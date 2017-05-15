How To Avoid Future WannaCry Style Ransomware Attacks

Posted by Greg Laden on May 15, 2017
This is very simple, and it has more to do with the philosophy and marketing of operating systems than the technology of the operating systems themselves, though the technology does matter a great deal as well. First, lets have a look at how this ransomware attack was allowed to happen to begin with.

The vast majority of affected systems in this latest world wide cyber attack were Windows based computers that were not updated with recently available and easily deployed patch. The attack did not affect other operating systems, and Windows systems that had a recently released security patch were not affected. (I was going to put a link here to direct people to the Microsoft web page with info on what to do if you were attacked, but a minute or two of perusal on the Microsoft site mostly told me about Microsoft’s new products, and I did not find any such page. If you have a link, please place it in a snark free comment below.)

Why was the patch not deployed on so many computers? For several reasons.

Some of the operating systems were running under administrative policies that did not allow patching for some reason or another. I’ve only heard rumors of this but it sounds like a blind-future style pre-decision, in the same category of other bone-headed human processes like no tolerance policies for knives in schools and three strikes you are out sentencing policies. It works like this: You remove thinking from the process by making all decisions in advance, and then get the heck out of there with limited liability and whatever happens happens. If you do this you are probably a member of congress or a school board member planning on retiring soon. It never goes well. Telling security IT people in advance what they can and can’t do because of HR or personnel regulations is like going to a doctor and telling them what your diagnosis and treatment is going to be, in advance. You will die of something curable, eventually, if you do that regularly.

Some of the operating systems were running on computers that are, in theory, never supposed to be turned off. This is similar to the first reason in its stupidity level. For one thing, making it impossible to patch an OS ever is really not smart. For another thing, that computer you plan to never turn off is going to turn itself off now and then. But it is also bad at another level, the level of the operating system. Windows has operated, for years, under the principle that when enough stuff goes wrong, you turn off the computer and start again, and if that does not work you reinstall the operating system from scratch. Now, I know, you Windows lovers will jump in at this point and tell me that “Windows doesn’t work that way any more” but you know what? After decades of hearing how Windows Past is not Windows Present, when it really is, I don’t care what you say. Also, actual on the ground Windows users have been trained, by Microsoft policy, to reboot or reinstall for decades. Anyway, the point is, Windows can not be updated on the fly, and thus, the system utterly fails in a situation where updating is critical, which by the way is all the time and all machines, because even computers you use for nothing but curating recipes for muffins, if hooked to the Internet (where all the good muffin recipes are), can still be the platform for launching a secondary cyber attack.

Some of those operating systems were in health related fields (referring here to both of these first two excuses) and that is why so many health related facilities were hit initially.

Another reason, which is a bit tricky, is the problem with updating stolen software. If you stole the OS it might be hard to get an update or patch. It seems like a good idea for the company making the OS to do this, as it encourages buying the product and discourages stealing it. Yet, many tens of thousands of computers, maybe hundreds of thousands, are currently locked down by WannaCry because they were pirated, and not updated. This becomes a public health (cyber-health, eHealth) risk. It is like vaccination. We all suffer because so many others get the disease, even those of us who did not fail to do the right thing.

This is a moment when we look at something like computer operating systems and realize that they are actually a public good as much as, or more then, they are a commercial product. Think of roads and canals in the old days. Roads and canals were often privately owned (as were fire departments and police forces in many cases) and eventually it became apparent that these are all public goods, so they were essentially taken over by the government. Similarly, power companies and railroads. Not exactly taken over but made into quasi public entities through integration with public agencies and heavy regulation.

I’ve often argued that things like Google, Amazon.com, Facebook, Twitter, etc. have become the equivalent of public goods, like roads and the post office, etc., in a similar way. To some extent, this is also true of operating systems.

There is of course a solution to all of this. What we need is an operating system that is made by the public itself. If all interested parties simply became involved, and maybe large companies with a lot of stake in computers would put aside a meaningful amount of their own software development resources, and a few public and private agencies would provide some grants and bounties and stuff, we could have an operating system that was free, easily installed, updated every week with common updates (like, maybe, on Sunday evenings or something) with a very easy and easily automated system of updating, that would be great.

Ideally most software would come from well maintained and secure repositories that were checked for malicious code. There could be several different such repositories more or less redundant with each other but maybe tweaked to cater to different types of users. The added advantage of several different but similar repositories is this: even if some bad code gets into one repository, the fact that across users, many different repositories are used, would slow its spread.

