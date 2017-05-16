This collage herein is precious. I was thinking of constructing something like this myself, but there it was already made for The 11th Hour:
Donald Trump on Security
Comments
-
#1 Betula May 16, 2017
As well he should have bashed her for her handling of classified info…at best, she was “extremely careless’.
-
#2 dean May 16, 2017
I watched part of Trump’s remarks today (just after 1:00 p.m. here), and all I could think was “Holy shit, our president reads notes like a second grader who wasn’t prepared for show and tell.”
I was bemused at the image of Turkey he presented. I know a mathematician who was in Turkey (Ankara) for a few weeks prior to and after the recent election. The information he brought back (numbers of academics he had worked with in years past who had been jailed, the number of ordinary citizens and government employees who had been jailed) is stunning, and the best description he had for the country was “police state”.
I can see why Trump and the modern right like it.
-
#3 Wow May 16, 2017
Have you heard about the work being done to keep him listening at NATO?
Nobody is to speak longer than 4 minutes in case they lose his attention. And they’re looking to intersperse it with entertainment to keep him awake and engaged.
They’re treating him like a pyongyang kids entertainer would treat Kim if he had been ordered to present the entertainments at his 4th birthday party by his dad.
-
#4 MikeN May 16, 2017
Dean, a President has to be diplomatic from time to time while talking about other countries. I’m sure if the coup were successful, he would have been enthusiastic about that too. Reailty in Turkey is that the Kemalist West was outbred and thus outvoted by the Islamist East, with the Kurds too small to overtake so far.
-
#5 Betula May 16, 2017
Adam (Wow) – “Nobody is to speak longer than 4 minutes in case they lose his attention. And they’re looking to intersperse it with entertainment to keep him awake and engaged”
I see you are quoting an “unidentified source”. Seems unidentified sources are very popular these days…
By the way, how were the “profits” at the “corrupt” Wind Over Westmill (Wow) this past quarter?
-
#6 Wow May 16, 2017
“Dean, a President has to be diplomatic from time to time while talking about other countries.”
Unless it;s a democratic president in which case he’s weak and a puppet of a foreign power….
Right.
-
#7 Wow May 16, 2017
Nobody here by the name of adam, stephanie.
-
#8 Betula May 16, 2017
Adam – “Nobody here by the name of adam”
Still, I’m wondering about those “Wow” profits and the “corruption” that took place to get them…hmmm.
I get it, other than playing stupid, silence is your best option…