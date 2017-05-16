Heartland Institute BS Book

I had the immense pleasure and great honor of joining Molly, Nick, and Tim on the Geeks Without God podcast to talk about the recent mailing of a book and some other material about climate change to science teachers, by the Heartland Institute. This mailing was an effort to sow seeds of doubt about climate science, but the way they pulled off this little caper will probably have the opposite effect.
The Heartland Institute does not survive this conversation. No kittens or puppies were harmed, though.
Go Here To Listen To the Podcast, and Support Geeks Without God (not safe for work, depending on where you work)
As you listen, you may find the following items of use.
For more information about the Heartland Institute, go HERE.
For more information about the Consensus Project (the good guys) go HERE.
NASA GISS is HERE.
The Berkeley Earth Project is HERE.
For more on Judith Curry, go HERE.
My coffee mug, just sayin:
To find out more about ALEC, go HERE.
Public input for Minnesota on the Volkswagen settlement.
This is what a science textbook looks like
Making Sense of Climate Denial, Climate Denial 101 course
One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich
Recommended books about climate change:
The central scientific argument explained most clearly: Dire Predictions, 2nd Edition: Understanding Climate Change
But what about the models, were the models wrong or right? Climatology versus Pseudoscience: Exposing the Failed Predictions of Global Warming Skeptics
In the eyes of a political cartoonist: The Madhouse Effect: How Climate Change Denial Is Threatening Our Planet, Destroying Our Politics, and Driving Us Crazy
A cogent account of he politics of climate denial: The Hockey Stick and the Climate Wars: Dispatches from the Front Lines
Follow the money: Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right