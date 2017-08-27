Is Harvey a failure of the assumption that we’ll adapt to climate change?

Posted by Greg Laden on August 27, 2017
There are two reasons that it is fortunate that the death toll for Harvey is very low, apparently near zero. One is that all those people didn’t die! (Obviously.) The other is that we can ask honest questions about this event, while the event is still fresh in our minds (and, at the moment, actually happening) with the intent of eventually seeking some clarity, without concern trolls biting at our ankles.

Harvey was windy and there was a storm surge. Anything that got knocked down in the Cat II or above winds, and anything destroyed by storm surge, was pretty much doomed or near-doomed, and we simply hope and perhaps assume that insurance covers that, and insurance rates would not be affected by such damage given that this insurance was sold in a hurricane zone, and thus properly priced. Right?

But the flooding related damage may require some ‘splaining. Harvey is producing what is being referred to as unprecedented rain, and Harvey is staying in place for an astonishing and unbelievable amount of time, and this is causing some areas to be flooded with many feet of rain because the rain came out of the sky and caused a flood.

However, that is not really what happened. First, there have been rainfall amounts greater than anything we’ve seen with Harvey before. Second, hurricanes and tropical storms are known to stall, in fact, they do so fairly often. Third, beyond the empirical fact that such high rates of rainfall have happened before, science knew all along that a scenario like this was not only possible but given a reasonable amount of time, inevitable, because climate scientists can run models that are very good at informing us about possible futures.

So what, you may say. It is still a disaster and it is no one’s fault that this happened. To that, I say, sure, whatever you want to believe to get you through the day, I’m fine with that. But, notice that flooding requires two things. One is water in, i.e., from the sky or from upstream. The other is an inability for the water to leave. The first factor is an act of the (human-changed) weather. The second factor is often very directly human. Humans can do two things. They can build drainage systems (or fail to do so) that can handle the very rare but very large flood, and they can avoid hardening the landscape into solid form (rooftops and parking lots, etc.) in a way that changes flooding patterns to make floods much more likely. It is my understanding that the latter happened in Houston.

Which brings us to the key question: What caused this area of Texas to get stupid about floods? Did everyone decide a long time ago to ignore science? Did everyone decide to spend their money on candy and gum instead of infrastructure? Did the good people of the Lone Star State and its various counties and cities implement reasonable science based policy, then elect a bunch of officials who took bribes or other emoluments to provide exceptions to those policies?

Or, maybe, we’re talking Canadian Province here. None of it. Maybe Texas did all it could, decreased the likelihood of flooding rather than increasing it, and everything is fine. That’s not what I hear, but maybe what I hear is wrong. That is why these are questions, not answers. I hope that we eventually get the answers.

In the end, will it turn out that Harvey is an example of failure of the assumption that we’ll adapt to climate change?

Comments

  1. #1 L.Long
    August 27, 2017

    They will never adapt to the climate change until they are forced to. Like Florida, how many texas homes are circular or geodesic domes? So that the winds go around instead of thru? How many homes will be rebuilt with their height based on the flood waters? Like in OK, or kansas how many earth homes are there to allow tornadoes to flow over them rather then knock them into the next state? Adapt?? Ha!!!

  2. #2 MikeN
    August 27, 2017

    Your fifth paragraph is saying I think the opposite of what you intended. “They can build…they can avoid…” Two good things presumably. Then you say Houston did the latter.

  3. #3 Raucous Indignation
    August 27, 2017

    Yes. Yes it is.

  4. #4 Wow
    August 27, 2017

    ” Second, hurricanes and tropical storms are known to stall, in fact, they do so fairly often.”

    Wasn’t that the point with Sandy and why despite being Cat1 it did so much damage (that and its extent).

  5. #5 Tyvor Winn
    USA
    August 27, 2017

    I don’t think that people in general are known for long-range planning — especially if it causes taxes to go up even a miniscule amount. Most people seem to think that the 100-year flood used for flood planning and insurance purposes is long-term planning even though many people live into their 80s and 90s today.

