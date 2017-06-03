Some science and coding books you want that just got cheap.

This just came across my desk. These are not amazing deals, but they are pretty good deals. I’ll put the list price and asking price down so you can decide if you want to ignore this.
A Global Warming Primer: Answering Your Questions About The Science, The Consequences, and The Solutions was $15 is now $10.20. (See this post for more info on this and related books)
The Greatest Story Ever Told–So Far: Why Are We Here? by Krauss, was $27, now $14.16.
Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour by Neil deGrasse Tyson and others, was $39.95, now 26.74.
Ruby Wizardry: An Introduction to Programming for Kids was $29.95, now $13.36.