By making the operating system free, easy, effective, powerful, flexible, and easily updated almost every one of the limitations in the way we do things that allowed WannCry to spread and ruin everything would simply not have happened. A few people would be hit, it would be a minor story.

On top of this, let’s make this new operating system have a few other security related features.

For instance, monitoring code. The way it works now with Windows, is that a finite number of paid and I’m sure brilliant individuals are in charge of coding and maintaining the operating system, and updated and patches, while a much larger number of criminal-minded nefarious but also brilliant individuals are focused on breaking the security. This means that there is an uneven arms race where day to day Microsoft will always be a step ahead of the bad guys, except every now and then when the bad guys jump ahead and make a huge mess.

I propose that this ratio be reversed, that the arms race between the good and the evil become totally one sided in the other direction. Have a very large number of individuals, a proportion of the above mentioned community of private individuals and interested corporations and agencies, working on security, swamping out the nefarious bad guys. There would be very few moments when the bad guys got very far ahead of the good guys.

In addition, the operating system itself could have other security related features. For example, the basic tools inside the operating system could be well maintained, highly traditional, really clean and neat code, and free to use. So, for example, basic tasks that any new software might use are figured out, so you don’t have to add your own new version of the code to do them. This means that new code will generally be fast, effective, clean, easier to maintain, and more secure.

Also, the operating system can work more like a prison than, say, a food court. In a food court, you do what you want to do (eat, meet your friends, hang out) in a rather chaotic environment where you can move freely from place to place. Someone puts their food down on a table to go back to the Azian Kuizine window to get the chopsticks they forgot, and you can grab their pot stickers, sit down at a nearby table, and no one can really figure out that you just sole their food. And so on.

In a prison, you can theoretically leave your cell and walk down the hall to the gym, then go to the cafeteria, then the law library. But, the entire route is blocked by a series of doors that only specific people have permission to open, at specific times, for specific reasons. Everything you do requires having permission at every step of of the way, and it is all constantly being carefully watched.

Life should be more like the food court. What happens inside computers should be more like the prison.

Of course, by now, most of you have figured out that I’m talking about Linux. Linux is an operating system that is already widely used when certain conditions pertain. Since the Android OS is based on Linux, and the majority of servers run Linux, and Linux is becoming the preferred desktop in China, it may well be that Linux is more widely deployed right now than any other operating system, though most Westerners think of it as nearly non-existent on desktops.

Critical tasks are often trusted to Linux or similar operating systems (Unix, BSD, etc.) because of reliability and security. When efficiency is required, Linux is often tapped because it can be deployed in a very efficient manner. Linux acts internally like the prison, not the food court. The system itself is constantly monitored open source code, and most of what runs on it is openly monitored as well. Software is usually distributed via secure repositories. The system is free and easily updated, there is no such thing as a pirated copy of Linux. There is a regular schedule of updates, they come out every Sunday.

Another important feature of Linux is the separation of the operating system and the surface appearance of the system. The operating system itself comes in a number of varieties, but most people use one of two: Red Hat or Debian (there are others). But the surface of the OS, the part the user sees, is not related to that at all. Most people use a “desktop” which provides the windows and stuff, the parts that you interface with, and there are several versions of this, from which users can more or less pick and chose.

Here is why this is important: The desktop provides the user experience, and the user experience sells the product. If you develop a proprietary operating system like Windows, many of your decisions, including when to produce major updates, etc. is driven by the marketing department. The development and deployment of the operating system is a complex process where designers and marketing gurus are at the same table, essentially, as security experts and developers concerned with efficiency.

In the Linux system, the security people and efficiency and functionality developers work most of the time independently from the equivalent of “marketers” or “designers” because of this two layer aspect of the system. It is quite interesting to visit the communities of desktop developers and hear what they are saying to each other, then visit the community of system developers and hear what they are saying to each other. They are pretty much two distinct conversations. There will never be a marketing or design decision about Linux that impacts security.

Linux is the female operating system in a patriarchic world. Refer to the appropriate John Lennon song for a starker analogy. It does a lot of the work, maybe most of the work, but is usually not recognized. When people make comparisons, Linux has to dance backwards and in high heels.

