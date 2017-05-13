Science Gone Awry, Science Haters Mailing Mailers

Posted by Greg Laden on May 13, 2017
(7)
More »
radio_1921_630px

I’m currently reading Paul Offit’s Pandora’s Lab: Seven Stories of Science Gone Wrong, in preparation for an interview with him that I’ll be recording later this week. I’ll let you know about the interview, but at this time I can say that I’m very much enjoying the book. The publisher’s description:

What happens when ideas presented as science lead us in the wrong direction?

History is filled with brilliant ideas that gave rise to disaster, and this book explores the most fascinating—and significant—missteps: from opium’s heyday as the pain reliever of choice to recognition of opioids as a major cause of death in the U.S.; from the rise of trans fats as the golden ingredient for tastier, cheaper food to the heart disease epidemic that followed; and from the cries to ban DDT for the sake of the environment to an epidemic-level rise in world malaria.

These are today’s sins of science—as deplorable as mistaken past ideas about advocating racial purity or using lobotomies as a cure for mental illness. These unwitting errors add up to seven lessons both cautionary and profound, narrated by renowned author and speaker Paul A. Offit. Offit uses these lessons to investigate how we can separate good science from bad, using some of today’s most controversial creations—e-cigarettes, GMOs, drug treatments for ADHD—as case studies. For every “Aha!” moment that should have been an “Oh no,” this book is an engrossing account of how science has been misused disastrously—and how we can learn to use its power for good.

The story of opium reminds me of that movie, Very Bad Things. Remember that?

Also, I did a podcast, the guest rather than the interviewer (I go both ways), on Geeks Without God, which will be up on the 16h, here. I think that if you are a subscriber you can get it early, like, now. The interview was about the Heartland Institute‘s recent recent mailing of anti-science materials related to climate change, sent out to a very large number of teachers.

Keywords: , , , , ,
(7)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 Buck Field
    May 13, 2017

    As is often the case, people hold and advocate for the most sound position while still blissfully unaware that the support they offer is qualitatively indistinguishable from an opposite position.

    During the science march, I didn’t meet a single participant who knew what the demarcation problem is – and I put real effort into it.

    Offit seems mostly on solid scientific grounds so far as his positions, but like most “skeptics” I get no sense (from his bio) that he has any training in HPS: history and philosophy of science. This is THE field which focuses on issues surrounding his main thesis. I checked the book’s index for “Carnap” – nothing. I thought that certainly Kuhn, the most cited individual in all science would be mentioned – nope.

    I admire and agree with the author’s goals, but in reading a sample and the reviews, his reach exceeds his grasp. For those interested in these topics, I recommend Prof. Jeffrey Kasser’s excellent audio course that will be a revelation to those who thought they would learn what’s special about science in the math & science departments: Philosophy of Science

  2. #2 Wow
    May 13, 2017

    “During the science march, I didn’t meet a single participant who knew what the demarcation problem is”

    And now here you’ve still failed to find one.

    “and I put real effort into it. ”

    Doesn’t look like it. You didn’t even try. You just said “I’ve not found anyone who understood the demarcation problem”.

    There’s nothing there to understand other than you’re sad.

    Unless that’s what the problem is?

  3. #3 Greg Laden
    May 13, 2017

    I think most people at the science march know about the demarcation problem, but since they are not trained in philosophy or the philosophy of science, they don’t know the term. In other words, Buck, I think your sampling method was destine to get a useless result.

    Regarding Offit, skepticism, and history of science, this comes down to a now long term division in the skeptics field, with folks like Barbara Drescher insisting that skeptics are only those who are trained in a specific background of philosophy and history, and everyone else who calls themselves a skeptic is doing it wrong, vs. those that are doing it wrong according to Barbara but not according to themselves.

    I have sympathy for both points of view. I’ll give you one preview of my review of Offit’s book: He does play fast and lose with prehistory, as so many do, and in so doing says a number of things that are simply wrong, in a book that is about other people getting things wrong. See this post for a parallel example of that. . And this, getting prehistory wrong is my own version of what you are talking about, i.e., working outside a certain field of philosophy while working on that field.

    But, I think that there is this other things, a kind of skeptical activism, where there is a lot of work being done, and frankly, the, the purists such as you and Barbara, apparently failed to gain the full attention of the world of interested parties, while Paul Offit ad NdGT, who always gets GMOs wrong by the way (Paul has a chapter on that too, I’ll see how he does!) for similar reasons, have done so.

    The problem is that this division in how people do things was discovered when certain people waked into the saloon and started slapping people around, making enemies, rather than trying to engage in a productive philosophical discussion as we find with philosophers like Dan Fincke.

  4. #4 Betula
    May 13, 2017

    Adam – Doesn’t look like it. You didn’t even try. You just said “I’ve not found anyone who understood the demarcation problem”.

    No, If you are going to put something in quotes, maybe you should use the words that were actually said i.e.,:….. “I didn’t meet a single participant who knew what the demarcation problem is”

    He’s talking about participants of the march numb nuts, not this blog.

    Your typical twisting, lying, misquoting and intentionally misleading comments don’t go unnoticed Adam…keep up the good work.

  5. #5 Buck Field
    May 13, 2017

    Greg – Despite asking several other questions as well, (e.g.: “Have you ever heard of philosophy of science?”, “What do you think makes science special?”) I have to agree with your assessment: this sampling probably WAS bound to fail.

    However, I’m not comfortable being ascribed the opinion “skeptics are only those who are trained in a specific background of philosophy and history”. I do think it is possible to present strong skeptical arguments with no formal training in the same way it is possible to build a home with no formal training, especially if we know our limits. It does seem that to have NO training and NO awareness of this lack reduces our likelihood of success with all but the most basic projects – and increases the odds of our committing serious, and to us: undetectable errors along the way. Also, as I’m loathe to use terms like “always”, “everyone”, or “pure” as historically, they are not helpful for good analysis, and I hate to be wrong.

    Does expectation that one (via whatever means) gain the equivalent of a minimal passing grade toward 1 semester of ANY intro HPS warrants a label of “purist”? Is such an unreasonable expectation to have toward one who would presume to advise or teach?

  6. #6 dean
    May 13, 2017

    “I didn’t meet a single participant who knew what the demarcation problem is – and I put real effort into it.”

    Sampling bias, non random selection — all sorts of fail there.

  7. #7 Buck Field
    May 13, 2017

    Yup – as admitted in the followup to Greg: “I have to agree with your assessment: this sampling probably WAS bound to fail. “