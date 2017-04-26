Good news: We’re going to Mars. Bad news: During Trump’s second term

Posted by Greg Laden on April 26, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-04-26 at 3.58.25 PM

The Washington Post:

What we are reporting here isn’t fake news. But it doesn’t feel exactly like real news, either. It’s in that foggy realm of Trump news in which everything is slightly ambiguous and wobbly and internally inconsistent and almost certainly improvisational and not actually grounded in what you could call “government policy.”

LOL

On being told that a reasonably ambitious plan for going to Mars would get humans there in the 2030s, Trump directed NASA to speed it up and make sure it happens between 4 and 8 years from now.

Comments

  1. #1 MikeN
    April 26, 2017

    You miss Trump’s attempted ploy. Kennedy gets credit for the moon landing that happened when Nixon was President.

  2. #2 Mary Aloyse Firestone
    Massachusetts
    April 26, 2017

    When I saw his teleconference with the astronauts, I thought: What gall! Rushing such a dangerous mission so that it can happen on his watch! He has no idea of complexity. This should not be a surprise. And of course no concern about the value of human life.

  3. #3 dean
    April 26, 2017

    “Trump directed NASA to speed it up and make sure it happens between 4 and 8 years from now.”

    Of course he did – with budget cutbacks.

    I would ask why we want to send people to Mars, but I know I’m in the minority on that.

    mikeN — thanks for letting us know you can make asinine comments on every topic.

  4. #4 Wow
    April 26, 2017

    “Of course he did – with budget cutbacks. ”

    Unless they retrofit an F22 for spaceflight….