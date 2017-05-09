Imma just put these here, and you can tell me what you think they mean.
The Comey Firing Letters
#1 Mentifex (Arthur T. Murray)Seattle WA USAMay 9, 2017
Has this blog become The Smoking Gun? OTOH, what’s next before Martial Law is declared? Heinrich Himmler for FBI Director?
#2 Tyvor WinnUSAMay 9, 2017
This might be a good thing not just in this case but others. I’m tired of assertions of wrongdoing being made and circulated around the media followed by the “no smoke without fire” effect on the American people. Let’s have some court cases and perhaps some real evidence put out under oath with a chance for rebuttle under oath.
Do you suppose we might even see Condoleeza Rice in court defending her lies to the American people pre-Iraq war?
#3 GeorgeUnited StatesMay 9, 2017
Oh the irony
#4 Craig Thomas May 9, 2017
Good. There are few offences as serious as a senior member of a country’s government causing data breaches of classified material through her deliberate actions and she should have been prosecuted.
If I did what Clinton did, I would lose my job and would probably end up in gaol.
#5 dean May 9, 2017
“If I did what Clinton did, I would lose my job and would probably end up in gaol.”
I’d hope they had evidence in your case, as opposed to nothing in hers.
I find it more interesting that he lied about a big part of the email “scandal”.
Perhaps Comey’s most surprising revelation was that Huma Abedin — Weiner’s wife and a top Clinton deputy — had made “a regular practice” of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of Clinton messages to her husband, “some of which contain classified information.” Comey testified that Abedin had done this so that the disgraced former congressman could print them out for her boss. (Weiner’s laptop was seized after he came under criminal investigation for sex crimes, following a media report about his online relationship with a teenager.)
In fact, that wasn’t the case at all.
the FBI acknowledged that only a “small number” of more than 49,000 “potential relevant” emails found on Weiner’s laptop had been forwarded from Clinton deputy Huma Abedin to Weiner, her husband, not hundreds or thousands as Comey had stated.
Further
The FBI said just two of those messages contained classified information.
Clinton had multiple problems, but the email “scandal” isn’t one of them.
#6 MikeN May 9, 2017
They had the evidence. As Comey explained, the reason for not prosecuting was lack of intent to reveal classified information. This is not needed for prosecution, but it looks like Comey was trying to avoid being accused of interfering in the election. So he changed the law, then laid out the facts at the same time so the people could render judgement.
#7 MikeN May 9, 2017
Pretty galling to fire him for releasing info critical of Hillary.
#8 Greg Laden May 9, 2017
I find it absolutely fascinating that the Trump supporters commenting here are totally unable to see what is happening here. Politics blinds, stupefies.