If I say, like I just said here, that “if Linux was widely in use, the WannaCry attack would have been much less severe” people will respond “Linux can be attacked too” and that will be taken by others, and possibly meant to begin with, as stating “Linux and Windows are the same, its just that attackers attack Windows and not Linux.” That is a pernicious falsehood that feels a lot like many sexist comments about the limitations of women. Yes, Linux could in theory be attacked. No, Linux is pretty much not attacked very often or ever, so your fantasy about how it can be attacked has no empirical back up. No, Linux and Windows are not the same in which they are developed, designed, maintained, deployed, updated, or secured, and every single one of those differences gives Linux a huge leg up on security and Windows one or more disadvantages.

If a cyber attack is a mugger, Windows is a physically small drunken person with wads of money sticking out of his pockets, staggering down a dark ally near the convention hall during a mugger’s conference, while Linux is a hundred sober and smart well trained Navy Seals each driving a separate armored car in undisclosed locations.

Yes, you can attack the Navy Seals. But if you do that, they’ll make you wanna cry.

  1. #1 Andrew J Dodds
    United Kingdom
    May 15, 2017

    Whilst I’m generally in favor of Linux being used in corporate environments such as the NHS, I would mention..

    IT departments are often wary of their PCs automatically updating with the latest patches and upgrades. This has been known to break things, and having things suddenly break with no prior warning is an IT debt nightmare.

    And Windows is still a better consumer OS than any Linux version, and that’s after extensive use of both.

  2. #2 Greg Laden
    May 15, 2017

    I’ve been using Linux for many years and I’ve never seen an automatic update break anything.

    Windows updates break things all the time. This idea that the automatic updates break things comes from windows, not Linux, yet is being used to put Linux in its place. I blame the patriarchy!

    Also, Linux does not automatically update automatically, and IT departments can more easily adjust how updates happen on Linux than on any other operating system, and also, they can know exactly what every update does rather than having to hope Microsoft tells you or to guess.

    No, in the area of updating and maintenance, Linux is lightyears ahead of Windows in every respect.

    Regarding the consumer OS, after extensive use of both, I totally disagree. But then, some people think Windows is better than OSX, and some people thing the opposite.

    There are two factors that determine the user experience: What system you use for a period of time, and personal preference. Modern linux desktops are diverse and fantastic, and between Gnome, Mate, KDE, etc. there is a style for everyone. It may well be that if a user uses each of a few Linux desktops for six months each, OSX for six months, then Windows for 6 months, that in the end they’ll prefer Windows. Or, they many not. It is very personal and experience based, and the vast majority of people have never used Linux for a period of time sufficient to test the experience.

    So, no, you can’t really credibly state that Windows is better than Linux for the end user.

    There are, however, objective reasons to state the opposite. For example, both generally require a password to sign on. Windows requires that the password be linked to a Microsoft account, and since this brings the whole password thing into a new realm, Windows has special password requriements. If you’ve ever used an email to establish this account, you are now stuck with the history of what you’ve done before wrt user names, etc.

    So, when I tried the other day to set up a small Windows tablet to carry out a specific task (monitoring the acivity of a robot, not one other thing, just that one task) it took me a half hour of dicking around just to establish the account. So I switched to a Liunux system and set up my user name and password as I wanted on that machine in five seconds.

    Objectively, a large percentage of the things people using Windows call their IT people about are Windows-specific problems that do not exist on LInux. I know this from using both systems as well as sitting for year on numerous IT committees and hearing all the complaints.

    So, I’ll allow for the use experience to be mostly subjective, but to the extent that there are objective differences, wrt to using the operating system, Windows has some serious flaws.

  3. #3 Wow
    May 15, 2017

    No, windows is a worse consumer OS than any current Linux version.

    And that is after extensive use of both.

    Morovere, since it’s under your control, even to fixing it (or as a business owner, getting someone to fix it), I get to control whether I actually DO need to upgrade.

    Tell me, if Windows was so easy to use, why is the industry spending on average 5% of their budget on training for it???

    For Samba it’s part of the SUSE and RHEL panel to set it up, which version you use. And that’s been the case since at least 2005 when I used YAST rather than ignored it and edited /etc and told YAST to leave it alone.

    Not so easy to do it in Windows

  4. #4 Wow
    May 15, 2017

    “I blame the patriarchy! ”

    See, if more feminists took the piss out of its over-use, it would disarm the lunatic fringe (and there’s always one to find on the internet) and show one very easy method to tell the “feminists” from “feminists”.

