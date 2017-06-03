Standing Up To The Politics Of Greed: Rebecca Otto

The amazing Betty Folliard, former school board member, Minnesota house representative, and the woman behind a number of important political campaign, has a radio show on AM950 The Progressive Voice of Minnesota (where I occassionally voice as well, but on a different show) called “A Woman’s Place.”
Today, Betty interviewed Minnesota State Auditor Rebecca Otto, who is running for Governor of Minnesota.
Here’s the interview:
Rebecca explains why she is running, and gives us a run down of her background, including the time she took over Michele Bachmann’s old senate district.
I support Rebecca for governor. I know her because she is married to my friend, Shawn Otto, who is well known to all the readers of this blog. This is all connected in an interesting way, which I will write about some time (I don’t think Rebecca or Shawn are aware of that connection, now that I think about it).
So, listen to the podcast, and GIVE HER SOME MONEY HERE.