    Drainage is driven by gravity and thus determined by slope angle. In the Gulf Coast area of the U. S. most of the land is flat enough that streams are not particularly fast flowing and easily overloaded by rain. Street drainage is often worse because most development restricts the amount of ground into which rain can soak. To make matters worse, significant parts of the Gulf Coast are subsiding for natural and human-related reasons. (This is apart from the ongoing sea level rise.)

    Basically, little that would be involved in protecting Houston and other Gulf Coast cities from moderately rare or worse rainfall and wind events is easy, cheap, and fits in with what seems to be the normal human approach to land use and land ownership.

  6. #6 lyle
    August 27, 2017

    Part of the issue is that when the cities were founded the issues were not know, consider Naples, It, San Francisco, and Houston, all were founded before folks really knew of the risks of the location as was New Orleans. The flood control district has begun in the last 15 years digging retention ponds to hold excess water, but a lot of Houston was built up before then so that there is no space to put retention ponds in. Of course major floods downtown in the 1920s lead to the construction of 2 major flood control reservoirs way west of the city limits back then. But over time the city has surrounded the reservoirs. At 20+ inches of rain there is not much that could be done, other than perhaps putting all houses on barges, that could float up as needed.
    Note on those discussing evacuation you can’ t really evacuate 6 million people in 2 days, in particular with one of the major evacuation routes being closed (i 10 west). due to the storm center being expected to pass there.

  7. #7 Tyvor Winn
    USA
    August 27, 2017

    #1: I used to live in Kansas so I can tell you that people there are not, in general, any less intelligent than they are anywhere else I’ve lived (4 other states and a Canadian province). I can also tell you that circular or domical houses are not common (I’d be surprised if there were any). This is probably because it is not just houses that would need tornado-proofing, but garages, barns, schools, hospitals, fire & police stations, banks, and stores. Also, living even partly underground has its own problems.

  8. #8 Tyvor Winn
    USA
    August 27, 2017

    #7: It’s as you say.

    It may be obvious already but anything like a reservoir, retention pond, or floodway that is placed outside of a city is almost bound to be overtaken by suburban sprawl as long as the population is growing and/or city centers are removed from the housing pool in favor of offices, public buildings, etc.

    In a sense, Houston is paying the price for its own success as a people magnet.

  9. #9 Louis
    Saint jean quebec canads
    August 27, 2017

    Wihat will it take for the republican party in the USA to acknowledge what the rest of the world has known for some time that gobal warming and climate change is here and its nots going away such ignorance is hard to understand against such overwhelming evidence

  10. #10 Young CC Prof
    August 27, 2017

    I think it’s a bit early to say that the death toll is minimal, basic services and transportation have been disrupted across an incredibly large region, and more people may (probably will) die before they are adequately restored.

    But yes, it is evidence that people didn’t take floods seriously as they built and developed. I don’t get buying flood property, personally, but I guess if it’s the only thing you can afford, you have no choice.

    #4: Sandy moved through relatively quickly, but it was incredibly powerful despite relatively low wind speeds. The barometric pressure in the heart of Superstorm Sandy at landfall was just a few millibars above Harvey’s eye at landfall, which allowed for a massive storm surge, FEET above any previous records, thus demonstrating that wind speeds alone are an inadequate measure of destructive potential.

  11. #11 Wow
    August 27, 2017

    “but I guess if it’s the only thing you can afford, you have no choice.”

    It’s not the fault or even the choice of the buyer. Builders decide to buy up land to build and they will pay less to construct on a flood plain than on steeper ground above. Which means for the same cash they can build more houses and sell them for more cash.

    It’s not “if that’s all you can afford”, it’s “Where are builders putting the goddamned houses”.

  12. #12 lyle
    August 27, 2017

    Re # 11 there is no such thing as higher ground in Houston, the highest elevations in town are freeway overpasses.
    Also there is another question, if this is as many have suggested a 1000 year flood (.1% chance per year) is it worth it to prepare for it? In particular if the average house lasts say 50 years or so. Of course in buying a house if you want to you can check flood maps etc to see where the property lies. No one holds a gun to your head to buy in a flood plain. A number of the places that were flooded where flooded before so (perhaps the water was not as deep in the but they were flooded) Realistically at 25+ inches there is no part of Houston that will not flood.