    Hell, it works better than railing against the over-use of blaming patriarchy, most likely.

  5. #5 Eric Lund
    May 15, 2017

    I can understand, at some level, a corporate policy that prohibits individual users from upgrading their system. Anything that depends on a bunch of computers having the same operating system, including in many cases patch level, will break if users can install their own software.

    It makes no sense for the HR people to tell the IT people that the latter cannot upgrade operating systems. The job of the IT department is to make sure systems are up-to-date and secure. If the IT department cannot or will not do that job, then sooner or later somebody will attack their systems. It’s true that Windows operating systems are most vulnerable to this problem, but give it enough time and Linux or MacOS systems will be hacked, too.

    Unfortunately, there have been too many lazy programmers in the Windows world who exploit undocumented features of the operating system. Every now and then one of those undocumented features will turn out to be the basis of a vulnerability, and the security patch disables it, along with any and all software that depends on it. I can’t blame Microsoft for not having the resources to do this for every Windows program out there, but sometimes Microsoft Office products have used these undocumented features. This is the reason why some IT departments are reluctant to keep their OS patches current. My understanding is that this is not an issue for Linux, mainly because everything there is documented, and much less of an issue for MacOS than Windows because MacOS is Unix-based.

  6. #6 Wow
    May 15, 2017

    Some old machines are no longer patchable but still needed for applications where it still works but it can’t be fixed, changed or replaced.

    So two things, both coming from closed source.

    1) Windows pre-XP is still “copyrighted” and still closed source, refusing to be used to educate the next generation of OS gurus in how Bill Gates and his company solved the problems of writing a consumer OS. Despite being unusable for sales, and therefore impossible to lose sales over, the only goddamned reason why copyright is even there.

    2) All apps, pretty much, written specifically for windows is closed source, so now the company is gone there’s nobody who CAN update it or even do the few little fiddles that might make it work. E.g. if it still wants to write to sys.ini.

    Copyrights should not exist for compiled object code. It doesn’t fit the “expressive works” and any display of art it gives is a performance art between the operator and the program AS IT RUNS. So it should never have gotten copyrights.

    You should be allowed copyrights only if you give out the source code. One of the limitations then has to be about creating derivative works (the object code).

    And when a work is abandoned and not supported, you lose all copyrights. After all, if it isn’t working 15 years later and still needs a patch, either you still owe the customer the fix so they have what they paid for, or you stole from them the cash they paid. But if they can fix it themselves, you can point to that fact as why you don’t have to run full codewarrior on Win95OSR2.1 to make it work.

    And if you use copyprotection, you don’t get to use copyrights too. Either it’s intended to be ineffective protection, or it replaces copyrights agreements and puts its own private law on the product.

  7. #7 Wow
    May 15, 2017

    “Unfortunately, there have been too many lazy programmers in the Windows world who exploit undocumented features of the operating system”

    As just such a programmer, I had to. It would not work and the bug HAD to be worked with or the product would never have worked and sold.

    Then when, four years later, they DO fix the bug, it’s not fixed in a sane way most of the time and it needs a switch to work with the bug as it was AND detect if it’s patched and work it a different way (and inevitable it will introduce other bugs that we need to code to).

    Sometimes, as with UEFI or ACPI, the actual implementation given by Microsoft to code against for our application DISOBEYED THE STANDARD IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE IMPLEMENTING. So we either code against the standard, in which case our product worked only when some manufacturer implemented THEIR product by the actual standard, or MS changed their hacks around it for their OS to run so that it could also co-exist with the standard implementation. Or we code up against what the current misimplementation (IOW bug) MS used and shipped.

  8. #8 Dougl Alder
    Canada
    May 15, 2017

    Linux will never be a successful consumer OS so long as users need to use the CLI – that’s why Windows and OSx are better consumer systems. For Windows the way to prevent these attacks is for the user or system administrator to use application whitelisting. If you haven’t got access to Windows Group or Local Policy Editor to do this, or don’t know how, then you can use the free CryptoPrevent tool at http://www.foolishit.com/download/cryptoprevent/ to do it for you

    see http://support.microsoft.com/kb/310791
    http://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/cc786941(v=ws.10).aspx

  9. #9 Wow
    May 15, 2017

    “Linux will never be a successful consumer OS so long as users need to use the CLI ”

    So Windows will no longer be a successful consumer OS because it has Power Shell?

    Looking at the lack of uptake of Win Vista, 8, 10, you may be right.

