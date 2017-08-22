Stay classy, Trump administration.
Let them eat cake
#1 Wow August 22, 2017
Jesus, these politiicans are an entitled bunch of retards, aren’t they?
Sure, the cash paid in is much less for any one ordinary person than some wealthy donothing. But if we ran a country with just linton and jenni paying, how much tax would linton have to pay to get that flash flight at government expense?
Sure, any one person in a normal job pays less in tax (but much less than what they get out of the government), but there are ten thousand of them paying all together, and together their tax payments overwhelm the pittance she paid in.
And none of those ten thousand get anything back from their taxes, unlike the privileged.
#2 Greg Laden August 22, 2017
Correction: politicians are not especially entitled. The vast majority aren’t paid much, many come from humble backgrounds. The ones that don’t know better than to act this way.
There are no actual politicians or public servants in the above story!
#3 Wow August 22, 2017
Aye, but you don’t hear about those politicians, for much the same reason you don’t hear about sane hillbillies or actors who treat people nicely who wait on tables.
#4 Wow August 22, 2017
Mnuchin is the cause of it. He’s a politician. And could have said “No, this would be an abuse of government privilege, dear. Just take a first class seat like normal.
#5 MikeN August 22, 2017
Prince Charles visits Louisville, two police cars his town car, and one more car. In the US even mayors get large motorcades.
#6 Doug Alder August 22, 2017
Well this is his 3rd trophy wife so no doubt he’s already thinking about #4 as soon as this one gets the odd wrinkle etc.
#7 Mentifex (Arthur T. Murray)Apres nous le delugeAugust 23, 2017
What Marie Antoinette actually said was, “Let them eat brioche.”
Go chill out at #RoadKillCafe and read the newest Greg Laden post. It’s fab!
#8 dhogaza August 23, 2017
“What Marie Antoinette actually said was, “Let them eat brioche.””
Actually it was Rousseau who commented that he heard that “a great princess” said that. No record of Marie Antoinette saying it, nor did Rousseau claim it was her, nor is it clear if his hearsay statement was meant as allegory or to be taken factually.