  13. #13 Tyvor Winn
    USA
    August 28, 2017

    #12 “if this is as many have suggested a 1000 year flood (.1% chance per year) is it worth it to prepare for it? In particular if the average house lasts say 50 years or so. ”

    That’s a very good question and it applies to large earthquake and volcanic eruptions even better than to floods because in many areas there are few little examples between catastrophic events. A follow-on question is: What are you likely to lose if you aren’t prepared and the rare event does happen?

    I think you may be underestimating how long houses and other buildings can be expected to last. If you are not living in a real boom town, I think you would find that houses — if not razed to make way for something else — last closer to 100 years than 50 and larger buildings tend to last even longer — if allowed to do so.

    I used to teach an environmental geology class and I found that there is a lot of geological ignorance among even supposedly educated people. I have seen places where houses were built on landslides that were still moving (slowly) while they were being built — and people bought them! Many people have a fatalistic view of natural hazards largely due to not really understanding the true scale of hazards that exist and the reasons and kinds of places in which those hazards occur. So, they have little idea of how to protect themselves. . .

  14. #14 Bernard J.
    August 28, 2017

    …[I]f this is as many have suggested a 1000 year flood (.1% chance per year) is it worth it to prepare for it?

    This question misses a fundamental point, which is that the ‘1 in 1,000 year’ descriptor is with respect to the historical record, and has little bearing on the future probability of these events as human-caused global warming kicks in with gusto as a consequence of fossil fuel emissions. Such events will become ‘1 in 100 year’ or 1 in 50 year’ or ‘1 in 10 year’ events. And even if it’s closer to ‘1 in 100 year’ than to ‘1 in ten year’ probability for particular phenomena and particular locations, the cumulative cost of the even only slightly greater frequency/ slightly greater destruction/ slightly greater affected ranges is such that the cost may well be unbearable. As with thresholds physiological and ecological, the difference between economically-sustainable and economically unsustainable costs can be slight – heck, this is something that even 20th century capitalist economists grok, despite their penchant for externalising things that don’t matter to them.

    Many years ago I took umbrage with some engineers and local government politicians who were (admirably) planning for local sea level rise. They were speaking in terms of preparing for 1 in 100 year events, and had mapped the local impacts based on this classification. At the end of their presentation I asked them why they had used the old temporal classification rather than mapping impact against height above current sea level, and for a moment they stared at me and at each other because didn’t understand the problem. So I pointed at a low-lying river-side suburb on their map and said “you’re doing [x, y, and z] to prepare for a 1 in 100 year flood, but at what altered frequency do you expect this level of flooding to occur in the future? And how does that future frequency of flooding affect your preparation?” The dawning understanding on their faces was amusing to see, but their immediately-following discomfiture at realising their oversight was saddening.

    I think that this jurisdiction responded to this context going forward, but I know that many others still don’t get the difference.

  15. #15 Wow
    August 28, 2017

    ” if this is as many have suggested a 1000 year flood (.1% chance per year) is it worth it to prepare for it?”

    It’s not a 1000 year flood any more. It’s a 20 year flood at best.

    And it illustrates the deniers penny wise, pund foolish economics: AGW mitigation will cost massively therefore we should not do anything except mitigate. But mitigating means to begin with spending to protect against a 1000 year flood happening every 8 years.

    But to the same deniers, that costs money and doesn’t need to happen.

    Proving their “adapt and mitigate” is really “deny deny deny”.

    PS the USA is bigger than Houston, and the problem with cheap-ass builders building on flood plains for the profits (they’re not going to get flooded out there) is worldwide.

  16. #16 Wow
    August 28, 2017

    “I have seen places where houses were built on landslides that were still moving (slowly) while they were being built — and people bought them!”

    You presume the buyers knew.

    And since housebuying is a good way to money launder and remains a “paper asset” even if it isn’t actually sellable at the list price, the wealthy use house buying as collateral for cash to loan money they can actually spend at a lower rate than others, the buyers may never live there at all. Though they would presumable also care about the landslip if they knew about it too. No good if the asset disappears in 10 years. 20, not so bad: get a loan secured on that asset and let if fall into the void as the bank’s problem.