Trump Lied

Posted by Greg Laden on June 2, 2017
(26)
More »

I got a letter from a Minnesota-based teacher who is getting inundated by students asking questions about Paris. Many of those questions are dogwhistles (the students do not realize that) indicating that they’ve been getting their information from Trump supporters, or so I can confidently guess. (The school is in an area where many voted for Trump.)

Here’s my response. Short version: he lied about everything.

Most people in Minnesota who have asthma have it because of coal plant generated pollution. Shutting down the coal plants is a primary step in reducing climate change. So, even without climate change, if we could replace coal plants with clean energy production, which we can do, why would we not do that? Anybody in the room have asthma? Anybody in the room not know that asthma is not just an inconvenience, but a potential cause of death?

(And the list of diseases and disorders goes way beyond Asthma)

President says: “The green fund would likely obligate the United States to commit potentially tens of billions of dollars of which the United States has already handed over $1 billion. Nobody else is even close. Most of them haven’t even paid anything — including funds raided out of America’s budget for the war against terrorism. That’s where they came.”

Other countries have contributed a great deal. The US is the biggest per capita producer of Carbon, and stands to be in the top three countries to benefit from the economic benefits of Paris. So, we pay 3 billion of a total 10 or 11 billion.

This money is not from defense funds, that’s just a scare tactic. It comes from the State Departments economic support funds. In other words, it comes from human rights and such. Trump should love that.

Plus the money does stuff. We’ll get a return on that investment. Like less asthma.

President says: “We’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair.”

NO, actually, you get to negotiate if you are in. The agreement was set up to have continuous negotiations.

President says: “China will be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal plants. So, we can’t build the plants, but they can, according to this agreement. India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020.”

Bald faced falsehood. There are no such restrictions or permissions on any country as part of Paris. The expectation is that market forces and consideration of other issues such as disease will reduce the use of coal very quickly over the next few decades.

Kids in todays classrooms will still have kids with asthma, because this is all going very slowly, but the grandkids will hear the word “asthma” and think the same thing folks today think when they hear “gout” or “scurvy” or “rickets.” Diseases that don’t happen any more.

President says: “Compliance with the terms of the Paris accord and the onerous energy restrictions it has placed on the United States could cost America as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025, according to the National Economic Research Associates. This includes 440,000 fewer manufacturing jobs — not what we need.”

This is based on a study funded by the anti-science foundations US CoC and the American Council for Capital Formation, and others. It is pretty much made up.

The future jobs in this country are in clean energy. Solar and wind are creating jobs at a much higher rate than coal/gas/etc. Rebuilding the electric grid is going to require people, Americans specifically, and is going to support businesses. Especailly good for Minnesota. 75% of the North American new clean energy infrastructure was built by two companies based in Minnesota, and much of the trucking done to complete those jobs was done by a trucking company based in Minnesota.

President says: “Even if the Paris Agreement were implemented in full, with total compliance from all nations, it is estimated it would only produce a two-tenths of one degree — think of that, this much — Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100. Tiny, tiny amount.”

First, that is not a small amount. Second, the Paris deal was compared in an MIT report to market forces working on their own. So, the Paris deal is market forces plus a little extra. Why is Trump against that? Third, the Paris deal is also the framework to allow countries to adjust the overall changes needed as time goes on. There are uncertainties, esp. with respect to carbon sinks. This is not a reason the Paris deal does not make sense. It is the reason the Paris deal does make sense. Without the deal, an optimistic 0.2 degree difference would become a 0.5 degree difference. That’s huge.

Maybe it would help if we changed units. Use the new unit I just invented, the “Trump”. There are 10,000 Trumps in a Kelvin. So, the Paris deal gives us 2000 Trumps. That’s YUGE!

President says: “China will be able to increase these emissions by a staggering number of years, 13. They can do whatever they want for 13 years. India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries.”

China is slated to cut its carbon use more than most other countries, as does India. This is just looking at a long term projection/plan and cherry picking part of it and ignoring the rest.

President says: “Believe me, we have massive legal liability if we stay in.”

Believe me, we have massive legal liability if we get out. Remember all those kids with Asthma? When the US is the only country causing a worldwide disease and people realize that, we will have liability.

President says: “As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I cannot in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States, which is what it does.”

Noe he isn’t, no he doesn’t, and no he shouldn’t.

See this post for many links to many commentaries about Trump’s folly. See this post for the Washington Post’s fact checking, which I used in part for this commentary.

