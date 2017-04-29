Climate March April 29: A few videos and tweets

Check this out: this is one BIG #climatemarch in DC! pic.twitter.com/ZgEe8wZqRU
— Peoples Climate (@Peoples_Climate) April 29, 2017
The #ClimateMarch in front of Trump's DC Hotel. "Shame, shame" pic.twitter.com/7XACSbTJzG
— Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) April 29, 2017
Leading the #ClimateMarch in Washington: @LeoDiCaprio, waiving a "climate change is real" sign. #Resist pic.twitter.com/GqfTfJJb6y
— SeriouslyUS? (@USseriously) April 29, 2017
Protectors of Justice, #BlackLivesMatter, holding it down on the frontlines. #climatemarch #ittakesroots @CJAOurPower pic.twitter.com/Z9ELt7Yl5t
— bryan parras (@HighTechAztec) April 29, 2017
We all march for different reasons. We also march together. #ClimateMarch https://t.co/dFBFoHatqo pic.twitter.com/FXSEFyLaa5
— NRDC (@NRDC) April 29, 2017
With @mayboeve before Peoples #climatemarch — on 100th day of Trump in office we are standing strongly against him. We March for justice! pic.twitter.com/8Y0vDWoFrA
— 350 dot org (@350) April 29, 2017
Our Native community leading the way at the #Phoenix #ClimateMarch ✊🏽❤️✊🏽 @Peoples_Climate pic.twitter.com/C3pcYe9zIy
— Tinsel Korey (@tinselkorey) April 29, 2017
We r here at People's #ClimateMarch. Hear from @ahdum24 on why she is marching. #IndigenousWomenRise #Women4ClimateJustice pic.twitter.com/ZoHfXNtqM7
— WECAN, International (@WECAN_INTL) April 29, 2017
@MichaelEMann so nice to see you at the #climatemarch! pic.twitter.com/Y7QLPwBUA8
— Sharon Lerner (@fastlerner) April 29, 2017
Great rooftop pic! #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/BEw5fC8yev
— Sierra Club (@SierraClub) April 29, 2017