    Nah, you’re talking shit. What you mean is “as long as there is some way to say there’s a CLI, I’ll insist you have to use it on Linux!”.

    “For Windows the way to prevent these attacks is for the user or system administrator to use application whitelisting.”

    And that is why Windows is worthless as a consumer OS. Hell, it’s fucked as an OS for the corporate IT infrastructure, except as a honepot and training test.

    And if there’s one thing this incident tells us all, it’s never download something from some random fuckwad on the internet’s post.

  10. #10 Greg Laden
    May 15, 2017

    “:I can understand, at some level, a corporate policy that prohibits individual users from upgrading their system. Anything that depends on a bunch of computers having the same operating system, including in many cases patch level, will break if users can install their own software.”

    That’s a common policy and a good one. It does not stop administrators from settng the policy on the user’s machines to upgrade regularly.

    If regular upgrades are a problem for an OS, and regular upgrades are necessary for the entire world to not get hacked by nefarious code, then that particular OS is not usable at all. I don’t think that is the case … I think admins can set this up to work, in fact, I know they can.

    “It makes no sense for the HR people to tell the IT people that the latter cannot upgrade operating systems.”

    It certainly is a problem, and now perhaps people will think about it and solve that problem.

    “” It’s true that Windows operating systems are most vulnerable to this problem, but give it enough time and Linux or MacOS systems will be hacked, too.””

    That is exactly what I regard as a very dangerous and incorrect sentence. Technically it is not wrong, but it implies an equivalence between Windows and *nix based systems that is simply very very far from the truth, as I explain in the post. Given the fact that most people will interpret it as an equivalence, I reject it and object to it.

    “”Unfortunately, there have been too many lazy programmers in the Windows world who exploit undocumented features of the operating system. Every now and then one of those undocumented features will turn out to be the basis of a vulnerability, and the security patch disables it, along with any and all software that depends on it. I can’t blame Microsoft for not having the resources to do this for every Windows program out there, but sometimes Microsoft Office products have used these undocumented features. “”

    See my discussion of the food court vs. prison analogy. Not only is it commonly the case that code is done badly in Windows, but it may be the case that to get some things done you have to do that.

    Linux development over time has the annoying feature that old stuff gets scrubbed and upstream repair is a constant need. This is actually how a secure operating system is used. There is no old lurking dangerous code everyone forgot about in Linux. Again, a fundamental qualitative difference.

    “. This is the reason why some IT departments are reluctant to keep their OS patches current. My understanding is that this is not an issue for Linux, mainly because everything there is documented, and much less of an issue for MacOS than Windows because MacOS is Unix-based.”

    Indeed. I am actually not sure how things go with Macs. Much of the code that matters is proprietary and Apple has an approach to honesty roughly in line with, say, airlines. They don’t have a corporate rule to be honest and forthcoming. So, I imagine there are some similar problems, but the OS itself is better designed, similar to Linux.

  11. #11 Greg Laden
    May 15, 2017

    Wow #6:

    I didn’t mention in the post, but yes, Linux runs in patchable maintainable form on most machines, and even after 32 bit machines get left behind by a lot of applicants, it will still be maintainable because Linux is supposed to be available for very low power and legacy machines.

    Doug: #8: that ship sailed.

    Until recently and it is probably still true, to fix certain things on Mac OSX or Windows, you need the CLI. I know this is true on OSX. Not esoteric things. For example, turning off and on that stupid spotlight thing, that’s a CLI job.

    That is and always will be true, I think for al operating systems. So, this is an example of Linux having to dance backwards and in high heels. You can deploy a Linux desktop and use it all the time and not touch the command line. Really. You can. People do it all the time.

    The Command line is used more than it need to be because, simply put, it is sometimes easier to copy and past a line of code some tech person emailed you on any of these systems. It is possible that some realy bad things that hapen require the CLI, in Linux, but if you look at instance of that, it is almost always become someone who was too smart for their own good messed with stuff you shouldn’t mess with and broke something. In Windows, the way to fix that is to reinstall. In Mac systems thew way to fix that is to buy more hardware. In Linux the way to fix that is a simple command line.

    So, by this criterion, Linux is ready for the desktop!

  12. #12 Greg Laden
    May 15, 2017

    Wow said a lot of the things I said but faster.

  13. #13 Wow
    May 15, 2017

    Skip a couple of letters, it speeds it up…!