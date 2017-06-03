Standing Up To The Politics Of Greed: Rebecca Otto

The amazing Betty Folliard, former school board member, Minnesota house representative, and the woman behind a number of important political campaign, has a radio show on AM950 The Progressive Voice of Minnesota (where I occassionally voice as well, but on a different show) called “A Woman’s Place.”

Today, Betty interviewed Minnesota State Auditor Rebecca Otto, who is running for Governor of Minnesota.

Here’s the interview:

Rebecca explains why she is running, and gives us a run down of her background, including the time she took over Michele Bachmann’s old senate district.

I support Rebecca for governor. I know her because she is married to my friend, Shawn Otto , who is well known to all the readers of this blog. This is all connected in an interesting way, which I will write about some time (I don’t think Rebecca or Shawn are aware of that connection, now that I think about it).

So, listen to the podcast, and GIVE HER SOME MONEY HERE.