Keywords: , , , , ,
(26)
More »

Comments

  1. #1 Obstreperous Applesauce
    June 2, 2017

    What we’ve been reduced to — how to teach meaningful civics while having to explain in diplomatic terms that your president is lying dirt bag…

  2. #2 MikeN
    June 2, 2017

    When Trump cancelled Clean Power Plan, you posted Joe Romm’s critique of how US will not meet its Paris targets. Now you say there are no restrictions on anyone. You call it a lie that India and China can increase, then you say they are not restricted, so then they CAN increase. If the agreement is so meaningless that no one is restricted, then leaving is not a big deal. Is the money to be paid an obligation, or is that also meaningless?

  3. #3 MikeN
    June 2, 2017

    >Without the deal, an optimistic 0.2 degree difference would become a 0.5 degree difference.

    What? The .2 is with the deal – without the deal. This number is disputed, but I don’t see what you are intending to say here.

  4. #4 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    “Mike”, you say a lot of crap and it’s usually a pack of lies. Why, therefore, should we take your claims in #2 any more seriously than some wingnut ranting on a street corner?

    “What? The .2 is with the deal – without the deal”

    And you don’t know what “feedback” means.

    “This number is disputed, ”

    And whether the earth is NOT on a world-girding snake that will wake up and end the world at Ragnarok is disputed.

    Is there any evidence or support for the dispute?

    ” but I don’t see ”

    None so blind….

  5. #5 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    “When Trump cancelled Clean Power Plan, you posted Joe Romm’s critique of how US will not meet its Paris targets. Now you say there are no restrictions on anyone.”

    Yes. So what is the problem? Two separate statements that are unconnected were said.

    Do you not comprehend “time”?

  6. #6 Betula
    June 2, 2017

    The cause of asthma is unknown, but never let that get in the way of a good scare tactic…

  7. #7 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    Oh, and it wasn’t 0.2C:

    global warming would slow by between 0.6 degree and 1.1 degrees Celsius by 2100

    http://energy.mit.edu/news/how-much-of-a-difference-will-the-paris-agreement-make/

    The 0.2 was another lie from Diddy Don. Did you ever think to check what the paper was before just believing him??? Is he so much less important than Michael Mann??!?!?

  8. #8 dean
    June 2, 2017

    You have a post title that can be reused anytime President Trump tries to make a “substantive” comment.

    The only good news around this line of bullshit is the fact that (at least locally) news outlets, when they summarize Trump’s comments, are saying “However, the study used to support his points has been dismissed by scientists in the field.”

    It would be better if they included some comments about why, but that is a start.

  9. #9 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    “The cause of asthma is unknown”

    By batshit.

    Doctors know.

    Asthma triggers. Exposure to various irritants and substances that trigger allergies (allergens) can trigger signs and symptoms of asthma. Asthma triggers are different from person to person and can include: Airborne substances, such as pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander or particles of cockroach waste.

    And so anyone who cared to even look before claiming “nobody knows” would also know.

  10. #10 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    “Even if the Paris Agreement were implemented in full, with total compliance from all nations, it is estimated it would only produce a two-tenths of one degree Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100,”

    From Trumpo’s mouthpiece.

    Just above his ringpiece and below his hairpiece.

  11. #11 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    When it came to terrorism, the USA was always behind aiding the IRA in their terrorism. Where was their aid in the days of the Brighton bombing?

    It only became something the USA cared about when it
    a) Happened on American soil
    b) By foreigners, esp the wrong religion and skin tone

    at which point, after the rest of the world had put up with terrorism and fuck all help from the USA for decades, shrub whined “terrorism will not be tolerated” and the rest of the world said as one voice “No shit, sherlock! Welcome to the party, pal!”.

    And even if China is a more oppressive government than the USA, China only give a fuck over their own territory, the USA wants THEIR laws THEIR way EVERYWHERE.

    I don’t have to care or think about what China doesn’t like because I don’t fucking live there. But I have to put up with fucking FBI warnings because I’m able to use eyeballs to watch “pirated” content at some other time. and the fuckwits will arrest you for breaking their laws when you’re never in their country or bound by them as a non citizen, if you merely have to make a border stop to somewhere else.

    And if you’re not important enough to be noticed, just renditioned away without a care.

    CHINA won’t arrest me.The USA damn well will.

    So who do I have to worry about?

  12. #12 Betula
    June 2, 2017

    Nope. Medical science has not discovered what causes asthma….though many things can “trigger” it.

    Like Wow being a fuckwit again.

