dishonesty”. If I believe it to be true it is not dishonest or a lie. Period. It may turn out to be wrong. But it will never be a lie.

    So I don’t accept your opinion that I have lied or been dishonest. Ditto for dean. You both can tell me I have lied and been dishonest till you are blue in the face, and it will not change the fact that I believe everything I say and therefore cannot lie (by definition).

    It is my opinion that ECS will be 1.8C ish or lower. That makes TCR 1.125C ish or lower (using the 60% estimate). That is honestly my belief and until the data change my mind – that is that.

    Once we hit 560 ppm, we can actually measure TCR and use it to estimate ECS and that could change my mind, or show me that I was right all along.

    But I have not been dishonest about climate sensitivity.

    I just refuse to change my mind because you say I should or based on an alleged “consensus” of climate scientists.

  53. #53 dean
    April 21, 2017

    “I just refuse to change my mind because you say I should or based on an alleged “consensus” of climate scientists.”

    So, you never consider the data and the analysis — meaning your earlier comment was (no surprise here) a lie.

  54. #54 BBD
    April 21, 2017

    That is no reason to eliminate the punishment of death, for certain crimes.

    Of course it is, you fucking idiot (channeling my inner Wow here, but patience with you is simply gone these days).

    But I will argue against getting rid of the death penalty – and that is my right.

    And the fact that you do so in the certain knowledge that some innocent people will be murdered by the state by mistake indicates that you are essentially quite vile.

    That you do so given the evidence that capital punishment has no deterrent effect on criminal behaviour makes your position incomprehensible as well as morally repugnant.

  55. #55 BBD
    April 21, 2017

    #53

    Beat me to it, dean.

    RickA I nailed you a few weeks ago for being a dishonest little shit and here you are, claiming (again), dishonestly, that you aren’t.

    Well, it won’t wash here, ever again (as I told you when you got nailed). So stop lying.

  56. #56 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “I am happy to be here for your name calling”

    Yup, so much of a shitbag that you are PROUD to be one, openly.

  57. #57 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “I just refuse to change my mind ”

    That, in a nutshell, is why you’re a retard and it’s completely pointless you being here.

    Even the dumbest anima changes their mind about a course of action after some unwanted result. Anything higher than amoebas will do it, but you do not have the ability to change your mind.

    EVER.

  58. #58 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    ” indicates that you are essentially quite vile. ”

    Morover takes this vile attitude as something to be PROUD of.

    THAT is how much of a shithole that dickhead is.

  59. #59 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “Once we hit 560 ppm”

    Not necessary. Any schoolkid who is past 15 years of age will have done enough maths to determine that you are wrong now.

    But again, no matter what reality throws at you you will never change your mind. No evidence will ever manage that.

  60. #60 Wow
    April 21, 2017

    “And stop behaving like a total knob then whining when people get angry with you for behaving like a total knob. ”

    That is how the deplorable tosspot handles being a deplorable tosspot: by pretending that they’re somehow no worse than “everyone else”.

    Not that even if it were the case that would justify it, just like ISIS are not justified in their acts just because the USA are careless of innocent lives in the Middle East.

    And the hypocrisy that the righwingnutjob engages in is to complain about others being “mean” or “name calling” while doing much worse under the “justification” that others are as bad, or worse, is entirely normal for the knuckledragging idiots, because they never look at what they’re doing or thinking (since they’d be aghast at both if they looked).

    If you are doing it with the “but they’re doing it too!” you don’t get to complain about others doing it, since you admit freely to doing it yourself.