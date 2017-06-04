If you were not an opera fan, you will be now, I guarantee it

Posted by Greg Laden on June 4, 2017
I wonder if the original old fashioned operas were like this, about events of their times, and thus engaging and compelling like this one is. Plus, ROFLMAO.

Check it out:

Comments

  1. #1 Marcia Gilliam
    United States
    June 4, 2017

    Once a friend asked me what Opera was about. I said love and hate, lust and affection, violence, loyalty and betrayal, just like now.
    Fits, yes?
    Thanks for pointing this out, I loved it!

  2. #2 kermit
    June 4, 2017

    I always liked Rossini. His music ages well.