    Greg – “grandkids will hear the word “asthma” and think the same thing folks today think when they hear “gout” or “scurvy” or “rickets.” Diseases that don’t happen any more.”

    Hey, you know what else “triggers” asthma? Animal dander (see Wow’s genius at #8)

    Perhaps if we kill all the animals, grandkids will think of Asthma as one of those diseases that doesn’t exist anymore!

  13. #13 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    Dean, apparently the 0.2 was what would happen by roughly 2050 if we started now, which because of the inertia of the climate would be early to see the results, since the output of 2000 would still be a major factor,and the paris accord did not require time travel to the past.

    And I always find it amusing when deniers bleat on about James Hansen, citing his bona fides as support for their preferred options. Sorry, if you’re claiming he’s a fraud because of one claim he makes BECAUSE of his bone fides, you don’t get to use those same bone fides to proclaim him right elsewhere.

  14. #14 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    “Nope. Medical science has not discovered what causes asthma”

    Nope, they have discovered what causes asthma. Irritants making the tissues inflame via their autoimmunity reaction.

    Batshit betty bullshitting beyond bounds.

  15. #15 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    And note whenever I post, batshit betty has to bang in with more nonsense.

    Just like being a fucking idiot is a job description for the ex-tree pruning moron. Pity there’s gonna be no welfare checks for you, dumdum!

  16. #16 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    Betty: “Nobody knows what causes it, but many things cause it…”

    LOL.

  17. #17 Betula
    June 2, 2017

    1.”The underlying cause of asthma is not known”
    http://www.livescience.com/41264-asthma-symptoms-treatment.html

    2. “The exact cause of asthma is unknown”
    http://www.nytimes.com/health/guides/disease/asthma/causes.html

    3. “As we’ve noted, no one knows exactly the cause or causes of asthma, and we can’t even say for sure if it is one disease or a group of diseases with very similar manifestations. (A wise lung doctor once said, “Asthma is like love. Everyone knows what it is, but no one can agree on its definition.”

    http://www.asthma.partners.org/NewFiles/HMSTakingControlOfAsthmaChapter1.html

    And so anyone who cared to even look before claiming “Doctors know” would also know….

    Yep, you’re a fuckwit.

  18. #18 Betula
    June 2, 2017

    @16 – You just put your imagination in quotes…

    Impressive.

  19. #19 Beyula
    June 2, 2017

    By the way fuckwit, you never told us how much “corrupt” profit you received as a shareholder of Westmill Solar.

    Is there a reason you don’t want to share this information?

  20. #20 MikeN
    June 2, 2017

    #4 Wow:

    Is there any evidence or support for the dispute?

    #7 Wow

    Oh, and it wasn’t 0.2C:

    global warming would slow by between 0.6 degree and 1.1 degrees Celsius by 2100

  21. #21 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    Wrong again, betty.

  22. #22 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    Re “Mike”. And?

    Again you seem to have problems with the idea that time passes and one sentence is not identical with another.

  23. #23 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    1.”The underlying cause of asthma is not known”

    Wrong. See previous. And this:

    2. “The exact cause of asthma is unknown”

    And on to this:

    3. “As we’ve noted, no one knows exactly the cause or causes of asthma”

    Still wrong.

    Yep, you’re a fuckwit.

  24. #24 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    Oh, and I take you did refuse to read the paper,and just accepted what the little orangina bottler said as if fact, despite being, in fact, lies.

    Since you cared so much about Mann telling the truth but don’t give a shit for the accuracy of claims by the orange clownshoe playing at grown ups, I can accept the charge against you that you think trumpalino is far far less important and notable a person than even one scientist.

  25. #25 Wow
    June 2, 2017

    Ooooh, oooh, “mike”, are your claims of “dispute” that you were accepting that there’s a shit ton of people who are disputing the shredded wheat tin soldier in chief and calling him a liar?

    Maybe instead of trying to defend the lying shitwad while pointing out many are calling him a liar, you should have just stuck with letting us know many think he’s talking bollocks.

  26. #26 MikeN
    June 2, 2017

    Reading comprehension is lost on you. Yea, I was saying the .2C was disputed, but it made no difference to my question, where Greg puts in a .5 that I don’t understand what he means by it. Whether it is .2 or .6 or 1.1C, it is still without Paris – with Paris. Greg says without Paris .2 becomes .5, when .2 or .6 or 1.1 all are a comparison of with and without. Greg is intending something else, and all your posts add no clarity as usual.